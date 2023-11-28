Roots of Pacha Animals Guide: Breeding & How to Get Every Animal

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Even in the hunter-gatherer era of Roots of Pacha, it’s important to bring animals into the tribe, some you can even just have as pets. