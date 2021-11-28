Roblox Wacky Wizards Potions List: All Recipes and Ingredients

The Wacky Wizards Roblox game is all about brewing potions by combining different ingredients in a wizard pot. To add more to the thrill, you can even drink the magical potions. Their effects vary depending on the type and ingredients used. Wacky Wizards has a massive library of ingredients and recipes to choose from and transform your in-game character.

Potions are divided into free and premium types, which means some potions in Wacky Wizards can only be purchased by paying real cash. With that said, there are over 100 potions in Wacky Wizards and remembering each and every one of them can be an arduous task. So, we have compiled a list of all the potions in the Wacky Wizards Roblox game. The list also includes new potions which were added after the New Thanksgiving update.

All free Roblox Wacky Wizards Potions and Recipes

Potions Recipe Description Afro Disco Ball + Robux Get that bling bling afro Air Jumper Bird + Giraffe Hoof Double Jump Alien Alien Parasite Alien Parasite Alien-arms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Alien Parasite Alien-baby Fairy + Alien Parasite BABABY REDACTED Alien-clone You + Alien Parasite Become who you touch Alien-eruption Eggcano + Pool Noodle + Eggcano Slime eruption Alienhead Giant’s Ear + Alien Parasite Grow a big aliens head Armed Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Pool Noodle Grow spider arms Aussie-gravity You + Brain + You + Bird Australian Gravity Axolotl Axolotl + You AXOLOTL Bald Brain + Chilli Burn off your accessories Banana Beans + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy BECOME A GORILLA! Bang Brain + Giant’s Ear + Dynamite Grow… THEN BANG Your HEAD! Banging Warts Dynamite + Witches Brew Have explosive warts! Banging-feet Frog + Dynamite Explode when you jump Beangun Gun + Beans FIRE BEANS Bean-man KSI + Beans Become the bean man! BEANOCK Beans + Boxing Gloves Punch people into Beans Beanrms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Beans BEAN NOODLE ARMS! Beany Benas mhmmm beannnnnsss Bee disguise Sleepy Bee Become a bee Bee-cannon Gun + Honey Fire bees!!! Big-arms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear BIG Noodle Arms! Blood-sucking Bird + Fairy + Spider Grow bat wings! Bone-bow Undead + Gun Get a bone bow! Bone-gloves Undead + Boxing Gloves Bone Gloves! Bounce-high Frog + Bird Jump higher! Bouncy Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite Explode your feet Bouncy Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite + Beans BOUNCE BOUNCE BOUNCE! Bouncy-body Brain + Rotten Sandwich + Bird BOUNCY BODY! Boxing Eggcano + Boxing Gloves Kickboxing! BRAINS-punch potion Brain + Boxing Gloves Zombifying punching. YOU British-tea Honey + Beans A good cup ol’ cup of tea darling! Broom Fairy + Witches Brew Fly on a broomstick! Broom Fairy + Witches Brew + Dynamite Troll potion, that explodes Broomed Witches Brew + 2021 Pumpkin Fly on a broom as a witch! Builderman Walking Cane + You Become Builderman Builders-Club-hat Walking Cane + Brain Get a Builder’s Club hat! Buirts Beans + Rotten Sandwich I don’t feel so well Bullet Gun A simple gun Buxly Robux + Chameleon You are so rich you have become the bux Buxshoot Gun + Robux Fire Robux Buzz Honey + Pet Tags Get a pet bee Buzzing Bird + Honey Grow bee wings Buzzy head Honey + Brain Get a bee for a head Camouflage Chameleon Camouflage to your surroundings Candycorn-arms Corn Get candy corn arms Candycorn-bee Corn + Honey Become a candy corn bee! Candycorn-legs Corn + Giraffe Hoof Get candy corn legs Candy-poop Rotten Sandwich + 2021 Pumpkin Poop candy! Cano Eggcano + Pool Noodle Turn into a small beancano!d Centipede Pool Noodle + Spider Become a centipede Clash-sword Walking Cane + Corn Equip the classic sword! Cleetus Cleetus’s Hat Become Flamingo Cloneboom You + Eggcano Poor little clone! Cloning Farts Fairy + Rotten Sandwich Poo mini-me versions of yourself Confetti-cannon Disco Ball + Gun Fire the confetti cannon Confettiplosion Disco Ball + Dynamite Explode into confetti Corn-arms Pool Noodle + Corn Corn Arms Corndude Corn + You Transform into corn Corn-grenade Corn + Dynamite Get a corn grenade Corn-legs Pool Noodle + Corn + Giraffe Hoof Corn Legs Cornucopia-shoes Cooked Turkey + Corn Get Cornucopia Shoes! Cow disguise Cow Hat Disguise yourself as a cow Creepy Hands Giant’s Ear + You Grow creepy hands Creepy-Crawly Spider + Pet Tags Get a pet spider Crows Bird + Witches Brew Summon your crow army… Crumbly Chameleon + Beans You’ve eaten so many beans that you become them Dave Poll Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin Become Dave Skellington Demon-girl Undead + Spider Run around possesed! Detacher Brain + Witches Brew CATCH YOUR head! Digging Pool Noodle + Beans Become a worm Disco-body Disco Ball + Brain + You Become the disco Disco-grenade Disco Ball + Chilli Disco Grenade Disco-head Disco Ball + Brain Grow a disco head! Discoman Disco ball Become the man of disco DNA-scramble Gun + Alien Parasite DNA scrambler gun Dog-vision Walking Cane + Pet Tags Get dog vision Domino-crown Walking Cane + Frog Become Builderman Doppleganger You + Chameleon Become your neighbours! Dynamite slinger Gun + Dynamite Sling dynamite! Echtoplasm-melt Ghost + Chili Become a melting ghost! Eeely Frog + Pool Noodle Morph into an eel Empyreus Robux + Brain Get a Dominus Empyreus! Enlarged Head Brain + Giant’s Ear Grow your head Exploding Squirts Rotten Sandiwch + Dynamite POO THAT EXPLODES! Exploding-bee Eggcano + Honey Bee that explodes! Explosive Dynamite BOOOM Explosive-vomit Beans + Witches Brew + Dynamite Your vomit is explosive! Eyes Frog + Chameleon Grow eyes that stare at people Eyeyyyy Frog + Alien Parasite Grow ALIEN EYES Fancy Zombie Robux + Chameleon + Brain A very fancy zombie Fedora Fedora GAMER Fez Cooked Turkey + Brain Get a Turkish hat! Fire Breathing Rotten Sandwich + Chilli Breath fire! Fire Farting Beans + Chilli FIRE MUH LASER Disco ball + Alien Parasite Fire lasers Fire Walking Bird + Chilli Walk on fire! Fireball Eggcano + Bird Become a fireball! Firebee You + Honey + Eggcano Turn into a fire bee from Bee Swarm Simulator! Fire-farting Beans + Chilli Fire-spine Undead + Chili Get a fiery skeleton spine! Firework Pool Noodle + Dynamite Turn yourself into a firework Firey-arms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chilli Fire Noodle Arms! Flame-rolling You + Pool Noodle + Chilli FLAMING ROLL! Flamethrower Gun + Chilli BURN PEOPLE! Flamingo-gf Walking Cane + Bird Become flamingo’s girlfriend Flaming-skin Eggcano + Chilli MY SKINS ON FIRE Flash Eggcano + Giraffe Hoof Run like THE FLASH AHHHHH Floating Bird Get lighter! Flounder Fish Flop like a fish! Flybux Robux + Bird Become a flying ROBUC! Flying-bean Beans + Bird Become a flying bean Flying-dutchman Ghost + Fish Become the flying dutchman! Flying-eye Cyclops Eye + Bird Become Mr. Rich’s flying eye LOL! Foryxe Foryxe’s Head Become Foryxe (Creator) Frankenstein Undead + You Become Frankenstein! Frog Frog Become a frog! Frog-boxing Frog + Boxing Gloves Wart… Boxing… Gross… Frog-legs Frog + Giraffe Hoof Grow Frog Legs! Fumblebottom Kaden Become Kaden Fumblebottom Ghost-bee Ghost + Honey Become a Ghost Bee! Ghostbuster-equipment GhostHunter Gear Get ghostbuster equipment Ghost-elephant Giant’s Ear + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost elephant! Ghost-foryxe Foryxe’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost Foryxekiwi! Ghost-jandel Jandel’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost Jandelkiwi! Ghost-lizard Chameleon + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost chameleon! Ghostly Bird + Spider Turn into a ghost Ghost-pig Ghost + Pet Tags Get a pet ghost pig! Ghost-pumpkin 2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a ghost pumpkin pet! Ghost-snake Pool Noodle + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost snake! Ghost-spider Spider + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost spider! Ghost-unicorn Fairy + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost unicorn! Ghost-vision Ghost + Rotten Sandwich Enter the Ghost Dimension! Giant Giant’s Ear Become huge Giant Squirts Giant’s Ear + Rotten Sandwich HUGEEE POO POO Giant-cyclops Undead + Giant’s Ear Become a Cyclops! Giant-ray Gun + Giant’s Ear Shot people with a giant ray! Gills Axolotl Grow Axolotl Gills Glowing Eggcano + Chameleon GLOW IN THE DARK Golden Robux + Fairy Become a golden statue! Grapple-tongue Frog + Brain Use your frogs tongue Gravity-punch potion Bird + Boxing Gloves Anti gravity punching. DO Grim-reaper Ghost + Undead Become the grim reaper! Guest Walking Cane + Pool Noodle Become a guest! Handed-head Brain + 2021 Pumpkin Grab your own head! Hat-grower Robux + Giant’s Ear Grow your accessories Headless Bird + Brain Lose your head! Headless horse Giraffe Hoof + 2021 Pumpkin Become the headless horse Headwards You + Brain Turn your head upside down! Heatseeking Dynamite + Bird + Dynamite Dangerous flying Hibertnation Frog + Rotten Sandwich Go to sleep High-heel Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof Wear high heels! Honey Honey Get covered in honey! Honeymelt Chilli + Honey Melt into honey Hot Chilli Catch on fire! Hot-noodles Eggcano Get pretty hot Noodle Arms! Hot-noodles Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Eggcano Get pretty hot Noodle Arms! Hot-Punch Chilli + Boxing Gloves Punch them on fire. WHO Hot-rich Eggcano + Robux Get a dominus! how did you find this? Jandel’s head + Foryxe’s head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chameleon Identity Theft You Clone yourself Infinite Frog + Fairy Infinite double jump Invert Witches Brew Invert the world! Invisible Brain + Chameleon Turn invisible Invisible Head Brain + Chameleon + Brain Spooky no more head! Iron Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear Get big arms! Jackbomb Dynamite + 2021 Pumpkin Drop a jack-o-bomb Jandel Jandel’s Head Become Jandel (Creator) Jayingee Jayingee Become Jayingee! Jellyfish Pool Noodle + Fish JELLY FISH Kaboom Dynamite + Boxing Gloves Pack an explosive punch. TRUST KnockPunch Giant’s Ear + Boxing Gloves Punch people away! KSI KSI Become KSI Lanky Justin LANKY BOX Leg Day Giraffe Hoof + Fairy Get tiny legs Legged Giraffe Hoof + Spider Grow spider legs Legs Giraffe Hoof + Alien Parasite Alien Legs Letss-goooo Chameleon + Pool Noodle + You DA BABY ARMS! Levitate Bird + Fairy Levitate! Levitation Ghost Levitate like a ghost! Lilyjump Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Frog Double jump and place a lily! Lilypad-jumping Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Frog + Frog Jump on a lilypad infinitely! Limp Pool Noodle + Rotten Sandwich Go limp Link Robux + You Become the richest player on ROBLOX! Lizard Chameleon + Pet Tags Get a pet lizard Long Neck Giraffe Hoof + Pool Noodle Long neck! Long Rat Spider + Witches Brew + Pool Noodle Become a long rat Long-bee Pool noodle + Sleepy Bee Become a LOONG BEE Loong Head Brains + Beans STRETCHED HEAD! Magical Fairy + Pet Tags Get a pet unicorn Manublox Manu Become Manublox! Mariofly Mariofly5’s Mask Become Mariofly5! Marshmellow-giant Ghost + Giant’s Ear Become a giant marshmellow man! Martian monkey Jandel’s Head + Alien Parasite Become a Martian Monkey Melty Eggcano + Rotten Sandwich Turn into lava Mermaid Fairy + Fish Become a mermaid Minions Fairy + Spider Have spider minions! Movie-popcorn Corn + Brain Become movie theatre popcorn! Mr. Rich Cyclops Eye Please don’t fire any cannons at me… Mr-explosion Undead + Dynamite Mr-explosion potion Neon Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Witches Brew NEON NOODLE ARMS! Neon Chameleon + Alien Parasite Become a bright green alien Neon-body Disco Ball + Chameleon Become the neon party animal! New Zealand Jandel’s Head + Pet Tags Get a pet kiwi New Zealand Foryxe’s Head + Pet Tags Get a pet kiwi Nexure Nexure’s Head Become Nexure! Ninja-mask-of-awesome Walking Cane + Eggcano Equip the ninja mask of awesome! Nomer Nomer’s Head Become Nomer! Noodle Combo Chameleon + Pool Noodle Combine for more noodle arms! Noodley Pool Noodle Give yourself noodle arms! Nuclear Dynamite + Giant’s Ear Be careful not to touch anything! Octo Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Fish Become an octopus Oink Pet Tags Get a pet pig Old Walking Cane Become old Old-glinda Walking Cane + Witches Brew Become old Glinda! Old-movie-vision Walking Cane + Pet Tags + Walking Cane + Ghost Get old movie vision! Old-oz Oz’s Wallet Become the Old OG Oz Old-vision Walking Cane + Ghost Get old-timey vision Onett You + Honey Become Onett! Orange-pacghost Ghost + Brain + Dynamite Become a orange pacghost! Parasite Rotten Sandwich + Alien Parasite AHHH A PARASITE IS ON YOUR FACE Pet Frog Pet Tag + Frog Pet frog Pet-pumpkin 2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags Get a pet pumpkin! Pet-turkey Cooked Turkey + Pet Tags Get a pet turkey! Pie-bee Cooked Turkey + Honey Become a pumpkin pie bee! Pig launcher Gun + Pet Tags Fire gurt Pink-pacghost Ghost + Brain + Fairy Become a pink pacghost! Poison hair Gun + Spider Fire gurt Poisoonn Rotten Sandwich + Boxing Gloves Poison people with your punches Poopy-gun Gun + Rotten Sandwich FIRE POOP Poor Robux + Rotten Sandwich Hey, this ROBUX potion didn’t work! Popcorn-explosion Corn + Beans Explode into popcorn! Popcorn-firework Corn + Chili Turn into popcorn firework Popcorn-gloves Corn + Boxing Gloves Explode into popcorn! Popcorn-gun Corn + Gun Get a popcorn gun! Popcorn-poop Corn + Rotten Sandwich Poop popcorn Popping Beans + Dynamite POP Potato-grenade Cooked Turkey + Dynamite Get a sweet potato grenade! Potato-musket Cooked Turkey + Gun Get a potato gun! Potion-arms Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle Potion Arms! Premiumsalad PremiumSalad Become PremiumSalad! Prince Frog + You Become a cursed prince! Puffed Beans + Fish Become a puffer fish Pumoodle Chameleon + Pool Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin Get pumpkin noodle arms! Pump-gloves Boxing Gloves + 2021 Pumpkin Pumpkin Gloves! Pumpkin Robux + Witches Brew SUPER RARE PUMPKIN! Pumpkin-head 2021 Pumpkin Protects you from ender! Pump-legs Giant’s Ear + 2021 Pumpkin Grow pumpkin legs! Punchy Potion Boxing Gloves Big boxer Queenly Honey + Robux Become the queen bee Ragdoll Brain + Rotten Sandwich RAGDOLL Rainbow-body Honey + Chameleon Turn into a lovellly rainbow! Rainbow-popcorn-firework Corn + Chili + Chameleon Turn into a rainbow popcorn firework Rainfro Disco Ball + Robux + Chameleon Get that bling bling rainbow afro Ratty Spider + Witches Brew BECOME A RAT! Red-pacghost Ghost + You Become a red pacghost Revive-player Undead + Witches Brew Revive after dying! RIP Undead + Rotten Sandwich Placed in a grave Robux Robux Drop a trail of Robux! Robux Robux + Giraffe Hoof Get Korblox! Rocket Dynamite + Bird Prepare for liftoff! Rolling You + Pool Noodle ROLLING! Rushhh Giraffe Hoof + Honey SUGARRR RUSH!!! Sally Pool Noodle + Cleetus’s Hat Become earthworm sally… San Beans + 2021 Pumpkin Become the Sans Sandwich-morph Rotten Sandwich + You Turn into a sandwich Sans-rider Undead + Eggcano GHOST RIDA + SANS Scarecrow Corn + Bird Become a scarecrow! Scared Ghost + You Get scared! Shrink Ray Chameleon + Fairy Shrink yourself to death Shrink ray Gun + Fairy Make people smaller! Skeleton-arms Undead + Fairy Get skeleton arms! Skeleton-legs Undead + Giraffe Hoof Grow skeleton legs! Skeleton-spine Undead Grow a skeleton spine! Skeleton-wings Undead + Bird Grow skeleton wings! Skelly Spider + 2021 Pumpkin Become the skeleton Sketch Sketch Become Sketch! Skinny Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Fairy Be skinny! Skull Undead + Brain Grow a skeleton head Skull-arms 2021 Pumpkin + Spider + Pool Noodle + Chameleon Get skeleton noodle arms! Slenderrr Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Witches Brew You found a note Slinky Disco Ball + Pool Noodle Become the human slinky Slowing Hoof Giraffe Hoof + Rotten Sandwich Walk slower Smelling Pool Noodle + Witches Brew Grow a witches nose… Spaghetti Chameleon + Fairy + Chameleon + Pool Noodle Spaghetti Arms! Sparkler-head Undead + Discoball Sparkler Head Speaker Disco Ball + Fairy Disco Grenade Speckled Spider + Chameleon Rainbow colored warts Speedy Giraffe Hoof Speed your character up Spiderman You + Spider SLING WEBS! Square Robux + Fish MR KRABS! Squirting Rotten Sandwich Uh oh! Poo Poo! Ssssssssssssssss Eggcano + Dynamite Become a creeper! Ssssssssssssssssssss Pool Noodle + Pet Tags Get a pet snake Steamy Eggcano + Fish Turn into a cloud of steam Studded-brick Walking Cane + Giraffe Hoof Become a studded brick! Sunburn Chili + You Burning sun of death! Sweet-arms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Honey Honey flavored Noodle Arms! Sweet-arms Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Eggcano + Honey Get sticky arms! Sweetball Witches Brew + Honey Throw a honey ball! Sweet-shot Gun + 2021 Pumpkin Fire candy! Swim Bird + Fish Swim in the air! Tadpole Frog + Fish Become a tadpole! Tail Disco Ball + Witches Brew Tail