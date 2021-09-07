Rogue Company: Runway Update Patch Notes

It’s update day in Rogue Company, and it’s more than a hotfix. Today’s update is a rather significant one, because not only does it add its 21st new Rogue into the mix, but also adds in a new weapon mastery system, weapon balances, and a huge list of fixes. Here are the patch notes for the Runway Update.

Rogue Company Update 1.73/Runway Patch Notes

New Rogue – Runway

Raised by spies from opposite sides of the Cold War, Runway was an agent who used a career as a globe-trotting fashion model as cover for espionage. These days she uses the knowledge from her past to run a dicey double business making sure every customer who leaves one of her E7 stores is dressed to kill.

Weapon Classes: Assault Rifle, Sniper Rifle

Melee: Katana

Gadgets:

Trip Mine

Semtex Grenade

Perks:

Berserker

Padded Steps

Helping Hand

Nimble Hands

Tracker Rounds

Headstrong

Abilities:

Supply on Demand

Throw a briefcase that grants infinite ammunition and refills gadgets.

Fully Loaded (Passive)

Carry two primary weapons.

New Weapon: Hydra

Body Damage: 30

Range: 24

Magazine Size: 20

Fire Rate: 5.5

Handling: 30

Reload Time: 2.9

Weapon Mastery

The Weapon Mastery system is a brand new way to progress your favorite weapons, earn new wraps, and unlock the ability to use your favorite weapons on other rogues that fight with the same weapon types.

Weapons will no longer be confined to specific Rogues, but each Rogue will be assigned classes.

Weapon Classes are Assault Rifles, Designated Marksman Rifles (DMR), Light Machine Guns (LMGs), Sniper Rifles, and Submachine Guns (SMGs), Pistols, and Melee.

Each time you play with weapons in their class, you will receive Mastery Points to unlock those weapons to use with other Rogues who share that class.

Mastering each class will earn you a unique reward.

Rewards

Reactive Weapon Wraps are available for earning enough Mastery points for each class. These unique wraps will show animated visual effects around the weapon and are truly worthy of a Weapon Master.

New: Shooting Range

Even elite Rogues need practice, and what better place to do this than a brand new shooting range? Try various Rogues, weapons, abilities and prepare yourself for your next mission.

Weapons

Conviction

Max firing accuracy gain reduced

Max aimed firing accuracy gain reduced

Accuracy gained per shot has been reduced

D3D-i

Damage reduced from 34 to 30

Damage falloff increased

24S

Damage falloff increased

KA30

Headshot damage increased from 29 to 31

Damage range increased

Accuracy loss per shot reduced

SL-C

Increased damage falloff outside of the optimal range

Sahara

Accuracy loss per shot increased

Rogues

Dallas

Replaced EMP with Adrenaline Shot

Seeker

Passive deals 2x damage now

Gadgets

Adjusted projectile speed and gravity

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Palace map not rewarding progression

Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally crash when trying to ping during the ping tutorial

Fixed the Rogue Company: Year One pass bundle name and description

Fixed an issue where aim assist became jittery when enemy players would spam crouch

Fixed an issue where winning a round in the Dodgeball LTM played the round loss music

Fixed an issue where the Scoreboard was brought up when using sprays or emotes

Fixed an issue where being hacked occasionally made your gadget appear hacked on the UI in the next round

Fixed an issue where the game occasionally would become stuck in the joining match popup

Fixed an issue where some players would crash when joining a party

Fixed an issue where the character stance and the weapon position would break after a player used a zipline

Fixed an issue with Night Sky Dahlia on Switch not appearing correctly during the Rogue walk-out sequence

Fixed an issue where rejoining a match would not rejoin team voice chat

Fixed an issue where the D40-C’s upgrade to remove weapon inaccuracy while jumping wasn’t working as intended

Fixed a grammatical issue in Demolition: the prompt now says “Pick up bomb.”

Reordered the perks of the following Rogues from least to most expensive: Lancer, Dallas, Gl1tch

Fixed an issue where a match would not end, despite players passing a successful surrender vote, until a player was downed

Fixed a spawn point in Breach that would spawn players inside of a crate

Fixed an issue where automatic weapons would stop firing after throwing a projectile

Fixed an issue in the Spectator Mode where the cash amount shown under the mini-map would be displayed as $0

Fixed an issue where player avatars would occasionally overlap the Diamond border

Fixed an issue where Anvil’s Snow Jackal Outfit was missing a skirt

Fixed an issue with Chaac’s SMG upgrade for No Jump Penalty not working as intended

Fixed an issue where the planted bomb animation would only play after the bomb was planted

Fixed an issue where, once a player died after flashbanging the enemy, the Flashbang icon would appear in the center of a player’s screen when they respawned

Fixed an issue where standing on top of plane debris on Icarus would cause the camera to shift into first person

Fixed an issue where Gl1tch’s ability appeared on cooldown and did not work after he respawned without a hack charge

Fixed an issue that allowed the ping menu to be brought up over the pause menu

Fixed an issue where an empty Gadget slot would become highlighted after the player would be EMP’d or hacked

Fixed an issue that caused disconnected players and made them “Immune” and run in place

Fixed an issue with the aim animation breaking after throwing the bomb and dodge rolling

Fixed various grammatical issues in several Rogue bios

Fixed several line-of-sight issues on the Palace map where the terrain would block clear shots

Fixed an issue that caused Rogues to sprint or crouch without toggling “Hold to Crouch” or “Hold to Sprint.”

