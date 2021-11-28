Roblox Wacky Wizards Potions List: All Recipes and Ingredients

The Wacky Wizards Roblox game is all about brewing potions by combining different ingredients in a wizard pot. To add more to the thrill, you can even drink the magical potions. Their effects vary depending on the type and ingredients used. Wacky Wizards has a massive library of ingredients and recipes to choose from and transform your in-game character.

Potions are divided into free and premium types, which means some potions in Wacky Wizards can only be purchased by paying real cash. With that said, there are over 100 potions in Wacky Wizards and remembering each and every one of them can be an arduous task. So, we have compiled a list of all the potions in the Wacky Wizards Roblox game. The list also includes new potions which were added after the New Thanksgiving update.

All free Roblox Wacky Wizards Potions and Recipes

Potions Recipe Description
Afro Disco Ball + Robux Get that bling bling afro
Air Jumper Bird + Giraffe Hoof Double Jump
Alien Alien Parasite Alien Parasite
Alien-arms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Alien Parasite
Alien-baby Fairy + Alien Parasite BABABY REDACTED
Alien-clone You + Alien Parasite Become who you touch
Alien-eruption Eggcano + Pool Noodle + Eggcano Slime eruption
Alienhead Giant’s Ear + Alien Parasite Grow a big aliens head
Armed Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Pool Noodle Grow spider arms
Aussie-gravity You + Brain + You + Bird Australian Gravity
Axolotl Axolotl + You AXOLOTL
Bald Brain + Chilli Burn off your accessories
Banana Beans + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy BECOME A GORILLA!
Bang Brain + Giant’s Ear + Dynamite Grow… THEN BANG Your HEAD!
Banging Warts Dynamite + Witches Brew Have explosive warts!
Banging-feet Frog + Dynamite Explode when you jump
Beangun Gun + Beans FIRE BEANS
Bean-man KSI + Beans Become the bean man!
BEANOCK Beans + Boxing Gloves Punch people into Beans
Beanrms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Beans BEAN NOODLE ARMS!
Beany Benas mhmmm beannnnnsss
Bee disguise Sleepy Bee Become a bee
Bee-cannon Gun + Honey Fire bees!!!
Big-arms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear BIG Noodle Arms!
Blood-sucking Bird + Fairy + Spider Grow bat wings!
Bone-bow Undead + Gun Get a bone bow!
Bone-gloves Undead + Boxing Gloves Bone Gloves!
Bounce-high Frog + Bird Jump higher!
Bouncy Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite Explode your feet
Bouncy Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite + Beans BOUNCE BOUNCE BOUNCE!
Bouncy-body Brain + Rotten Sandwich + Bird BOUNCY BODY!
Boxing Eggcano + Boxing Gloves Kickboxing!
BRAINS-punch potion Brain + Boxing Gloves Zombifying punching. YOU
British-tea Honey + Beans A good cup ol’ cup of tea darling!
Broom Fairy + Witches Brew Fly on a broomstick!
Broom Fairy + Witches Brew + Dynamite Troll potion, that explodes
Broomed Witches Brew + 2021 Pumpkin Fly on a broom as a witch!
Builderman Walking Cane + You Become Builderman
Builders-Club-hat Walking Cane + Brain Get a Builder’s Club hat!
Buirts Beans + Rotten Sandwich I don’t feel so well
Bullet Gun A simple gun
Buxly Robux + Chameleon You are so rich you have become the bux
Buxshoot Gun + Robux Fire Robux
Buzz Honey + Pet Tags Get a pet bee
Buzzing Bird + Honey Grow bee wings
Buzzy head Honey + Brain Get a bee for a head
Camouflage Chameleon Camouflage to your surroundings
Candycorn-arms Corn Get candy corn arms
Candycorn-bee Corn + Honey Become a candy corn bee!
Candycorn-legs Corn + Giraffe Hoof Get candy corn legs
Candy-poop Rotten Sandwich + 2021 Pumpkin Poop candy!
Cano Eggcano + Pool Noodle Turn into a small beancano!d
Centipede Pool Noodle + Spider Become a centipede
Clash-sword Walking Cane + Corn Equip the classic sword!
Cleetus Cleetus’s Hat Become Flamingo
Cloneboom You + Eggcano Poor little clone!
Cloning Farts Fairy + Rotten Sandwich Poo mini-me versions of yourself
Confetti-cannon Disco Ball + Gun Fire the confetti cannon
Confettiplosion Disco Ball + Dynamite Explode into confetti
Corn-arms Pool Noodle + Corn Corn Arms
Corndude Corn + You Transform into corn
Corn-grenade Corn + Dynamite Get a corn grenade
Corn-legs Pool Noodle + Corn + Giraffe Hoof Corn Legs
Cornucopia-shoes Cooked Turkey + Corn Get Cornucopia Shoes!
Cow disguise Cow Hat Disguise yourself as a cow
Creepy Hands Giant’s Ear + You Grow creepy hands
Creepy-Crawly Spider + Pet Tags Get a pet spider
Crows Bird + Witches Brew Summon your crow army…
Crumbly Chameleon + Beans You’ve eaten so many beans that you become them
Dave Poll Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin Become Dave Skellington
Demon-girl Undead + Spider Run around possesed!
Detacher Brain + Witches Brew CATCH YOUR head!
Digging Pool Noodle + Beans Become a worm
Disco-body Disco Ball + Brain + You Become the disco
Disco-grenade Disco Ball + Chilli Disco Grenade
Disco-head Disco Ball + Brain Grow a disco head!
Discoman Disco ball Become the man of disco
DNA-scramble Gun + Alien Parasite DNA scrambler gun
Dog-vision Walking Cane + Pet Tags Get dog vision
Domino-crown Walking Cane + Frog Become Builderman
Doppleganger You + Chameleon Become your neighbours!
Dynamite slinger Gun + Dynamite Sling dynamite!
Echtoplasm-melt Ghost + Chili Become a melting ghost!
Eeely Frog + Pool Noodle Morph into an eel
Empyreus Robux + Brain Get a Dominus Empyreus!
Enlarged Head Brain + Giant’s Ear Grow your head
Exploding Squirts Rotten Sandiwch + Dynamite POO THAT EXPLODES!
Exploding-bee Eggcano + Honey Bee that explodes!
Explosive Dynamite BOOOM
Explosive-vomit Beans + Witches Brew + Dynamite Your vomit is explosive!
Eyes Frog + Chameleon Grow eyes that stare at people
Eyeyyyy Frog + Alien Parasite Grow ALIEN EYES
Fancy Zombie Robux + Chameleon + Brain A very fancy zombie
Fedora Fedora GAMER
Fez Cooked Turkey + Brain Get a Turkish hat!
Fire Breathing Rotten Sandwich + Chilli Breath fire!
Fire Farting Beans + Chilli
FIRE MUH LASER Disco ball + Alien Parasite Fire lasers
Fire Walking Bird + Chilli Walk on fire!
Fireball Eggcano + Bird Become a fireball!
Firebee You + Honey + Eggcano Turn into a fire bee from Bee Swarm Simulator!
Fire-farting Beans + Chilli
Fire-spine Undead + Chili Get a fiery skeleton spine!
Firework Pool Noodle + Dynamite Turn yourself into a firework
Firey-arms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chilli Fire Noodle Arms!
Flame-rolling You + Pool Noodle + Chilli FLAMING ROLL!
Flamethrower Gun + Chilli BURN PEOPLE!
Flamingo-gf Walking Cane + Bird Become flamingo’s girlfriend
Flaming-skin Eggcano + Chilli MY SKINS ON FIRE
Flash Eggcano + Giraffe Hoof Run like THE FLASH AHHHHH
Floating Bird Get lighter!
Flounder Fish Flop like a fish!
Flybux Robux + Bird Become a flying ROBUC!
Flying-bean Beans + Bird Become a flying bean
Flying-dutchman Ghost + Fish Become the flying dutchman!
Flying-eye Cyclops Eye + Bird Become Mr. Rich’s flying eye LOL!
Foryxe Foryxe’s Head Become Foryxe (Creator)
Frankenstein Undead + You Become Frankenstein!
