Update 2.09 has arrived for Rocket League and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latest patch. The long running soccer with cars title that burst onto the scene years ago only sees a handful of fixes in update 2.09. This includes some minor bug fixes, but also ushers in the Musty’s Garage items to arrive on the item shop. Here’s everything new with Rocket League update 2.09.
Rocket League Update 2.09 Patch Notes
Version: Rocket League v2.09
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 12/1/2021, 4 p.m. PST / 12/2/2021, 12 a.m. UTC
BUG FIXES
- Fixed Pause Menu navigation while on the post-match celebration screen
- Fixed several issues with the Play Again button
- Fixed a bug with LAN matches
KNOWN ISSUES
- Can be found at the Rocket League site
Musty’s Garage (2000 Credits)
Octane (Lime Painted)
20xx Decal
Sparkles Boost (Crimson Painted)
Cristiano Wheels
Standard Trail (Lime Painted)
Poof Goal Explosion (Lime Painted)
Rocket League is available across a variety of different platforms. It can be played free on Epic Games Launcher, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. For more information on this patch and Musty’s Garage items, head over to the Rocket League website.