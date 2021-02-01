There are a pretty consistent number of Rocket League updates throughout the year, with some being larger than others for sure. The latest though has been promoted ahead of time to get people excited ahead of time.

Rocket League February Update Patch Notes

Compared to the last few patches for Rocket League, this one is definitely a lot bigger deal. It isn’t in the way of like new modes or anything, but it is something that Psyonix says many fans have been asking for, which are the inclusion of Fennec decals for the Esports teams. This is something that may not mean much to the casual player, but there’s definitely a segment of the player base that will be very happy with this. Not only that, but you also have some effects settings changes this time as well. You can read in more detail about these below or on the Rocket League website. On top of that, they have released a new trailer showing off the Esports Store that you can see at the bottom of this article as well.

Esports Shops Fennec Decals Incoming

Once the update goes live, players will be able to get Fennec Decals for all teams featured in the Esports Shop! Each Fennec Decal will be available for 300 Esports Tokens. Check them out in all their glory in the slideshow below. Don’t forget, the Esports Shop no longer rotates, so you can browse and buy all items for all available teams.

New Effects Settings For Neon Fields

Based on recent player feedback, we’ve become aware that the effects and lighting in Neon Fields can negatively impact the game experience for some players. To ensure that Rocket League remains enjoyable for all players, we’re adding a new settings option called “Effect Intensity” that adjusts the intensity and motion of visuals for this Arena. Following the update, players will be able to change this setting to “Default” or “Low.” The “Low” setting makes the following changes:

Disables all pulsing effects

Disables all flashing lights

Reduces or disables moving FX/lights/background visuals

Reduces brightness or intensity of background lights

Rocket League – Esports Shop Trailer