Frog Frog Become a frog!
Frog-boxing Frog + Boxing Gloves Wart… Boxing… Gross…
Frog-legs Frog + Giraffe Hoof Grow Frog Legs!
Fumblebottom Kaden Become Kaden Fumblebottom
Ghost-bee Ghost + Honey Become a Ghost Bee!
Ghostbuster-equipment GhostHunter Gear Get ghostbuster equipment
Ghost-elephant Giant’s Ear + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost elephant!
Ghost-foryxe Foryxe’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost Foryxekiwi!
Ghost-jandel Jandel’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost Jandelkiwi!
Ghost-lizard Chameleon + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost chameleon!
Ghostly Bird + Spider Turn into a ghost
Ghost-pig Ghost + Pet Tags Get a pet ghost pig!
Ghost-pumpkin 2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a ghost pumpkin pet!
Ghost-snake Pool Noodle + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost snake!
Ghost-spider Spider + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost spider!
Ghost-unicorn Fairy + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost unicorn!
Ghost-vision Ghost + Rotten Sandwich Enter the Ghost Dimension!
Giant Giant’s Ear Become huge
Giant Squirts Giant’s Ear + Rotten Sandwich HUGEEE POO POO
Giant-cyclops Undead + Giant’s Ear Become a Cyclops!
Giant-ray Gun + Giant’s Ear Shot people with a giant ray!
Gills Axolotl Grow Axolotl Gills
Glowing Eggcano + Chameleon GLOW IN THE DARK
Golden Robux + Fairy Become a golden statue!
Grapple-tongue Frog + Brain Use your frogs tongue
Gravity-punch potion Bird + Boxing Gloves Anti gravity punching. DO
Grim-reaper Ghost + Undead Become the grim reaper!
Guest Walking Cane + Pool Noodle Become a guest!
Handed-head Brain + 2021 Pumpkin Grab your own head!
Hat-grower Robux + Giant’s Ear Grow your accessories
Headless Bird + Brain Lose your head!
Headless horse Giraffe Hoof + 2021 Pumpkin Become the headless horse
Headwards You + Brain Turn your head upside down!
Heatseeking Dynamite + Bird + Dynamite Dangerous flying
Hibertnation Frog + Rotten Sandwich Go to sleep
High-heel Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof Wear high heels!
Honey Honey Get covered in honey!
Honeymelt Chilli + Honey Melt into honey
Hot Chilli Catch on fire!
Hot-noodles Eggcano Get pretty hot Noodle Arms!
Hot-noodles Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Eggcano Get pretty hot Noodle Arms!
Hot-Punch Chilli + Boxing Gloves Punch them on fire. WHO
Hot-rich Eggcano + Robux Get a dominus!
how did you find this? Jandel’s head + Foryxe’s head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chameleon
Identity Theft You Clone yourself
Infinite Frog + Fairy Infinite double jump
Invert Witches Brew Invert the world!
Invisible Brain + Chameleon Turn invisible
Invisible Head Brain + Chameleon + Brain Spooky no more head!
Iron Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear Get big arms!
Jackbomb Dynamite + 2021 Pumpkin Drop a jack-o-bomb
Jandel Jandel’s Head Become Jandel (Creator)
Jayingee Jayingee Become Jayingee!
Jellyfish Pool Noodle + Fish JELLY FISH
Kaboom Dynamite + Boxing Gloves Pack an explosive punch. TRUST
KnockPunch Giant’s Ear + Boxing Gloves Punch people away!
KSI KSI Become KSI
Lanky Justin LANKY BOX
Leg Day Giraffe Hoof + Fairy Get tiny legs
Legged Giraffe Hoof + Spider Grow spider legs
Legs Giraffe Hoof + Alien Parasite Alien Legs
Letss-goooo Chameleon + Pool Noodle + You DA BABY ARMS!
Levitate Bird + Fairy Levitate!
Levitation Ghost Levitate like a ghost!
Lilyjump Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Frog Double jump and place a lily!
Lilypad-jumping Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Frog + Frog Jump on a lilypad infinitely!
Limp Pool Noodle + Rotten Sandwich Go limp
Link Robux + You Become the richest player on ROBLOX!
Lizard Chameleon + Pet Tags Get a pet lizard
Long Neck Giraffe Hoof + Pool Noodle Long neck!
Long Rat Spider + Witches Brew + Pool Noodle Become a long rat
Long-bee Pool noodle + Sleepy Bee Become a LOONG BEE
Loong Head Brains + Beans STRETCHED HEAD!
Magical Fairy + Pet Tags Get a pet unicorn
Manublox Manu Become Manublox!
Mariofly Mariofly5’s Mask Become Mariofly5!
Marshmellow-giant Ghost + Giant’s Ear Become a giant marshmellow man!
Martian monkey Jandel’s Head + Alien Parasite Become a Martian Monkey
Melty Eggcano + Rotten Sandwich Turn into lava
Mermaid Fairy + Fish Become a mermaid
Minions Fairy + Spider Have spider minions!
Movie-popcorn Corn + Brain Become movie theatre popcorn!
Mr. Rich Cyclops Eye Please don’t fire any cannons at me…
Mr-explosion Undead + Dynamite Mr-explosion potion
Neon Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Witches Brew NEON NOODLE ARMS!
Neon Chameleon + Alien Parasite Become a bright green alien
Neon-body Disco Ball + Chameleon Become the neon party animal!
New Zealand Jandel’s Head + Pet Tags Get a pet kiwi
New Zealand Foryxe’s Head + Pet Tags Get a pet kiwi
Nexure Nexure’s Head Become Nexure!
Ninja-mask-of-awesome Walking Cane + Eggcano Equip the ninja mask of awesome!
Nomer Nomer’s Head Become Nomer!
Noodle Combo Chameleon + Pool Noodle Combine for more noodle arms!
Noodley Pool Noodle Give yourself noodle arms!
Nuclear Dynamite + Giant’s Ear Be careful not to touch anything!
Octo Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Fish Become an octopus
Oink Pet Tags Get a pet pig
Old Walking Cane Become old
Old-glinda Walking Cane + Witches Brew Become old Glinda!
Old-movie-vision Walking Cane + Pet Tags + Walking Cane + Ghost Get old movie vision!
Old-oz Oz’s Wallet Become the Old OG Oz
Old-vision Walking Cane + Ghost Get old-timey vision
Onett You + Honey Become Onett!
Orange-pacghost Ghost + Brain + Dynamite Become a orange pacghost!
Parasite Rotten Sandwich + Alien Parasite AHHH A PARASITE IS ON YOUR FACE
Pet Frog Pet Tag + Frog Pet frog
Pet-pumpkin 2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags Get a pet pumpkin!
Pet-turkey Cooked Turkey + Pet Tags Get a pet turkey!
Pie-bee Cooked Turkey + Honey Become a pumpkin pie bee!
Pig launcher Gun + Pet Tags Fire gurt
Pink-pacghost Ghost + Brain + Fairy Become a pink pacghost!
Poison hair Gun + Spider Fire gurt
Poisoonn Rotten Sandwich + Boxing Gloves Poison people with your punches
Poopy-gun Gun + Rotten Sandwich FIRE POOP
Poor Robux + Rotten Sandwich Hey, this ROBUX potion didn’t work!
Popcorn-explosion Corn + Beans Explode into popcorn!
Popcorn-firework Corn + Chili Turn into popcorn firework
Popcorn-gloves Corn + Boxing Gloves Explode into popcorn!
Popcorn-gun Corn + Gun Get a popcorn gun!
Popcorn-poop Corn + Rotten Sandwich Poop popcorn
Popping Beans + Dynamite POP
Potato-grenade Cooked Turkey + Dynamite Get a sweet potato grenade!
Potato-musket Cooked Turkey + Gun Get a potato gun!
Potion-arms Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle Potion Arms!
Premiumsalad PremiumSalad Become PremiumSalad!
Prince Frog + You Become a cursed prince!
Puffed Beans + Fish Become a puffer fish
Pumoodle Chameleon + Pool Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin Get pumpkin noodle arms!
Pump-gloves Boxing Gloves + 2021 Pumpkin Pumpkin Gloves!
Pumpkin Robux + Witches Brew SUPER RARE PUMPKIN!
Pumpkin-head 2021 Pumpkin Protects you from ender!
Pump-legs Giant’s Ear + 2021 Pumpkin Grow pumpkin legs!
Punchy Potion Boxing Gloves Big boxer
Queenly Honey + Robux Become the queen bee
Ragdoll Brain + Rotten Sandwich RAGDOLL
Rainbow-body Honey + Chameleon Turn into a lovellly rainbow!
Rainbow-popcorn-firework Corn + Chili + Chameleon Turn into a rainbow popcorn firework
Rainfro Disco Ball + Robux + Chameleon Get that bling bling rainbow afro
Ratty Spider + Witches Brew BECOME A RAT!
Red-pacghost Ghost + You Become a red pacghost
Revive-player Undead + Witches Brew Revive after dying!
RIP Undead + Rotten Sandwich Placed in a grave
Robux Robux Drop a trail of Robux!
Robux Robux + Giraffe Hoof Get Korblox!
Rocket Dynamite + Bird Prepare for liftoff!
Rolling You + Pool Noodle ROLLING!
Rushhh Giraffe Hoof + Honey SUGARRR RUSH!!!
Sally Pool Noodle + Cleetus’s Hat Become earthworm sally…
San Beans + 2021 Pumpkin Become the Sans
Sandwich-morph Rotten Sandwich + You Turn into a sandwich
Sans-rider Undead + Eggcano GHOST RIDA + SANS
Scarecrow Corn + Bird Become a scarecrow!
Scared Ghost + You Get scared!
Shrink Ray Chameleon + Fairy Shrink yourself to death
Shrink ray Gun + Fairy Make people smaller!
Skeleton-arms Undead + Fairy Get skeleton arms!
Skeleton-legs Undead + Giraffe Hoof Grow skeleton legs!
Skeleton-spine Undead Grow a skeleton spine!
Skeleton-wings Undead + Bird Grow skeleton wings!
Skelly Spider + 2021 Pumpkin Become the skeleton
Sketch Sketch Become Sketch!
Skinny Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Fairy Be skinny!
Skull Undead + Brain Grow a skeleton head
Skull-arms 2021 Pumpkin + Spider + Pool Noodle + Chameleon Get skeleton noodle arms!
Slenderrr Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Witches Brew You found a note
Slinky Disco Ball + Pool Noodle Become the human slinky
Slowing Hoof Giraffe Hoof + Rotten Sandwich Walk slower
Smelling Pool Noodle + Witches Brew Grow a witches nose…
Spaghetti Chameleon + Fairy + Chameleon + Pool Noodle Spaghetti Arms!
Sparkler-head Undead + Discoball Sparkler Head
Speaker Disco Ball + Fairy Disco Grenade
Speckled Spider + Chameleon Rainbow colored warts
Speedy Giraffe Hoof Speed your character up
Spiderman You + Spider SLING WEBS!
Square Robux + Fish MR KRABS!
Squirting Rotten Sandwich Uh oh! Poo Poo!
Ssssssssssssssss Eggcano + Dynamite Become a creeper!
Ssssssssssssssssssss Pool Noodle + Pet Tags Get a pet snake
Steamy Eggcano + Fish Turn into a cloud of steam
Studded-brick Walking Cane + Giraffe Hoof Become a studded brick!
Sunburn Chili + You Burning sun of death!
Sweet-arms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Honey Honey flavored Noodle Arms!
Sweet-arms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Eggcano + Honey Get sticky arms!
Sweetball Witches Brew + Honey Throw a honey ball!
Sweet-shot Gun + 2021 Pumpkin Fire candy!
Swim Bird + Fish Swim in the air!
Tadpole Frog + Fish Become a tadpole!
Tail Disco Ball + Witches Brew Tail
Tall Potion Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear Get Taller
Teal-pacghost Ghost + Brain + Fish Become a teal pacghost!
Techno-viking Disco Ball + Giants Ear Become the Techno Viking
Thicc Frog + Giant’s Ear Grow big legs
Throw-tix Walking Cane + Robux MAKE IT RAIN TIX!
