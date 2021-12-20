Rocket League Frosty Fest Event Guide: Rewards, Challenges, and End Date

The spirit of the holiday season has slowly started taking over and Rocket League isn’t left out. The Frosty Fest event in Rocket League is bringing all the goodness and fun of Christmas and winter for everyone to enjoy. The fourth annual winter event comes with new content challenges, rewards, and much more. The event is a great way to earn bonus rewards and experience a whole new arena. Here’s all you need to know about the Rocket League Frosty Fest Event.

Rocket League Frosty Fest Event- Start time, End time, and more

As per an official blog post, the Rocket League Frosty Fest Event started on Thursday, December 16. The event will comprise of many challenges, free rewards, the return of the Golden Gifts as well as some new items.

As for the end date, we know that the Rocket League Frosty Fest event’s second and last Limited Time Mode (LTM) will conclude on January 3, 2022. So the event will come to an end on the same day. The developers have also added two limited-time modes – Winter Breakaway and Spike Rush. The Winter Breakaway will be available until Christmas Eve (December 24), while the latter will be around until the end of the Frosty Fest event.

Rocket League Frosty Fest Event Challenges and Rewards

This year’s Frosty Fest Event has a total of 12 challenges for you to complete. Out of the 12 challenges, two challenges can be performed repeatedly while the other 10 challenges come with some brand-new items like player titles, battle-car decals, and much more. Here are all 10 challenges and their respective rewards:

Play 20 online matches – Golden Gift (arbitrary rare item; repeatable challenge up to five times during Frost Fest event).

Win 10 online matches – 20,000 XP (repeatable challenge for as long as the Frosty Fest event lasts).

Earn 25,000 XP – Reindeer Game decal.

Get 25 clears in online matches – Cold Shoulders player banner.

Get 15 assists or clears in online matches – Abominable Throwman title.

Score at least 250 points during five different online matches – Iced Out border.

Get 10 saves or epic saves in online matches – Nutcracker decal (Dominus).

Play five online matches – Flannel paint finish.

Win five online matches – Naughty List decal (Octane).

Score 5,000 total points in online matches – Drummer Hat topper (white).

Get 10 goals, assists, or saves in 10 Snow Day Extra Modes – Drummer Hat topper (red).

Hit the ball 50 times in online matches – Ring-A-Ling wheels.

It's that time of year ⛄❄️ Frosty Fest is here! Make sure to check out Winter Breakaway LTM as well. pic.twitter.com/Sv8tfinhvN — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) December 16, 2021

You can head over to Beckwith Park and get yourself a winter-themed version of the stadium exclusively for the seasonal event. There are premium rewards in the Item Shop as well. You can get the Frosty Pack for 1,100 credits which will have four items including:

Tygris battle-car (Crimson)

Frostbite rocket boost (Forest Green)

Wonderment wheels (Crimson)

Sub-Zero goal explosion (Forest Green)

Rocket League is available across a variety of different platforms. It can be played free on Epic Games Launcher, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.