Fixed an issue where the point hold time for players in Strikeout would occasionally reset

Fixed an issue where Ronin’s knife would occasionally disappear when using a zipline

Fixed an issue where Ronin’s ability would fail to play when using a zipline

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused female Rogue’s hands to appear broken when reloading secondary weapons

Fixed an issue where players could use “Bleed Out” while being revived by Saint’s Drone

Fixed an issue where players occasionally respawned in the dropship upon death at the end of a match

Fixed several issues with the announcer reading the wrong lines in Team Deathmatch

Fixed an issue where a player would respawn with Gl1tch’s hack effect stuck on their screen if they died while hacked

Fixed an issue where Saint’s drone did not reset if the person downed was instantly killed, despite the drone never making it to the player

Fixed an issue where both teams would receive an incorrect message when a player would cancel planting the bomb

Fixed an issue that allowed the defending team to see the bomb’s plant progress

Fixed an issue that caused the bomb icon to not appear correctly at the top of the player’s HUD

Fixed an issue where Rogues would quip “Behind us!” when stepping on barbed wire

Fixed an issue where the ping icon would flash in the center of the screen when a teammate used any comms

Fixed an issue where the “Toss Bomb” option was shown when dodge rolling inside the bombsite

Fixed an issue where the hill timer at the top of the HUD would flicker when a player moved on or off the hill in King of the Hill

Fixed an issue where animation would not play when players scored points

Fixed an issue where the capture progress in King of the Hill would occasionally display inaccurately

Fixed an issue where players occasionally became spectators after dying in respawn game modes, such as Strikeout

Fixed an issue where matches would end abruptly, with no victory or defeat screen

Fixed an issue with the camera “popping” after Lancer used dodge roll

Fixed an issue with effect outlines not displaying correctly with upgraded Incendiary Grenades

Fixed an issue where the bomb would not respawn at the base if thrown onto an unintended location

Fixed an issue where Dahlia’s ability animation would not play while on a zipline

Fixed an issue where Dahlia occasionally could not use weapons or abilities after canceling her link with another player

Fixed an issue on Canals where Rogues would be slowed down while running close to the corners of the containers located on either side of the map

Fixed an issue where Lancer’s ability animation would occasionally continue to play after her ability ended

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the interior of the dropship to be dark

Fixed an issue that caused the Rogue portrait to appear banned when selecting said Rogue after the ban phase

Fixed an issue where the flash on Mack’s Lightbomb would fail to eject when placed next to an APS

Fixed an issue that caused Seeker, Kestrel, and Sigrid to be unable to use their abilities while on a zipline

Fixed an issue that caused Rogues to run awkwardly when sprinting immediately after picking up a dropped bomb

Fixed an issue where crouched players failed to take damage from a lunging enemy attack

Fixed an issue where a Rogue’s outline would appear behind an emote prop or dropped weapon or gadget

Fixed an issue that caused Saint’s drone to be immune to Gl1tch’s hack

Fixed an issue that caused players to stand after rolling if auto-sprint was enabled

Fixed an issue that caused Phantom to receive a red indicator for her Nano Smoke when standing inside the smoke cloud

Fixed an issue where the terrain would occasionally disappear on the Lockdown map

Fixed an issue with Mack and Anvil where their ability detonators would float in the air when triggered while holding the bomb

Fixed an issue on the Glacier map that allowed players to shoot through unintended locations

Fixed an issue that caused Mack to be unable to detonate his ability after respawning

Fixed an issue for PS4 players where Headphone Mix would remain ON when set to OFF.

Fixed an issue that caused Mack’s Lightbomb to be unequipped if no valid placement was found while Quick Cast was enabled

Fixed an issue where multiple emotes could be exploited during matches

Fixed an issue that caused some emote music to double-play when re-triggering the same emote

Fixed an issue with the Nightshade Replenish perk not working as intended when purchasing Upgrade Level 2 or higher

Fixed an issue with deployable gadgets doing damage outside of their area of effect

Aside from the aforementioned additions of new content into the game, this Weapon Mastery system is definitely looking to shake things up in the meta.

Rogue Company is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games. You can check more about the patch notes by visiting their official site here. Additionally, you can check more about Rogue Company like news, patch notes, and guides by clicking here.