Ticking Brain + Dynamite Head explosion
Tiny Fairy Make yourself smaller
Tiny Head Brain + Fairy Shrink your head
Truck Giant’s Ear + Witches Brew Get a BIG BUTT!
Trunk Giant’s Ear + Pet Tags Get a pet elephant
Turkey Turkey Gobble Gobble!
Turkey-arms Cooked Turkey + Pool Noodle Get Turkey Arms!
Turkey-bow Cooked Turkey + Bird Get a turkey bow!
Turkey-dance Cooked Turkey + Disco Ball Do the turkey dance!
Turkey-dinner Cooked Turkey Mmmmm turkey!
Turkey-leg-club Cooked Turkey + Undead Get a turkey leg weapon
Turkey-legs Cooked Turkey + Giraffe Hoof Get Turkey Legs!
Turkey-poop Cooked Turkey + Rotten Sandwich Poop turkey eggs!
Turkey-Rex Cooked Turkey + Giant’s Ear Become a dino turkey!
Twitchy Rotten Sandwich + Witches Brew TWITCH TWITCH TWITCH!
Unresolved Size Fairy + Giant’s Ear Keep getting smaller and bigger
Upside Down You + Brain + You Turn yourself upside down!
Vapor Dynamite + Alien Parasite Get vaporized
Void Star Void Star Become StarWars!
Vomit Beans + Witches Brew ERGHERHEGUERHER
Wall-walker Giraffe Hoof + Frog + Spider Walk on walls
Warty Spider Get warts
Watergun Gun + Fish Squirt
Wide Load Beans + Giant’s Ear GET WIDE!
Winged-bean Walking Cane + Beans Become a winged bean!
Witchy You + Witches Brew Become Glinda the witch!
Wizard Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head Become Oz the Wizard!
Youkin You + 2021 Pumpkin Become a giant pumpkin!
Zero-gravity Bird + Alien Parasite LOSE ALL GRAVITY
Zom-bee Undead + Honey Become a ZOM-BEE
Zombie Brain Become a zombie!
Zombie-fish Undead + Fish Become a zombie fish!

All Premium Roblox Wacky Wizards Potions and Recipes

Potions Recipe Description
Frozen Frozen Egg Become frozen!
God Zeus’s Beard Harness the power of zeus!
Rotation Hat of Gears Rotate your body
Leafy Magic Seed Become one with nature
60’s Magic Seed + Fairy Grow flowers wherever you go!
Accelerating Zeus’s Beard + Giraffe Hoof Getting faster and faster…
Air Walk Bird + Frozen Egg WHERES MY SUPERSUIT!
Boombox Hat of Gears + Zeus’s Beard Play music!
Bushy Magic Seed + Chameleon Turn into a hidden bush!
Dizzy Hat of Gears + Brain Spin your head!
Fuse Hat of Gears + Dynamite you don’t have much time
Hard as Masgic Seed + Chameleon + Hat of Gears TURN INTO ROCK!
Headdle Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof + Brain Let your friends sit on your head!
Human Flight Zeus’s Beard + Bird FLY LIKEEE A BIRD
Ice Frozen Egg + Chameleon Become ice
Infectious Zeus’s Beard + Rotten Sandwich Infect players around you with warts
Jetpack Hat of Gears + Bird Create a jetpack
Saddle Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof Let your friends sit on your back!
Shroom Magic Seed + Rotten Sandwich Grow mushrooms wherever you go!
Statue Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard Turn players white
Slip Giraffe Hoof + Frozen Egg SLIPPERY!
Stumped Magic Seed + Giraffe Hoof Grow tree legs!
Sus Hat of Gears + Beans very very sus
Unlucky Zeus’s Beard + Dynamite That’s unfortunate
Waterwalking Fish + Frozen Egg WALK ON WATER
Rock Bender Magic Seed + Zeus’s Beard Bend rocks to your will!
Teleportation Zeus’s Beard + Fairy Teleport wherever your heart desires!
Meteorite Zeus’s Beard + Beans Fire bean meteorites!
Flying Poo Hat of Gears + Bird + Rotten Sandwich Create a jetpack from poop
Clone Army You + Magic Seed Clone yourself
Caveman You + Frozen Egg Become a prehistoric caveman
Size Controller Fairy + Giant’s Ear + Zeus’s Beard Control Your Size
Golden Tree Robux + Magic Seed Grow a golden tree!
Bux Walk Robux + Frozen Egg Walk on ROBUX!
Throbux Robux + Hat of Gears MAKE IT RAIN ROBUX!
Goldify Robux + Fairy + Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard Turn players golden!
Death Magic Seed + Witches Brew Grow a dead tree!
Floating Hat of Gears + Witches Brew Would you look at that, a floating hat!
Vehicle Wheel Turn into a car!
Monster Giant’s Ear + Wheel Turn into a monster truck!
Limo Pool Noodle + Wheel Turn into a limo!
Teeny Wheel Fairy + Wheel Turn into a tiny car!
Let’s Goo Beans + Wheel Let’s goooo!
Take Off Bird + Wheel Take off like a plane… kind of…
Kachow Zeus’s Beard + Wheel KA-CHOW
Burning Car Chilli + Wheel BURNING
Ant Spider + Wheel Become an ANT MOBILE!
Rich Robux + Wheel Drive this rich mans car!
Explodespell Zeus’s Beard + Witches Brew Cast an explosion!
Frozen-hit potion Frozen Egg + Boxing Gloves Hit them cold!
Shocking-hit potion Zeus’s Beard + Boxing Gloves Hit them with electricity!
Icy-arm Chameleon + Noodle + Frozen Egg Fire Noodle Arms!
Frozen Frozen Egg + Magic Seed Become a Frozen Tree!
Freeze-burn Frozen Egg + Chilli Freeze to death!
Spinny legs Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Hat of Gears Spin your legs!
Melting Frozen Egg + Witches Brew Melt into the abyss!
Sus-Punch Hat of Gears + Beans + Boxing Gloves Punch people sus
Oink-Mount Mount Ride a Pig
Happy Feet Frozen Egg + Pet Tags Get a pet penguin
Penguin Mount Mount + Frozen Egg Ride a penguin
Giraffe Mount Mount + Giraffe Hoof Ride a giraffe
Sssssss Mount Mount + Pool Noodle Get eaten by a snake
Lizard Mount Mount + Chameleon Ride a lizard
Spooky Mount Mount + Spider Ride a spider
Giant Mount Mount + Giant’s Ear Ride an elephant
Unicorn Mount Mount + Fairy Ride a unicorn
New Zealand Mount Mount + Jandel’s Head Ride a kiwi
New Zealand Mount Mount + Foryxe’s Head Ride a kiwi
Beed Zeus’s Beard + Honey Spawn Bee’s where you click
Bee mount Honey + Mount Get a bee mount
Fire-statue Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard + Eggcano Turn players golden!
Cauldron Mr. Cauldron Becoming a working cauldron!
Cannon Mr. Cauldron + Dynamite Become a cannon and fire players out!
Does Not Exist Does Not Exist Does Not Exist
Erupting Eggcano + Hat of Gears Summon a volcano!
Beany Mr. Cauldron + Beans Become a can of beans and let players eat!
Pressing Mr. Cauldron + Eggcano Don’t let anyone touch!
Landmine Mr. Cauldron + Giraffe Hoof Drop a landmine
Honey-walk Honey + Frozen Egg Walk on water with honey!
Lava-walk Eggcano + Frozen Egg Walk on water with lava!
Blastoff Mr. Cauldron + Bird Become a rideable rocketship
Cooker Mr. Cauldron + Chilli Cook people!
Hot-air balloon Mr. Cauldron + Giant’s Ear Hot Air Balloon!
Bouncy Mr. Cauldron + Pool Noodle Place a trampoline!
Fuser Mr. Cauldron + Chameleon Fuse into players around you!
Stickybomb Hat of Gears + Dynamite + Honey Throw a sticky bomb!
Car-seat Mr. Cauldron + Wheel Become a car with seats for others!!
Iced-skin Eggcano + Chilli + Frozen Egg Have frozen skin!
