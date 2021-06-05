Roblox In the Heights Event: How to Get Free Emotes

The In the Heights Block Party Roblox event is offering free emotes to any players who stop by, and there are plenty of other items and rewards for players to collect during the event. There are three dance move emotes available for everyone to claim, and all you have to do is log into the event before it ends. Unlike the other In the Heights items, these emotes are permanently unlocked on your account, meaning you can use them in other games and experiences. Here’s how to get all three free emotes from the In the Heights Block Party Roblox event.

How to Get Free Emotes from the In the Heights Roblox Event

To get the free emotes, all you need to do is log into the game and click the present icons at the bottom of the screen. There are three emotes wrapped in presents, and these are the three free dance moves for the event. You can get the following three emotes for free during the In the Heights event.

Block Partier

Samba

Cha Cha

These emotes are Avatar items, so they’ll be added to your account permanently and you can use them in other games and experiences. Redeeming each emote gives you unique badges as well. These dance moves are different from the other rewards from this event, which are just in-game items that cannot be used anywhere else.

If you haven’t already, then be sure to complete the scavenger hunts before the In the Heights event ends on June 20. If you find all 10 missing numbers, you’ll receive Usnavi’s Hat. If you find all five graffiti spots, you’ll get the Artist’s Backpack. Finally, if you complete Abuela’s Spanish Lessons book, then you’ll get the Roblox Flag. Sadly, these are only in-game items so you can only use them here.

There’s a lot of stuff planned for the In the Heights Block Party event though, so there will be plenty of reasons to come back to the area before the event comes to a close. Here’s the schedule for the event.

Thursday, June 10 @ 10 AM PDT Lights Out event Q&A Viewing Party Exclusive Clip from In the Heights

Friday, June 11 @ 10 AM PDT, 6 PM PDT Virtual Flash Mob event



The In the Heights Block Party event runs until June 20, so you have a few weeks to get in there and grab all the free gear and see what the event has to offer. If you want to see any of the live events, make sure you log in at the right times. Unlike the Zara Larsson concert, it doesn’t seem like these events will be rebroadcasted after their initial times.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices.