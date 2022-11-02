Roblox King Legacy Codes (November 2022): Earn Free Gems and Cash

November 2nd, 2022 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Roblox-King-Legacy

Are you wondering how to earn free Gems and Cash in Roblox King Legacy? King Legacy is one of the most popular Roblox games because it is based on one of the most popular anime shows, One Piece. King Legacy codes are provided by Venture Lagoons and allow you to earn free Gems, Cash, and Stat Resets for use in-game to make your character powerful or reset their stats. We will update this post as new codes arrive and old codes expire, usually happening at the start of every month. So, keep checking back to avoid missing out on free in-game currency and items.

Free Gems and Cash in Roblox King Legacy

Roblox King Legacy’s primary in-game currency is Beli, which you can use for purchases like devil fruits, swords, and fighting styles. The secondary in-game currency is Gems, which you can use for Gacha, Black Market, and Awakening.

How do I Redeem Codes in Roblox King Legacy?

King-Legacy-Enter-Code-Text-Box

You can redeem a code by following these in-game instructions:

  1. Launch Roblox King Legacy
  2. Click the Menu button on the top left
  3. Navigate the Enter Code text box in the Settings Window
  4. Enter a code
    • Repeat for every code you have

Active Roblox King Legacy Codes

Here are the confirmed active codes for November 2022:

  • 900KLIKES: Stat Reset
  • UPDATE4: 5 Gems
  • DinoxLive:100,000 Cash
  • Peodiz: 100,000 Cash

Expired Robox King Legacy Codes

Here are the confirmed expired codes. If you receive an error when entering a code, then more than likely, it is expired. So make sure to check your codes on this list to confirm.

Expired Codes:

  • 100KFAV
  • 150KLIKES
  • 1MFAV
  • 200MVISITS
  • 20MVisit
  • 22kLike
  • 23kLike
  • 250KLIKES
  • 26kLikes
  • 300KFAV
  • 300KLIKES
  • 300MVISITS
  • 35MVisit
  • 400KLIKES
  • 45KLIKES
  • 45MVISIT
  • 500KFAV
  • 500KLIKES
  • 50KLIKES
  • 550KLIKES
  • 600KFAV
  • 60MVISITS
  • 650KLIKES
  • 700KFAV
  • 70KLIKES
  • 800KFAV
  • 80MVISITS
  • 900KFAV
  • 90KFavorites
  • BeckComeBack
  • BeckyStyle
  • BestEvil
  • Brachio
  • GasGas
  • KingPieceComeBack
  • Makalov
  • Merry Christmas
  • MIUMA
  • NewDragon
  • OpOp
  • Peerapat
  • QuakeQuake
  • REDBIRD
  • Shadow
  • Snow
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
  • String
  • TanTaiGaming
  • Threeramate
  • THXFOR1BVISIT
  • Update2_16
  • Update2_17
  • Update3
  • UPDATE3.5
  • Update3_17
  • UpdateGem

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022