Fuser Mr. Cauldron + Fairy EVERYBODY DANCE NOW!
Lilypad-morph Magic Seed + Frog Morph into a lilypad
Control-jump Zeus’s Beard + Frog Control your jump height
Uni Hat of Gears + Frog Ride a unicycle
Airstrike potion AirStrike Call in an airstrike
Shrink-beam potion AirStrike + Fairy Hit people and shrink them to death
Freeze-gun potion Gun + Frozen Egg FREEZE PEOPLE!
Bee-swarm potion AirStrike + Honey Bee Swarm!
Big-gun potion AirStrike + Giant’s Ear Get a very big gun!
Gun-fire potion AirStrike + Gun Fire guns… what?
Freeze storm potion AirStrike + Frozen Egg Create a storm that freezes players
Throw nukes potion AirStrike + Dynamite Throw nukes
Fire napalm potion AirStrike + Chilli Fire Napalm
IED potion AirStrike + Beans Spawn a bean can IED
UFO potion Alien Parasite + Wheel Fly an UFO!
Laser-strike potion Alien Parasite + AirStrike ORBITAL STRIKE!
Sus-gun potion Hat of Gears + Beans + Gun SUS GUN
Abduction potion Alien Parasite + Wheel + AirStrike Abduct people in PVP
Superman potion Superhero Cape Become the Superman
Spider-dude potion Superhero Cape + Spider Become Spider-Dude
Green-dude potion Superhero Cape + Giant’s Ear Become the big green dude who’s mad
Invisible potion Superhero Cape + Chameleon Become invisible…whenever you want!
Portal potion Superhero Cape + Gun Think in portals
Aquaman potion Superhero Cape + Fish Become part of the sea!!!
Werewolf potion Superhero Cape + Witches Brew HOWL
Purple-dude potion Superhero Cape + Zeus’s Beard Purple Dude
Human-torch potion Superhero Cape + Chili The HUMAN TORCH
Purple-car potion Superhero Cape + Wheel You could live with your failure
Sabre potion Superhero Cape + Boxing Gloves VOOSH
Flash potion Superhero Cape + Giraffe Hoof SUPER SPEEDY
Frog-mount potion Mount + Frog Ride a Frog
Fart-villain potion Superhero Cape + Rotten Sandwich Become the villain of fart
Manbat potion Superhero Cape + Robux Be the man bat.. wait what??
Ivy potion Superhero Cape + Magic Seed The poison ivy
Sus-o-ween Hat of Gears + Beans + 2021 Pumpkin Become Sus of Ween!
Ghost-forcefield Ghost + Frozen Egg Get a ghost force field!
Ghost-penguin Frozen Egg + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost penguin!
Anime-run Anime Sword of Destiny Run in style
Last-skyfolder Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird Become arrow head!
Lighting potion Anime Sword of Destiny + Frozen Egg Become Electric!
Dragonblox-z Anime Sword of Destiny + Brain Dragonblox Z
Ninja Anime Sword of Destiny + Spider Become a ninja!
Energy-ball Anime Sword of Destiny + Ghost Fire an energyball!
Believe-it Anime Sword of Destiny + Eggcano Believe it!
Cursed-gloves Anime Sword of Destiny + Boxing Gloves Get cursed gloves!
Airbender-glider Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird + Anime Sword of Destiny Get the air glider!
Lightning-blast Anime Sword of Destiny + Dynamite Cast a powerful lightning spell
Flame-sword Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny Equip a powerful sword
Blue-flame-sword Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny + Fish Equip a powerful blue sword
Froggirl Anime Sword of Destiny + Frog Become a frog girl!
Fire-bow Anime Sword of Destiny + Gun Get a fire bow!
Ground-pound Anime Sword of Destiny + Giraffe Hoof Ground AOE attack!
Akimbo-katanas Anime Sword of Destiny + Corn Equip two katanas!
Titan Anime Sword of Destiny + Giant’s Ear Attack on Roblox!
Classic-tree Walking Cane + Magic Seed Become a tree!

So which Roblox Wacky Wizards potions will you be using next?

Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.

