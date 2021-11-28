Roblox Wacky Wizards Potions List: All Recipes and Ingredients

The Wacky Wizards Roblox game is all about brewing potions by combining different ingredients in a wizard pot. To add more to the thrill, you can even drink the magical potions. Their effects vary depending on the type and ingredients used. Wacky Wizards has a massive library of ingredients and recipes to choose from and transform your in-game character.
Potions are divided into free and premium types, which means some potions in Wacky Wizards can only be purchased by paying real cash. With that said, there are over 100 potions in Wacky Wizards and remembering each and every one of them can be an arduous task. So, we have compiled a list of all the potions in the Wacky Wizards Roblox game. The list also includes new potions which were added after the New Thanksgiving update.
All free Roblox Wacky Wizards Potions and Recipes
|Potions
|Recipe
|Description
|Afro
|Disco Ball + Robux
|Get that bling bling afro
|Air Jumper
|Bird + Giraffe Hoof
|Double Jump
|Alien
|Alien Parasite
|Alien Parasite
|Alien-arms
|Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Alien Parasite
|Alien-baby
|Fairy + Alien Parasite
|BABABY REDACTED
|Alien-clone
|You + Alien Parasite
|Become who you touch
|Alien-eruption
|Eggcano + Pool Noodle + Eggcano
|Slime eruption
|Alienhead
|Giant’s Ear + Alien Parasite
|Grow a big aliens head
|Armed
|Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Pool Noodle
|Grow spider arms
|Aussie-gravity
|You + Brain + You + Bird
|Australian Gravity
|Axolotl
|Axolotl + You
|AXOLOTL
|Bald
|Brain + Chilli
|Burn off your accessories
|Banana
|Beans + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy
|BECOME A GORILLA!
|Bang
|Brain + Giant’s Ear + Dynamite
|Grow… THEN BANG Your HEAD!
|Banging Warts
|Dynamite + Witches Brew
|Have explosive warts!
|Banging-feet
|Frog + Dynamite
|Explode when you jump
|Beangun
|Gun + Beans
|FIRE BEANS
|Bean-man
|KSI + Beans
|Become the bean man!
|BEANOCK
|Beans + Boxing Gloves
|Punch people into Beans
|Beanrms
|Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Beans
|BEAN NOODLE ARMS!
|Beany
|Benas
|mhmmm beannnnnsss
|Bee disguise
|Sleepy Bee
|Become a bee
|Bee-cannon
|Gun + Honey
|Fire bees!!!
|Big-arms
|Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear
|BIG Noodle Arms!
|Blood-sucking
|Bird + Fairy + Spider
|Grow bat wings!
|Bone-bow
|Undead + Gun
|Get a bone bow!
|Bone-gloves
|Undead + Boxing Gloves
|Bone Gloves!
|Bounce-high
|Frog + Bird
|Jump higher!
|Bouncy
|Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite
|Explode your feet
|Bouncy
|Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite + Beans
|BOUNCE BOUNCE BOUNCE!
|Bouncy-body
|Brain + Rotten Sandwich + Bird
|BOUNCY BODY!
|Boxing
|Eggcano + Boxing Gloves
|Kickboxing!
|BRAINS-punch potion
|Brain + Boxing Gloves
|Zombifying punching. YOU
|British-tea
|Honey + Beans
|A good cup ol’ cup of tea darling!
|Broom
|Fairy + Witches Brew
|Fly on a broomstick!
|Broom
|Fairy + Witches Brew + Dynamite
|Troll potion, that explodes
|Broomed
|Witches Brew + 2021 Pumpkin
|Fly on a broom as a witch!
|Builderman
|Walking Cane + You
|Become Builderman
|Builders-Club-hat
|Walking Cane + Brain
|Get a Builder’s Club hat!
|Buirts
|Beans + Rotten Sandwich
|I don’t feel so well
|Bullet
|Gun
|A simple gun
|Buxly
|Robux + Chameleon
|You are so rich you have become the bux
|Buxshoot
|Gun + Robux
|Fire Robux
|Buzz
|Honey + Pet Tags
|Get a pet bee
|Buzzing
|Bird + Honey
|Grow bee wings
|Buzzy head
|Honey + Brain
|Get a bee for a head
|Camouflage
|Chameleon
|Camouflage to your surroundings
|Candycorn-arms
|Corn
|Get candy corn arms
|Candycorn-bee
|Corn + Honey
|Become a candy corn bee!
|Candycorn-legs
|Corn + Giraffe Hoof
|Get candy corn legs
|Candy-poop
|Rotten Sandwich + 2021 Pumpkin
|Poop candy!
|Cano
|Eggcano + Pool Noodle
|Turn into a small beancano!d
|Centipede
|Pool Noodle + Spider
|Become a centipede
|Clash-sword
|Walking Cane + Corn
|Equip the classic sword!
|Cleetus
|Cleetus’s Hat
|Become Flamingo
|Cloneboom
|You + Eggcano
|Poor little clone!
|Cloning Farts
|Fairy + Rotten Sandwich
|Poo mini-me versions of yourself
|Confetti-cannon
|Disco Ball + Gun
|Fire the confetti cannon
|Confettiplosion
|Disco Ball + Dynamite
|Explode into confetti
|Corn-arms
|Pool Noodle + Corn
|Corn Arms
|Corndude
|Corn + You
|Transform into corn
|Corn-grenade
|Corn + Dynamite
|Get a corn grenade
|Corn-legs
|Pool Noodle + Corn + Giraffe Hoof
|Corn Legs
|Cornucopia-shoes
|Cooked Turkey + Corn
|Get Cornucopia Shoes!
|Cow disguise
|Cow Hat
|Disguise yourself as a cow
|Creepy Hands
|Giant’s Ear + You
|Grow creepy hands
|Creepy-Crawly
|Spider + Pet Tags
|Get a pet spider
|Crows
|Bird + Witches Brew
|Summon your crow army…
|Crumbly
|Chameleon + Beans
|You’ve eaten so many beans that you become them
|Dave
|Poll Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin
|Become Dave Skellington
|Demon-girl
|Undead + Spider
|Run around possesed!
|Detacher
|Brain + Witches Brew
|CATCH YOUR head!
|Digging
|Pool Noodle + Beans
|Become a worm
|Disco-body
|Disco Ball + Brain + You
|Become the disco
|Disco-grenade
|Disco Ball + Chilli
|Disco Grenade
|Disco-head
|Disco Ball + Brain
|Grow a disco head!
|Discoman
|Disco ball
|Become the man of disco
|DNA-scramble
|Gun + Alien Parasite
|DNA scrambler gun
|Dog-vision
|Walking Cane + Pet Tags
|Get dog vision
|Domino-crown
|Walking Cane + Frog
|Become Builderman
|Doppleganger
|You + Chameleon
|Become your neighbours!
|Dynamite slinger
|Gun + Dynamite
|Sling dynamite!
|Echtoplasm-melt
|Ghost + Chili
|Become a melting ghost!
|Eeely
|Frog + Pool Noodle
|Morph into an eel
|Empyreus
|Robux + Brain
|Get a Dominus Empyreus!
|Enlarged Head
|Brain + Giant’s Ear
|Grow your head
|Exploding Squirts
|Rotten Sandiwch + Dynamite
|POO THAT EXPLODES!
|Exploding-bee
|Eggcano + Honey
|Bee that explodes!
|Explosive
|Dynamite
|BOOOM
|Explosive-vomit
|Beans + Witches Brew + Dynamite
|Your vomit is explosive!
|Eyes
|Frog + Chameleon
|Grow eyes that stare at people
|Eyeyyyy
|Frog + Alien Parasite
|Grow ALIEN EYES
|Fancy Zombie
|Robux + Chameleon + Brain
|A very fancy zombie
|Fedora
|Fedora
|GAMER
|Fez
|Cooked Turkey + Brain
|Get a Turkish hat!
|Fire Breathing
|Rotten Sandwich + Chilli
|Breath fire!
|Fire Farting
|Beans + Chilli
|FIRE MUH LASER
|Disco ball + Alien Parasite
|Fire lasers
|Fire Walking
|Bird + Chilli
|Walk on fire!
|Fireball
|Eggcano + Bird
|Become a fireball!
|Firebee
|You + Honey + Eggcano
|Turn into a fire bee from Bee Swarm Simulator!
|Fire-farting
|Beans + Chilli
|Fire-spine
|Undead + Chili
|Get a fiery skeleton spine!
|Firework
|Pool Noodle + Dynamite
|Turn yourself into a firework
|Firey-arms
|Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chilli
|Fire Noodle Arms!
|Flame-rolling
|You + Pool Noodle + Chilli
|FLAMING ROLL!
|Flamethrower
|Gun + Chilli
|BURN PEOPLE!
|Flamingo-gf
|Walking Cane + Bird
|Become flamingo’s girlfriend
|Flaming-skin
|Eggcano + Chilli
|MY SKINS ON FIRE
|Flash
|Eggcano + Giraffe Hoof
|Run like THE FLASH AHHHHH
|Floating
|Bird
|Get lighter!
|Flounder
|Fish
|Flop like a fish!
|Flybux
|Robux + Bird
|Become a flying ROBUC!
|Flying-bean
|Beans + Bird
|Become a flying bean
|Flying-dutchman
|Ghost + Fish
|Become the flying dutchman!
|Flying-eye
|Cyclops Eye + Bird
|Become Mr. Rich’s flying eye LOL!
|Foryxe
|Foryxe’s Head
|Become Foryxe (Creator)
|Frankenstein
|Undead + You
|Become Frankenstein!
|Frog
|Frog
|Become a frog!
|Frog-boxing
|Frog + Boxing Gloves
|Wart… Boxing… Gross…
|Frog-legs
|Frog + Giraffe Hoof
|Grow Frog Legs!
|Fumblebottom
|Kaden
|Become Kaden Fumblebottom
|Ghost-bee
|Ghost + Honey
|Become a Ghost Bee!
|Ghostbuster-equipment
|GhostHunter Gear
|Get ghostbuster equipment
|Ghost-elephant
|Giant’s Ear + Pet Tags + Ghost
|Get a pet ghost elephant!
|Ghost-foryxe
|Foryxe’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost
|Get a pet ghost Foryxekiwi!
|Ghost-jandel
|Jandel’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost
|Get a pet ghost Jandelkiwi!
|Ghost-lizard
|Chameleon + Pet Tags + Ghost
|Get a pet ghost chameleon!
|Ghostly
|Bird + Spider
|Turn into a ghost
|Ghost-pig
|Ghost + Pet Tags
|Get a pet ghost pig!
|Ghost-pumpkin
|2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags + Ghost
|Get a ghost pumpkin pet!
|Ghost-snake
|Pool Noodle + Pet Tags + Ghost
|Get a pet ghost snake!
|Ghost-spider
|Spider + Pet Tags + Ghost
|Get a pet ghost spider!
|Ghost-unicorn
|Fairy + Pet Tags + Ghost
|Get a pet ghost unicorn!
|Ghost-vision
|Ghost + Rotten Sandwich
|Enter the Ghost Dimension!
|Giant
|Giant’s Ear
|Become huge
|Giant Squirts
|Giant’s Ear + Rotten Sandwich
|HUGEEE POO POO
|Giant-cyclops
|Undead + Giant’s Ear
|Become a Cyclops!
|Giant-ray
|Gun + Giant’s Ear
|Shot people with a giant ray!
|Gills
|Axolotl
|Grow Axolotl Gills
|Glowing
|Eggcano + Chameleon
|GLOW IN THE DARK
|Golden
|Robux + Fairy
|Become a golden statue!
|Grapple-tongue
|Frog + Brain
|Use your frogs tongue
|Gravity-punch potion
|Bird + Boxing Gloves
|Anti gravity punching. DO
|Grim-reaper
|Ghost + Undead
|Become the grim reaper!
|Guest
|Walking Cane + Pool Noodle
|Become a guest!
|Handed-head
|Brain + 2021 Pumpkin
|Grab your own head!
|Hat-grower
|Robux + Giant’s Ear
|Grow your accessories
|Headless
|Bird + Brain
|Lose your head!
|Headless horse
|Giraffe Hoof + 2021 Pumpkin
|Become the headless horse
|Headwards
|You + Brain
|Turn your head upside down!
|Heatseeking
|Dynamite + Bird + Dynamite
|Dangerous flying
|Hibertnation
|Frog + Rotten Sandwich
|Go to sleep
|High-heel
|Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof
|Wear high heels!
|Honey
|Honey
|Get covered in honey!
|Honeymelt
|Chilli + Honey
|Melt into honey
|Hot
|Chilli
|Catch on fire!
|Hot-noodles
|Eggcano
|Get pretty hot Noodle Arms!
|Hot-noodles
|Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Eggcano
|Get pretty hot Noodle Arms!
|Hot-Punch
|Chilli + Boxing Gloves
|Punch them on fire. WHO
|Hot-rich
|Eggcano + Robux
|Get a dominus!
|how did you find this?
|Jandel’s head + Foryxe’s head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chameleon
|Identity Theft
|You
|Clone yourself
|Infinite
|Frog + Fairy
|Infinite double jump
|Invert
|Witches Brew
|Invert the world!
|Invisible
|Brain + Chameleon
|Turn invisible
|Invisible Head
|Brain + Chameleon + Brain
|Spooky no more head!
|Iron
|Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear
|Get big arms!
|Jackbomb
|Dynamite + 2021 Pumpkin
|Drop a jack-o-bomb
|Jandel
|Jandel’s Head
|Become Jandel (Creator)
|Jayingee
|Jayingee
|Become Jayingee!
|Jellyfish
|Pool Noodle + Fish
|JELLY FISH
|Kaboom
|Dynamite + Boxing Gloves
|Pack an explosive punch. TRUST
|KnockPunch
|Giant’s Ear + Boxing Gloves
|Punch people away!
|KSI
|KSI
|Become KSI
|Lanky
|Justin
|LANKY BOX
|Leg Day
|Giraffe Hoof + Fairy
|Get tiny legs
|Legged
|Giraffe Hoof + Spider
|Grow spider legs
|Legs
|Giraffe Hoof + Alien Parasite
|Alien Legs
|Letss-goooo
|Chameleon + Pool Noodle + You
|DA BABY ARMS!
|Levitate
|Bird + Fairy
|Levitate!
