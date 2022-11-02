Are you wondering how to earn free Gems and Cash in Roblox King Legacy? King Legacy is one of the most popular Roblox games because it is based on one of the most popular anime shows, One Piece. King Legacy codes are provided by Venture Lagoons and allow you to earn free Gems, Cash, and Stat Resets for use in-game to make your character powerful or reset their stats. We will update this post as new codes arrive and old codes expire, usually happening at the start of every month. So, keep checking back to avoid missing out on free in-game currency and items.

Free Gems and Cash in Roblox King Legacy

Roblox King Legacy’s primary in-game currency is Beli, which you can use for purchases like devil fruits, swords, and fighting styles. The secondary in-game currency is Gems, which you can use for Gacha, Black Market, and Awakening.

How do I Redeem Codes in Roblox King Legacy?

You can redeem a code by following these in-game instructions:

Launch Roblox King Legacy Click the Menu button on the top left Navigate the Enter Code text box in the Settings Window Enter a code Repeat for every code you have

Active Roblox King Legacy Codes

Here are the confirmed active codes for November 2022:

900KLIKES : Stat Reset

: Stat Reset UPDATE4 : 5 Gems

: 5 Gems DinoxLive :100,000 Cash

:100,000 Cash Peodiz: 100,000 Cash

Expired Robox King Legacy Codes

Here are the confirmed expired codes. If you receive an error when entering a code, then more than likely, it is expired. So make sure to check your codes on this list to confirm.

Expired Codes:

100KFAV

150KLIKES

1MFAV

200MVISITS

20MVisit

22kLike

23kLike

250KLIKES

26kLikes

300KFAV

300KLIKES

300MVISITS

35MVisit

400KLIKES

45KLIKES

45MVISIT

500KFAV

500KLIKES

50KLIKES

550KLIKES

600KFAV

60MVISITS

650KLIKES

700KFAV

70KLIKES

800KFAV

80MVISITS

900KFAV

90KFavorites

BeckComeBack

BeckyStyle

BestEvil

Brachio

GasGas

KingPieceComeBack

Makalov

Merry Christmas

MIUMA

NewDragon

OpOp

Peerapat

QuakeQuake

REDBIRD

Shadow

Snow

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

String

TanTaiGaming

Threeramate

THXFOR1BVISIT

Update2_16

Update2_17

Update3

UPDATE3.5

Update3_17

UpdateGem

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022