Rogue Company how to Cross-Play and Cross-Save

Rogue Company is the new competitive, third-person, hero shooter from Hi-Rez Studios, aiming to be a competitor to similar games of the genre, such as Valorant and CS:GO. However, one factor that impresses many players about the game is the inclusion of both Cross-Play and Cross-Save right from the get-go.

How to Cross-Play

Cross-Play is an especially important feature that lets you play with anyone you wish on any platform as long as they also have the game. To do this, all you need to do is log onto the game and add a friend from whichever platform they play on to your party. You can do this by going into the main menu/ lobby and clicking the plus signs on the right side of the menu. Then just type in the name of your friend’s account/ username, and they should be added to the party if they’re online.

If you aren’t playing with a friend however, you can just skip these steps and go straight into matchmaking. As for now, the Cross-Play option is always turned on and cannot be turned off.

How to Cross-Save

Whereas with Cross-Save, you’ll just need to link your accounts. You can do this by visiting here and following the easy steps below.

Choose a platform to log in with the account you have the most progress on

Once you have logged in, you should see your account now linked on the website. Select said account as your primary where all your progress will be stored.

You may now link your secondary account platform, and all progress and item purchases will be reflected on each account.

Note that to play across all platforms, you’ll still need to own the games on each platform. Once each step has been followed appropriately for cross-play and cross-save, you will now be able to enjoy Rogue Company to it’s fullest extent.

Rogue Company is currently in closed beta which can be accessed by purchasing any one of the three available founder’s pack on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.