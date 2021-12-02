Update 2.09 has arrived for Rocket League and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latest patch. The long running soccer with cars title that burst onto the scene years ago only sees a handful of fixes in update 2.09. This includes some minor bug fixes, but also ushers in the Musty’s Garage items to arrive on the item shop. Here’s everything new with Rocket League update 2.09.

Rocket League Update 2.09 Patch Notes

Version: Rocket League v2.09

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 12/1/2021, 4 p.m. PST / 12/2/2021, 12 a.m. UTC

BUG FIXES

Fixed Pause Menu navigation while on the post-match celebration screen

Fixed several issues with the Play Again button

Fixed a bug with LAN matches

KNOWN ISSUES

Can be found at the Rocket League site

Musty’s Garage (2000 Credits)

Octane (Lime Painted)

20xx Decal

Sparkles Boost (Crimson Painted)

Cristiano Wheels

Standard Trail (Lime Painted)

Poof Goal Explosion (Lime Painted)

Rocket League is available across a variety of different platforms. It can be played free on Epic Games Launcher, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. For more information on this patch and Musty’s Garage items, head over to the Rocket League website.