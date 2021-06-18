Roblox Heroes Online Promo Codes List (June 2021)

Heroes Online, a game inspired by the hit anime series My Hero Academia has quickly become one of the most popular Roblox games around. Within the constructs of the user-generated content of Roblox, Bloxxit Studios allows players to choose their path as a hero or a villain. Roblox Heroes Online lets players explore the world with their created character, obtaining powerful weapons and items while doing battle against powerful bosses.

One of the best ways to progress quickly in Heroes Online is by earning spins through leveling up. But, if you can unlock some free spins along the way by simply adding free Roblox promo codes that works as well. In this guide you’ll find working promo codes for Heroes Online in Roblox which will let you get free Epic Spins and Rare Spins for the game which can be used for Quirks that will make your hero or villain more powerful.

Roblox Heroes Promo Codes – Working June 2021

5 Epic Spins – TheLastOne

5 Epic Spins – 2kids

3 Epic Spins – Bluebird

10 Rare Spins – Tsukuyomi

How to Use Roblox Promo Codes for Free Spins in Heroes Online

Head to the Codes section of the main menu and then input the codes listed above. Simply enter the code where it tells you to enter it and make sure that it is the correct capitalization and spacing so that it works.

There are plenty of other Roblox Promo Codes and Free Items you an still get right now!

- This article was updated on June 18th, 2021 at 12:47 pm