Tall Potion Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear Get Taller Teal-pacghost Ghost + Brain + Fish Become a teal pacghost! Techno-viking Disco Ball + Giants Ear Become the Techno Viking Thicc Frog + Giant’s Ear Grow big legs Throw-tix Walking Cane + Robux MAKE IT RAIN TIX! Ticking Brain + Dynamite Head explosion Tiny Fairy Make yourself smaller Tiny Head Brain + Fairy Shrink your head Truck Giant’s Ear + Witches Brew Get a BIG BUTT! Trunk Giant’s Ear + Pet Tags Get a pet elephant Turkey Turkey Gobble Gobble! Turkey-arms Cooked Turkey + Pool Noodle Get Turkey Arms! Turkey-bow Cooked Turkey + Bird Get a turkey bow! Turkey-dance Cooked Turkey + Disco Ball Do the turkey dance! Turkey-dinner Cooked Turkey Mmmmm turkey! Turkey-leg-club Cooked Turkey + Undead Get a turkey leg weapon Turkey-legs Cooked Turkey + Giraffe Hoof Get Turkey Legs! Turkey-poop Cooked Turkey + Rotten Sandwich Poop turkey eggs! Turkey-Rex Cooked Turkey + Giant’s Ear Become a dino turkey! Twitchy Rotten Sandwich + Witches Brew TWITCH TWITCH TWITCH! Unresolved Size Fairy + Giant’s Ear Keep getting smaller and bigger Upside Down You + Brain + You Turn yourself upside down! Vapor Dynamite + Alien Parasite Get vaporized Void Star Void Star Become StarWars! Vomit Beans + Witches Brew ERGHERHEGUERHER Wall-walker Giraffe Hoof + Frog + Spider Walk on walls Warty Spider Get warts Watergun Gun + Fish Squirt Wide Load Beans + Giant’s Ear GET WIDE! Winged-bean Walking Cane + Beans Become a winged bean! Witchy You + Witches Brew Become Glinda the witch! Wizard Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head Become Oz the Wizard! Youkin You + 2021 Pumpkin Become a giant pumpkin! Zero-gravity Bird + Alien Parasite LOSE ALL GRAVITY Zom-bee Undead + Honey Become a ZOM-BEE Zombie Brain Become a zombie! Zombie-fish Undead + Fish Become a zombie fish!

All Premium Roblox Wacky Wizards Potions and Recipes

Potions Recipe Description Frozen Frozen Egg Become frozen! God Zeus’s Beard Harness the power of zeus! Rotation Hat of Gears Rotate your body Leafy Magic Seed Become one with nature 60’s Magic Seed + Fairy Grow flowers wherever you go! Accelerating Zeus’s Beard + Giraffe Hoof Getting faster and faster… Air Walk Bird + Frozen Egg WHERES MY SUPERSUIT! Boombox Hat of Gears + Zeus’s Beard Play music! Bushy Magic Seed + Chameleon Turn into a hidden bush! Dizzy Hat of Gears + Brain Spin your head! Fuse Hat of Gears + Dynamite you don’t have much time Hard as Masgic Seed + Chameleon + Hat of Gears TURN INTO ROCK! Headdle Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof + Brain Let your friends sit on your head! Human Flight Zeus’s Beard + Bird FLY LIKEEE A BIRD Ice Frozen Egg + Chameleon Become ice Infectious Zeus’s Beard + Rotten Sandwich Infect players around you with warts Jetpack Hat of Gears + Bird Create a jetpack Saddle Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof Let your friends sit on your back! Shroom Magic Seed + Rotten Sandwich Grow mushrooms wherever you go! Statue Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard Turn players white Slip Giraffe Hoof + Frozen Egg SLIPPERY! Stumped Magic Seed + Giraffe Hoof Grow tree legs! Sus Hat of Gears + Beans very very sus Unlucky Zeus’s Beard + Dynamite That’s unfortunate Waterwalking Fish + Frozen Egg WALK ON WATER Rock Bender Magic Seed + Zeus’s Beard Bend rocks to your will! Teleportation Zeus’s Beard + Fairy Teleport wherever your heart desires! Meteorite Zeus’s Beard + Beans Fire bean meteorites! Flying Poo Hat of Gears + Bird + Rotten Sandwich Create a jetpack from poop Clone Army You + Magic Seed Clone yourself Caveman You + Frozen Egg Become a prehistoric caveman Size Controller Fairy + Giant’s Ear + Zeus’s Beard Control Your Size Golden Tree Robux + Magic Seed Grow a golden tree! Bux Walk Robux + Frozen Egg Walk on ROBUX! Throbux Robux + Hat of Gears MAKE IT RAIN ROBUX! Goldify Robux + Fairy + Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard Turn players golden! Death Magic Seed + Witches Brew Grow a dead tree! Floating Hat of Gears + Witches Brew Would you look at that, a floating hat! Vehicle Wheel Turn into a car! Monster Giant’s Ear + Wheel Turn into a monster truck! Limo Pool Noodle + Wheel Turn into a limo! Teeny Wheel Fairy + Wheel Turn into a tiny car! Let’s Goo Beans + Wheel Let’s goooo! Take Off Bird + Wheel Take off like a plane… kind of… Kachow Zeus’s Beard + Wheel KA-CHOW Burning Car Chilli + Wheel BURNING Ant Spider + Wheel Become an ANT MOBILE! Rich Robux + Wheel Drive this rich mans car! Explodespell Zeus’s Beard + Witches Brew Cast an explosion! Frozen-hit potion Frozen Egg + Boxing Gloves Hit them cold! Shocking-hit potion Zeus’s Beard + Boxing Gloves Hit them with electricity! Icy-arm Chameleon + Noodle + Frozen Egg Fire Noodle Arms! Frozen Frozen Egg + Magic Seed Become a Frozen Tree! Freeze-burn Frozen Egg + Chilli Freeze to death! Spinny legs Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Hat of Gears Spin your legs! Melting Frozen Egg + Witches Brew Melt into the abyss! Sus-Punch Hat of Gears + Beans + Boxing Gloves Punch people sus Oink-Mount Mount Ride a Pig Happy Feet Frozen Egg + Pet Tags Get a pet penguin Penguin Mount Mount + Frozen Egg Ride a penguin Giraffe Mount Mount + Giraffe Hoof Ride a giraffe Sssssss Mount Mount + Pool Noodle Get eaten by a snake Lizard Mount Mount + Chameleon Ride a lizard Spooky Mount Mount + Spider Ride a spider Giant Mount Mount + Giant’s Ear Ride an elephant Unicorn Mount Mount + Fairy Ride a unicorn New Zealand Mount Mount + Jandel’s Head Ride a kiwi New Zealand Mount Mount + Foryxe’s Head Ride a kiwi Beed Zeus’s Beard + Honey Spawn Bee’s where you click Bee mount Honey + Mount Get a bee mount Fire-statue Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard + Eggcano Turn players golden! Cauldron Mr. Cauldron Becoming a working cauldron! Cannon Mr. Cauldron + Dynamite Become a cannon and fire players out! Does Not Exist Does Not Exist Does Not Exist Erupting Eggcano + Hat of Gears Summon a volcano! Beany Mr. Cauldron + Beans Become a can of beans and let players eat! Pressing Mr. Cauldron + Eggcano Don’t let anyone touch! Landmine Mr. Cauldron + Giraffe Hoof Drop a landmine Honey-walk Honey + Frozen Egg Walk on water with honey! Lava-walk Eggcano + Frozen Egg Walk on water with lava! Blastoff Mr. Cauldron + Bird Become a rideable rocketship Cooker Mr. Cauldron + Chilli Cook people! Hot-air balloon Mr. Cauldron + Giant’s Ear Hot Air Balloon! Bouncy Mr. Cauldron + Pool Noodle Place a trampoline! Fuser Mr. Cauldron + Chameleon Fuse into players around you! Stickybomb Hat of Gears + Dynamite + Honey Throw a sticky bomb! Car-seat Mr. Cauldron + Wheel Become a car with seats for others!! Iced-skin Eggcano + Chilli + Frozen Egg Have frozen skin! Fuser Mr. Cauldron + Fairy EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! Lilypad-morph Magic Seed + Frog Morph into a lilypad Control-jump Zeus’s Beard + Frog Control your jump height Uni Hat of Gears + Frog Ride a unicycle Airstrike potion AirStrike Call in an airstrike Shrink-beam potion AirStrike + Fairy Hit people and shrink them to death Freeze-gun potion Gun + Frozen Egg FREEZE PEOPLE! Bee-swarm potion AirStrike + Honey Bee Swarm! Big-gun potion AirStrike + Giant’s Ear Get a very big gun! Gun-fire potion AirStrike + Gun Fire guns… what? Freeze storm potion AirStrike + Frozen Egg Create a storm that freezes players Throw nukes potion AirStrike + Dynamite Throw nukes Fire napalm potion AirStrike + Chilli Fire Napalm IED potion AirStrike + Beans Spawn a bean can IED UFO potion Alien Parasite + Wheel Fly an UFO! Laser-strike potion Alien Parasite + AirStrike ORBITAL STRIKE! Sus-gun potion Hat of Gears + Beans + Gun SUS GUN Abduction potion Alien Parasite + Wheel + AirStrike Abduct people in PVP Superman potion Superhero Cape Become the Superman Spider-dude potion Superhero Cape + Spider Become Spider-Dude Green-dude potion Superhero Cape + Giant’s Ear Become the big green dude who’s mad Invisible potion Superhero Cape + Chameleon Become invisible…whenever you want! Portal potion Superhero Cape + Gun Think in portals Aquaman potion Superhero Cape + Fish Become part of the sea!!! Werewolf potion Superhero Cape + Witches Brew HOWL Purple-dude potion Superhero Cape + Zeus’s Beard Purple Dude Human-torch potion Superhero Cape + Chili The HUMAN TORCH Purple-car potion Superhero Cape + Wheel You could live with your failure Sabre potion Superhero Cape + Boxing Gloves VOOSH Flash potion Superhero Cape + Giraffe Hoof SUPER SPEEDY Frog-mount potion Mount + Frog Ride a Frog Fart-villain potion Superhero Cape + Rotten Sandwich Become the villain of fart Manbat potion Superhero Cape + Robux Be the man bat.. wait what?? Ivy potion Superhero Cape + Magic Seed The poison ivy Sus-o-ween Hat of Gears + Beans + 2021 Pumpkin Become Sus of Ween! Ghost-forcefield Ghost + Frozen Egg Get a ghost force field! Ghost-penguin Frozen Egg + Pet Tags + Ghost Get a pet ghost penguin! Anime-run Anime Sword of Destiny Run in style Last-skyfolder Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird Become arrow head! Lighting potion Anime Sword of Destiny + Frozen Egg Become Electric! Dragonblox-z Anime Sword of Destiny + Brain Dragonblox Z Ninja Anime Sword of Destiny + Spider Become a ninja! Energy-ball Anime Sword of Destiny + Ghost Fire an energyball! Believe-it Anime Sword of Destiny + Eggcano Believe it! Cursed-gloves Anime Sword of Destiny + Boxing Gloves Get cursed gloves! Airbender-glider Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird + Anime Sword of Destiny Get the air glider! Lightning-blast Anime Sword of Destiny + Dynamite Cast a powerful lightning spell Flame-sword Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny Equip a powerful sword Blue-flame-sword Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny + Fish Equip a powerful blue sword Froggirl Anime Sword of Destiny + Frog Become a frog girl! Fire-bow Anime Sword of Destiny + Gun Get a fire bow! Ground-pound Anime Sword of Destiny + Giraffe Hoof Ground AOE attack! Akimbo-katanas Anime Sword of Destiny + Corn Equip two katanas! Titan Anime Sword of Destiny + Giant’s Ear Attack on Roblox! Classic-tree Walking Cane + Magic Seed Become a tree!

So which Roblox Wacky Wizards potions will you be using next?

Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.