|Levitation
|Ghost
|Levitate like a ghost!
|Lilyjump
|Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Frog
|Double jump and place a lily!
|Lilypad-jumping
|Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Frog + Frog
|Jump on a lilypad infinitely!
|Limp
|Pool Noodle + Rotten Sandwich
|Go limp
|Link
|Robux + You
|Become the richest player on ROBLOX!
|Lizard
|Chameleon + Pet Tags
|Get a pet lizard
|Long Neck
|Giraffe Hoof + Pool Noodle
|Long neck!
|Long Rat
|Spider + Witches Brew + Pool Noodle
|Become a long rat
|Long-bee
|Pool noodle + Sleepy Bee
|Become a LOONG BEE
|Loong Head
|Brains + Beans
|STRETCHED HEAD!
|Magical
|Fairy + Pet Tags
|Get a pet unicorn
|Manublox
|Manu
|Become Manublox!
|Mariofly
|Mariofly5’s Mask
|Become Mariofly5!
|Marshmellow-giant
|Ghost + Giant’s Ear
|Become a giant marshmellow man!
|Martian monkey
|Jandel’s Head + Alien Parasite
|Become a Martian Monkey
|Melty
|Eggcano + Rotten Sandwich
|Turn into lava
|Mermaid
|Fairy + Fish
|Become a mermaid
|Minions
|Fairy + Spider
|Have spider minions!
|Movie-popcorn
|Corn + Brain
|Become movie theatre popcorn!
|Mr. Rich
|Cyclops Eye
|Please don’t fire any cannons at me…
|Mr-explosion
|Undead + Dynamite
|Mr-explosion potion
|Neon
|Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Witches Brew
|NEON NOODLE ARMS!
|Neon
|Chameleon + Alien Parasite
|Become a bright green alien
|Neon-body
|Disco Ball + Chameleon
|Become the neon party animal!
|New Zealand
|Jandel’s Head + Pet Tags
|Get a pet kiwi
|New Zealand
|Foryxe’s Head + Pet Tags
|Get a pet kiwi
|Nexure
|Nexure’s Head
|Become Nexure!
|Ninja-mask-of-awesome
|Walking Cane + Eggcano
|Equip the ninja mask of awesome!
|Nomer
|Nomer’s Head
|Become Nomer!
|Noodle Combo
|Chameleon + Pool Noodle
|Combine for more noodle arms!
|Noodley
|Pool Noodle
|Give yourself noodle arms!
|Nuclear
|Dynamite + Giant’s Ear
|Be careful not to touch anything!
|Octo
|Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Fish
|Become an octopus
|Oink
|Pet Tags
|Get a pet pig
|Old
|Walking Cane
|Become old
|Old-glinda
|Walking Cane + Witches Brew
|Become old Glinda!
|Old-movie-vision
|Walking Cane + Pet Tags + Walking Cane + Ghost
|Get old movie vision!
|Old-oz
|Oz’s Wallet
|Become the Old OG Oz
|Old-vision
|Walking Cane + Ghost
|Get old-timey vision
|Onett
|You + Honey
|Become Onett!
|Orange-pacghost
|Ghost + Brain + Dynamite
|Become a orange pacghost!
|Parasite
|Rotten Sandwich + Alien Parasite
|AHHH A PARASITE IS ON YOUR FACE
|Pet Frog
|Pet Tag + Frog
|Pet frog
|Pet-pumpkin
|2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags
|Get a pet pumpkin!
|Pet-turkey
|Cooked Turkey + Pet Tags
|Get a pet turkey!
|Pie-bee
|Cooked Turkey + Honey
|Become a pumpkin pie bee!
|Pig launcher
|Gun + Pet Tags
|Fire gurt
|Pink-pacghost
|Ghost + Brain + Fairy
|Become a pink pacghost!
|Poison hair
|Gun + Spider
|Fire gurt
|Poisoonn
|Rotten Sandwich + Boxing Gloves
|Poison people with your punches
|Poopy-gun
|Gun + Rotten Sandwich
|FIRE POOP
|Poor
|Robux + Rotten Sandwich
|Hey, this ROBUX potion didn’t work!
|Popcorn-explosion
|Corn + Beans
|Explode into popcorn!
|Popcorn-firework
|Corn + Chili
|Turn into popcorn firework
|Popcorn-gloves
|Corn + Boxing Gloves
|Explode into popcorn!
|Popcorn-gun
|Corn + Gun
|Get a popcorn gun!
|Popcorn-poop
|Corn + Rotten Sandwich
|Poop popcorn
|Popping
|Beans + Dynamite
|POP
|Potato-grenade
|Cooked Turkey + Dynamite
|Get a sweet potato grenade!
|Potato-musket
|Cooked Turkey + Gun
|Get a potato gun!
|Potion-arms
|Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle
|Potion Arms!
