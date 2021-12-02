Rocket League Update 2.09 Patch Notes

December 1st, 2021 by C.J. Keller

rocketleagues4

Update 2.09 has arrived for Rocket League and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latest patch. The long running soccer with cars title that burst onto the scene years ago only sees a handful of fixes in update 2.09.  This includes some minor bug fixes, but also ushers in the Musty’s Garage items to arrive on the item shop. Here’s everything new with Rocket League update 2.09.

Rocket League Update 2.09 Patch Notes

Version: Rocket League v2.09

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 12/1/2021, 4 p.m. PST / 12/2/2021, 12 a.m. UTC

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed Pause Menu navigation while on the post-match celebration screen
  • Fixed several issues with the Play Again button
  • Fixed a bug with LAN matches

KNOWN ISSUES

Musty’s Garage (2000 Credits)

  • Octane (Lime Painted)

  • 20xx Decal

  • Sparkles Boost (Crimson Painted)

  • Cristiano Wheels

  • Standard Trail (Lime Painted)

  • Poof Goal Explosion (Lime Painted)

Rocket League is available across a variety of different platforms.  It can be played free on Epic Games Launcher, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.  For more information on this patch and Musty’s Garage items, head over to the Rocket League website.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Rocket League Update Rocket League Update 2.08 Patch Notes
Update 2.08 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch...
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – December 2021
There's nothing better than good free games.
Attack of the Fanboy
Rocket League Promo Codes List (December 2021)
Enter these codes for free rewards.
Attack of the Fanboy
Rocket League Rocket League Update 2.07 Patch Notes
A small fix
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – December 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy