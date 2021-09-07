Rogue Company: Runway Update Patch Notes

It’s update day in Rogue Company, and it’s more than a hotfix. Today’s update is a rather significant one, because not only does it add its 21st new Rogue into the mix, but also adds in a new weapon mastery system, weapon balances, and a huge list of fixes. Here are the patch notes for the Runway Update.
Rogue Company Update 1.73/Runway Patch Notes
New Rogue – Runway
Raised by spies from opposite sides of the Cold War, Runway was an agent who used a career as a globe-trotting fashion model as cover for espionage. These days she uses the knowledge from her past to run a dicey double business making sure every customer who leaves one of her E7 stores is dressed to kill.
Weapon Classes: Assault Rifle, Sniper Rifle
Melee: Katana
Gadgets:
- Trip Mine
- Semtex Grenade
Perks:
- Berserker
- Padded Steps
- Helping Hand
- Nimble Hands
- Tracker Rounds
- Headstrong
Abilities:
Supply on Demand
Throw a briefcase that grants infinite ammunition and refills gadgets.
Fully Loaded (Passive)
Carry two primary weapons.
New Weapon: Hydra
- Body Damage: 30
- Range: 24
- Magazine Size: 20
- Fire Rate: 5.5
- Handling: 30
- Reload Time: 2.9
Weapon Mastery
The Weapon Mastery system is a brand new way to progress your favorite weapons, earn new wraps, and unlock the ability to use your favorite weapons on other rogues that fight with the same weapon types.
Weapons will no longer be confined to specific Rogues, but each Rogue will be assigned classes.
Weapon Classes are Assault Rifles, Designated Marksman Rifles (DMR), Light Machine Guns (LMGs), Sniper Rifles, and Submachine Guns (SMGs), Pistols, and Melee.
Each time you play with weapons in their class, you will receive Mastery Points to unlock those weapons to use with other Rogues who share that class.
Mastering each class will earn you a unique reward.
Rewards
Reactive Weapon Wraps are available for earning enough Mastery points for each class. These unique wraps will show animated visual effects around the weapon and are truly worthy of a Weapon Master.
New: Shooting Range
Even elite Rogues need practice, and what better place to do this than a brand new shooting range? Try various Rogues, weapons, abilities and prepare yourself for your next mission.
Weapons
Conviction
- Max firing accuracy gain reduced
- Max aimed firing accuracy gain reduced
- Accuracy gained per shot has been reduced
D3D-i
- Damage reduced from 34 to 30
- Damage falloff increased
24S
- Damage falloff increased
KA30
- Headshot damage increased from 29 to 31
- Damage range increased
- Accuracy loss per shot reduced
SL-C
- Increased damage falloff outside of the optimal range
Sahara
- Accuracy loss per shot increased
Rogues
Dallas
- Replaced EMP with Adrenaline Shot
Seeker
- Passive deals 2x damage now
Gadgets
- Adjusted projectile speed and gravity
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the Palace map not rewarding progression
- Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally crash when trying to ping during the ping tutorial
- Fixed the Rogue Company: Year One pass bundle name and description
- Fixed an issue where aim assist became jittery when enemy players would spam crouch
- Fixed an issue where winning a round in the Dodgeball LTM played the round loss music
- Fixed an issue where the Scoreboard was brought up when using sprays or emotes
- Fixed an issue where being hacked occasionally made your gadget appear hacked on the UI in the next round
- Fixed an issue where the game occasionally would become stuck in the joining match popup
- Fixed an issue where some players would crash when joining a party
- Fixed an issue where the character stance and the weapon position would break after a player used a zipline
- Fixed an issue with Night Sky Dahlia on Switch not appearing correctly during the Rogue walk-out sequence
- Fixed an issue where rejoining a match would not rejoin team voice chat
- Fixed an issue where the D40-C’s upgrade to remove weapon inaccuracy while jumping wasn’t working as intended
- Fixed a grammatical issue in Demolition: the prompt now says “Pick up bomb.”
- Reordered the perks of the following Rogues from least to most expensive: Lancer, Dallas, Gl1tch
- Fixed an issue where a match would not end, despite players passing a successful surrender vote, until a player was downed
- Fixed a spawn point in Breach that would spawn players inside of a crate
- Fixed an issue where automatic weapons would stop firing after throwing a projectile
- Fixed an issue in the Spectator Mode where the cash amount shown under the mini-map would be displayed as $0
- Fixed an issue where player avatars would occasionally overlap the Diamond border
- Fixed an issue where Anvil’s Snow Jackal Outfit was missing a skirt
- Fixed an issue with Chaac’s SMG upgrade for No Jump Penalty not working as intended
- Fixed an issue where the planted bomb animation would only play after the bomb was planted
- Fixed an issue where, once a player died after flashbanging the enemy, the Flashbang icon would appear in the center of a player’s screen when they respawned
- Fixed an issue where standing on top of plane debris on Icarus would cause the camera to shift into first person
- Fixed an issue where Gl1tch’s ability appeared on cooldown and did not work after he respawned without a hack charge
- Fixed an issue that allowed the ping menu to be brought up over the pause menu
- Fixed an issue where an empty Gadget slot would become highlighted after the player would be EMP’d or hacked
- Fixed an issue that caused disconnected players and made them “Immune” and run in place
- Fixed an issue with the aim animation breaking after throwing the bomb and dodge rolling
- Fixed various grammatical issues in several Rogue bios
- Fixed several line-of-sight issues on the Palace map where the terrain would block clear shots
- Fixed an issue that caused Rogues to sprint or crouch without toggling “Hold to Crouch” or “Hold to Sprint.”
- Fixed an issue where the point hold time for players in Strikeout would occasionally reset
- Fixed an issue where Ronin’s knife would occasionally disappear when using a zipline
- Fixed an issue where Ronin’s ability would fail to play when using a zipline
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused female Rogue’s hands to appear broken when reloading secondary weapons
- Fixed an issue where players could use “Bleed Out” while being revived by Saint’s Drone
- Fixed an issue where players occasionally respawned in the dropship upon death at the end of a match
- Fixed several issues with the announcer reading the wrong lines in Team Deathmatch
- Fixed an issue where a player would respawn with Gl1tch’s hack effect stuck on their screen if they died while hacked
- Fixed an issue where Saint’s drone did not reset if the person downed was instantly killed, despite the drone never making it to the player
- Fixed an issue where both teams would receive an incorrect message when a player would cancel planting the bomb
- Fixed an issue that allowed the defending team to see the bomb’s plant progress
- Fixed an issue that caused the bomb icon to not appear correctly at the top of the player’s HUD
- Fixed an issue where Rogues would quip “Behind us!” when stepping on barbed wire
- Fixed an issue where the ping icon would flash in the center of the screen when a teammate used any comms
- Fixed an issue where the “Toss Bomb” option was shown when dodge rolling inside the bombsite
- Fixed an issue where the hill timer at the top of the HUD would flicker when a player moved on or off the hill in King of the Hill
- Fixed an issue where animation would not play when players scored points
- Fixed an issue where the capture progress in King of the Hill would occasionally display inaccurately
- Fixed an issue where players occasionally became spectators after dying in respawn game modes, such as Strikeout
- Fixed an issue where matches would end abruptly, with no victory or defeat screen
- Fixed an issue with the camera “popping” after Lancer used dodge roll
- Fixed an issue with effect outlines not displaying correctly with upgraded Incendiary Grenades
- Fixed an issue where the bomb would not respawn at the base if thrown onto an unintended location
- Fixed an issue where Dahlia’s ability animation would not play while on a zipline
- Fixed an issue where Dahlia occasionally could not use weapons or abilities after canceling her link with another player
- Fixed an issue on Canals where Rogues would be slowed down while running close to the corners of the containers located on either side of the map
- Fixed an issue where Lancer’s ability animation would occasionally continue to play after her ability ended
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the interior of the dropship to be dark
- Fixed an issue that caused the Rogue portrait to appear banned when selecting said Rogue after the ban phase
- Fixed an issue where the flash on Mack’s Lightbomb would fail to eject when placed next to an APS
- Fixed an issue that caused Seeker, Kestrel, and Sigrid to be unable to use their abilities while on a zipline
- Fixed an issue that caused Rogues to run awkwardly when sprinting immediately after picking up a dropped bomb
- Fixed an issue where crouched players failed to take damage from a lunging enemy attack
- Fixed an issue where a Rogue’s outline would appear behind an emote prop or dropped weapon or gadget
- Fixed an issue that caused Saint’s drone to be immune to Gl1tch’s hack
- Fixed an issue that caused players to stand after rolling if auto-sprint was enabled
- Fixed an issue that caused Phantom to receive a red indicator for her Nano Smoke when standing inside the smoke cloud
- Fixed an issue where the terrain would occasionally disappear on the Lockdown map
- Fixed an issue with Mack and Anvil where their ability detonators would float in the air when triggered while holding the bomb
- Fixed an issue on the Glacier map that allowed players to shoot through unintended locations
- Fixed an issue that caused Mack to be unable to detonate his ability after respawning
- Fixed an issue for PS4 players where Headphone Mix would remain ON when set to OFF.
- Fixed an issue that caused Mack’s Lightbomb to be unequipped if no valid placement was found while Quick Cast was enabled
- Fixed an issue where multiple emotes could be exploited during matches
- Fixed an issue that caused some emote music to double-play when re-triggering the same emote
- Fixed an issue with the Nightshade Replenish perk not working as intended when purchasing Upgrade Level 2 or higher
- Fixed an issue with deployable gadgets doing damage outside of their area of effect
Aside from the aforementioned additions of new content into the game, this Weapon Mastery system is definitely looking to shake things up in the meta.
Rogue Company is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games. You can check more about the patch notes by visiting their official site here. Additionally, you can check more about Rogue Company like news, patch notes, and guides by clicking here.