|Premiumsalad
|PremiumSalad
|Become PremiumSalad!
|Prince
|Frog + You
|Become a cursed prince!
|Puffed
|Beans + Fish
|Become a puffer fish
|Pumoodle
|Chameleon + Pool Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin
|Get pumpkin noodle arms!
|Pump-gloves
|Boxing Gloves + 2021 Pumpkin
|Pumpkin Gloves!
|Pumpkin
|Robux + Witches Brew
|SUPER RARE PUMPKIN!
|Pumpkin-head
|2021 Pumpkin
|Protects you from ender!
|Pump-legs
|Giant’s Ear + 2021 Pumpkin
|Grow pumpkin legs!
|Punchy Potion
|Boxing Gloves
|Big boxer
|Queenly
|Honey + Robux
|Become the queen bee
|Ragdoll
|Brain + Rotten Sandwich
|RAGDOLL
|Rainbow-body
|Honey + Chameleon
|Turn into a lovellly rainbow!
|Rainbow-popcorn-firework
|Corn + Chili + Chameleon
|Turn into a rainbow popcorn firework
|Rainfro
|Disco Ball + Robux + Chameleon
|Get that bling bling rainbow afro
|Ratty
|Spider + Witches Brew
|BECOME A RAT!
|Red-pacghost
|Ghost + You
|Become a red pacghost
|Revive-player
|Undead + Witches Brew
|Revive after dying!
|RIP
|Undead + Rotten Sandwich
|Placed in a grave
|Robux
|Robux
|Drop a trail of Robux!
|Robux
|Robux + Giraffe Hoof
|Get Korblox!
|Rocket
|Dynamite + Bird
|Prepare for liftoff!
|Rolling
|You + Pool Noodle
|ROLLING!
|Rushhh
|Giraffe Hoof + Honey
|SUGARRR RUSH!!!
|Sally
|Pool Noodle + Cleetus’s Hat
|Become earthworm sally…
|San
|Beans + 2021 Pumpkin
|Become the Sans
|Sandwich-morph
|Rotten Sandwich + You
|Turn into a sandwich
|Sans-rider
|Undead + Eggcano
|GHOST RIDA + SANS
|Scarecrow
|Corn + Bird
|Become a scarecrow!
|Scared
|Ghost + You
|Get scared!
|Shrink Ray
|Chameleon + Fairy
|Shrink yourself to death
|Shrink ray
|Gun + Fairy
|Make people smaller!
|Skeleton-arms
|Undead + Fairy
|Get skeleton arms!
|Skeleton-legs
|Undead + Giraffe Hoof
|Grow skeleton legs!
|Skeleton-spine
|Undead
|Grow a skeleton spine!
|Skeleton-wings
|Undead + Bird
|Grow skeleton wings!
|Skelly
|Spider + 2021 Pumpkin
|Become the skeleton
|Sketch
|Sketch
|Become Sketch!
|Skinny
|Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Fairy
|Be skinny!
|Skull
|Undead + Brain
|Grow a skeleton head
|Skull-arms
|2021 Pumpkin + Spider + Pool Noodle + Chameleon
|Get skeleton noodle arms!
|Slenderrr
|Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Witches Brew
|You found a note
|Slinky
|Disco Ball + Pool Noodle
|Become the human slinky
|Slowing Hoof
|Giraffe Hoof + Rotten Sandwich
|Walk slower
|Smelling
|Pool Noodle + Witches Brew
|Grow a witches nose…
|Spaghetti
|Chameleon + Fairy + Chameleon + Pool Noodle
|Spaghetti Arms!
|Sparkler-head
|Undead + Discoball
|Sparkler Head
|Speaker
|Disco Ball + Fairy
|Disco Grenade
|Speckled
|Spider + Chameleon
|Rainbow colored warts
|Speedy
|Giraffe Hoof
|Speed your character up
|Spiderman
|You + Spider
|SLING WEBS!
|Square
|Robux + Fish
|MR KRABS!
|Squirting
|Rotten Sandwich
|Uh oh! Poo Poo!
|Ssssssssssssssss
|Eggcano + Dynamite
|Become a creeper!
|Ssssssssssssssssssss
|Pool Noodle + Pet Tags
|Get a pet snake
|Steamy
|Eggcano + Fish
|Turn into a cloud of steam
|Studded-brick
|Walking Cane + Giraffe Hoof
|Become a studded brick!
|Sunburn
|Chili + You
|Burning sun of death!
|Sweet-arms
|Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Honey
|Honey flavored Noodle Arms!
|Sweet-arms
|Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Eggcano + Honey
|Get sticky arms!
|Sweetball
|Witches Brew + Honey
|Throw a honey ball!
|Sweet-shot
|Gun + 2021 Pumpkin
|Fire candy!
|Swim
|Bird + Fish
|Swim in the air!
|Tadpole
|Frog + Fish
|Become a tadpole!
|Tail
|Disco Ball + Witches Brew
|Tail
|Tall Potion
|Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear
|Get Taller
|Teal-pacghost
|Ghost + Brain + Fish
|Become a teal pacghost!
|Techno-viking
|Disco Ball + Giants Ear
|Become the Techno Viking
|Thicc
|Frog + Giant’s Ear
|Grow big legs
|Throw-tix
|Walking Cane + Robux
|MAKE IT RAIN TIX!
|Ticking
|Brain + Dynamite
|Head explosion
|Tiny
|Fairy
|Make yourself smaller
|Tiny Head
|Brain + Fairy
|Shrink your head
|Truck
|Giant’s Ear + Witches Brew
|Get a BIG BUTT!
|Trunk
|Giant’s Ear + Pet Tags
|Get a pet elephant
|Turkey
|Turkey
|Gobble Gobble!
|Turkey-arms
|Cooked Turkey + Pool Noodle
|Get Turkey Arms!
|Turkey-bow
|Cooked Turkey + Bird
|Get a turkey bow!
|Turkey-dance
|Cooked Turkey + Disco Ball
|Do the turkey dance!
|Turkey-dinner
|Cooked Turkey
|Mmmmm turkey!
|Turkey-leg-club
|Cooked Turkey + Undead
|Get a turkey leg weapon
|Turkey-legs
|Cooked Turkey + Giraffe Hoof
|Get Turkey Legs!
|Turkey-poop
|Cooked Turkey + Rotten Sandwich
|Poop turkey eggs!
|Turkey-Rex
|Cooked Turkey + Giant’s Ear
|Become a dino turkey!
|Twitchy
|Rotten Sandwich + Witches Brew
|TWITCH TWITCH TWITCH!
|Unresolved Size
|Fairy + Giant’s Ear
|Keep getting smaller and bigger
|Upside Down
|You + Brain + You
|Turn yourself upside down!
|Vapor
|Dynamite + Alien Parasite
|Get vaporized
|Void Star
|Void Star
|Become StarWars!
|Vomit
|Beans + Witches Brew
|ERGHERHEGUERHER
|Wall-walker
|Giraffe Hoof + Frog + Spider
|Walk on walls
|Warty
|Spider
|Get warts
|Watergun
|Gun + Fish
|Squirt
|Wide Load
|Beans + Giant’s Ear
|GET WIDE!
|Winged-bean
|Walking Cane + Beans
|Become a winged bean!
|Witchy
|You + Witches Brew
|Become Glinda the witch!
|Wizard
|Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head
|Become Oz the Wizard!
|Youkin
|You + 2021 Pumpkin
|Become a giant pumpkin!
|Zero-gravity
|Bird + Alien Parasite
|LOSE ALL GRAVITY
|Zom-bee
|Undead + Honey
|Become a ZOM-BEE
|Zombie
|Brain
|Become a zombie!
|Zombie-fish
|Undead + Fish
|Become a zombie fish!
All Premium Roblox Wacky Wizards Potions and Recipes
|Potions
|Recipe
|Description
|Frozen
|Frozen Egg
|Become frozen!
|God
|Zeus’s Beard
|Harness the power of zeus!
|Rotation
|Hat of Gears
|Rotate your body
|Leafy
|Magic Seed
|Become one with nature
|60’s
|Magic Seed + Fairy
|Grow flowers wherever you go!
|Accelerating
|Zeus’s Beard + Giraffe Hoof
|Getting faster and faster…
|Air Walk
|Bird + Frozen Egg
|WHERES MY SUPERSUIT!
|Boombox
|Hat of Gears + Zeus’s Beard
|Play music!
|Bushy
|Magic Seed + Chameleon
|Turn into a hidden bush!
|Dizzy
|Hat of Gears + Brain
|Spin your head!
|Fuse
|Hat of Gears + Dynamite
|you don’t have much time
|Hard as
|Masgic Seed + Chameleon + Hat of Gears
|TURN INTO ROCK!
|Headdle
|Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof + Brain
|Let your friends sit on your head!
|Human Flight
|Zeus’s Beard + Bird
|FLY LIKEEE A BIRD
|Ice
|Frozen Egg + Chameleon
|Become ice
|Infectious
|Zeus’s Beard + Rotten Sandwich
|Infect players around you with warts
|Jetpack
|Hat of Gears + Bird
|Create a jetpack
|Saddle
|Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof
|Let your friends sit on your back!
|Shroom
|Magic Seed + Rotten Sandwich
|Grow mushrooms wherever you go!
|Statue
|Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard
|Turn players white
|Slip
|Giraffe Hoof + Frozen Egg
|SLIPPERY!
|Stumped
|Magic Seed + Giraffe Hoof
|Grow tree legs!
|Sus
|Hat of Gears + Beans
|very very sus
|Unlucky
|Zeus’s Beard + Dynamite
|That’s unfortunate
|Waterwalking
|Fish + Frozen Egg
|WALK ON WATER
|Rock Bender
|Magic Seed + Zeus’s Beard
|Bend rocks to your will!
|Teleportation
|Zeus’s Beard + Fairy
|Teleport wherever your heart desires!
|Meteorite
|Zeus’s Beard + Beans
|Fire bean meteorites!
|Flying Poo
|Hat of Gears + Bird + Rotten Sandwich
|Create a jetpack from poop
|Clone Army
|You + Magic Seed
|Clone yourself
|Caveman
|You + Frozen Egg
|Become a prehistoric caveman
|Size Controller
|Fairy + Giant’s Ear + Zeus’s Beard
|Control Your Size
|Golden Tree
|Robux + Magic Seed
|Grow a golden tree!
|Bux Walk
|Robux + Frozen Egg
|Walk on ROBUX!
|Throbux
|Robux + Hat of Gears
|MAKE IT RAIN ROBUX!
|Goldify
|Robux + Fairy + Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard
|Turn players golden!
|Death
|Magic Seed + Witches Brew
|Grow a dead tree!
|Floating
|Hat of Gears + Witches Brew
|Would you look at that, a floating hat!
|Vehicle
|Wheel
|Turn into a car!
|Monster
|Giant’s Ear + Wheel
|Turn into a monster truck!
|Limo
|Pool Noodle + Wheel
|Turn into a limo!
|Teeny Wheel
|Fairy + Wheel
|Turn into a tiny car!
|Let’s Goo
|Beans + Wheel
|Let’s goooo!
|Take Off
|Bird + Wheel
|Take off like a plane… kind of…
|Kachow
|Zeus’s Beard + Wheel
|KA-CHOW
|Burning Car
|Chilli + Wheel
|BURNING
|Ant
|Spider + Wheel
|Become an ANT MOBILE!
|Rich
|Robux + Wheel
|Drive this rich mans car!
|Explodespell
|Zeus’s Beard + Witches Brew
|Cast an explosion!
|Frozen-hit potion
|Frozen Egg + Boxing Gloves
|Hit them cold!
|Shocking-hit potion
|Zeus’s Beard + Boxing Gloves
|Hit them with electricity!
|Icy-arm
|Chameleon + Noodle + Frozen Egg
|Fire Noodle Arms!
|Frozen
|Frozen Egg + Magic Seed
|Become a Frozen Tree!
|Freeze-burn
|Frozen Egg + Chilli
|Freeze to death!
|Spinny legs
|Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Hat of Gears
|Spin your legs!
|Melting
|Frozen Egg + Witches Brew
|Melt into the abyss!
|Sus-Punch
|Hat of Gears + Beans + Boxing Gloves
|Punch people sus
|Oink-Mount
|Mount
|Ride a Pig
|Happy Feet
|Frozen Egg + Pet Tags
|Get a pet penguin
|Penguin Mount
|Mount + Frozen Egg
|Ride a penguin
|Giraffe Mount
|Mount + Giraffe Hoof
|Ride a giraffe
|Sssssss Mount
|Mount + Pool Noodle
|Get eaten by a snake
|Lizard Mount
|Mount + Chameleon
|Ride a lizard
|Spooky Mount
|Mount + Spider
|Ride a spider
|Giant Mount
|Mount + Giant’s Ear
|Ride an elephant
|Unicorn Mount
|Mount + Fairy
|Ride a unicorn
|New Zealand Mount
|Mount + Jandel’s Head
|Ride a kiwi
|New Zealand Mount
|Mount + Foryxe’s Head
|Ride a kiwi
|Beed
|Zeus’s Beard + Honey
|Spawn Bee’s where you click
|Bee mount
|Honey + Mount
|Get a bee mount
|Fire-statue
|Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard + Eggcano
|Turn players golden!
|Cauldron
|Mr. Cauldron
|Becoming a working cauldron!
|Cannon
|Mr. Cauldron + Dynamite
|Become a cannon and fire players out!
|Does Not Exist
|Does Not Exist
|Does Not Exist
|Erupting
|Eggcano + Hat of Gears
|Summon a volcano!
|Beany
|Mr. Cauldron + Beans
|Become a can of beans and let players eat!
|Pressing
|Mr. Cauldron + Eggcano
|Don’t let anyone touch!
|Landmine
|Mr. Cauldron + Giraffe Hoof
|Drop a landmine
|Honey-walk
|Honey + Frozen Egg
|Walk on water with honey!
|Lava-walk
|Eggcano + Frozen Egg
|Walk on water with lava!
|Blastoff
|Mr. Cauldron + Bird
|Become a rideable rocketship
|Cooker
|Mr. Cauldron + Chilli
|Cook people!
|Hot-air balloon
|Mr. Cauldron + Giant’s Ear
|Hot Air Balloon!
|Bouncy
|Mr. Cauldron + Pool Noodle
|Place a trampoline!
|Fuser
|Mr. Cauldron + Chameleon
|Fuse into players around you!
|Stickybomb
|Hat of Gears + Dynamite + Honey
|Throw a sticky bomb!
|Car-seat
|Mr. Cauldron + Wheel
|Become a car with seats for others!!
|Iced-skin
|Eggcano + Chilli + Frozen Egg
|Have frozen skin!
|Fuser
|Mr. Cauldron + Fairy
|EVERYBODY DANCE NOW!
|Lilypad-morph
|Magic Seed + Frog
|Morph into a lilypad
|Control-jump
|Zeus’s Beard + Frog
|Control your jump height
|Uni
|Hat of Gears + Frog
|Ride a unicycle
|Airstrike potion
|AirStrike
|Call in an airstrike
|Shrink-beam potion
|AirStrike + Fairy
|Hit people and shrink them to death
|Freeze-gun potion
|Gun + Frozen Egg
|FREEZE PEOPLE!
|Bee-swarm potion
|AirStrike + Honey
|Bee Swarm!
|Big-gun potion
|AirStrike + Giant’s Ear
|Get a very big gun!
|Gun-fire potion
|AirStrike + Gun
|Fire guns… what?
|Freeze storm potion
|AirStrike + Frozen Egg
|Create a storm that freezes players
|Throw nukes potion
|AirStrike + Dynamite
|Throw nukes
|Fire napalm potion
|AirStrike + Chilli
|Fire Napalm
|IED potion
|AirStrike + Beans
|Spawn a bean can IED
|UFO potion
|Alien Parasite + Wheel
|Fly an UFO!
|Laser-strike potion
|Alien Parasite + AirStrike
|ORBITAL STRIKE!
|Sus-gun potion
|Hat of Gears + Beans + Gun
|SUS GUN
|Abduction potion
|Alien Parasite + Wheel + AirStrike
|Abduct people in PVP
|Superman potion
|Superhero Cape
|Become the Superman
|Spider-dude potion
|Superhero Cape + Spider
|Become Spider-Dude
|Green-dude potion
|Superhero Cape + Giant’s Ear
|Become the big green dude who’s mad
|Invisible potion
|Superhero Cape + Chameleon
|Become invisible…whenever you want!
|Portal potion
|Superhero Cape + Gun
|Think in portals
|Aquaman potion
|Superhero Cape + Fish
|Become part of the sea!!!
|Werewolf potion
|Superhero Cape + Witches Brew
|HOWL
|Purple-dude potion
|Superhero Cape + Zeus’s Beard
|Purple Dude
|Human-torch potion
|Superhero Cape + Chili
|The HUMAN TORCH
|Purple-car potion
|Superhero Cape + Wheel
|You could live with your failure
|Sabre potion
|Superhero Cape + Boxing Gloves
|VOOSH
|Flash potion
|Superhero Cape + Giraffe Hoof
|SUPER SPEEDY
|Frog-mount potion
|Mount + Frog
|Ride a Frog
|Fart-villain potion
|Superhero Cape + Rotten Sandwich
|Become the villain of fart
|Manbat potion
|Superhero Cape + Robux
|Be the man bat.. wait what??
|Ivy potion
|Superhero Cape + Magic Seed
|The poison ivy
|Sus-o-ween
|Hat of Gears + Beans + 2021 Pumpkin
|Become Sus of Ween!
|Ghost-forcefield
|Ghost + Frozen Egg
|Get a ghost force field!
|Ghost-penguin
|Frozen Egg + Pet Tags + Ghost
|Get a pet ghost penguin!
|Anime-run
|Anime Sword of Destiny
|Run in style
|Last-skyfolder
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird
|Become arrow head!
|Lighting potion
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Frozen Egg
|Become Electric!
|Dragonblox-z
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Brain
|Dragonblox Z
|Ninja
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Spider
|Become a ninja!
|Energy-ball
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Ghost
|Fire an energyball!
|Believe-it
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Eggcano
|Believe it!
|Cursed-gloves
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Boxing Gloves
|Get cursed gloves!
|Airbender-glider
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird + Anime Sword of Destiny
|Get the air glider!
|Lightning-blast
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Dynamite
|Cast a powerful lightning spell
|Flame-sword
|Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny
|Equip a powerful sword
|Blue-flame-sword
|Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny + Fish
|Equip a powerful blue sword
|Froggirl
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Frog
|Become a frog girl!
|Fire-bow
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Gun
|Get a fire bow!
|Ground-pound
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Giraffe Hoof
|Ground AOE attack!
|Akimbo-katanas
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Corn
|Equip two katanas!
|Titan
|Anime Sword of Destiny + Giant’s Ear
|Attack on Roblox!
|Classic-tree
|Walking Cane + Magic Seed
|Become a tree!
So which Roblox Wacky Wizards potions will you be using next?
Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.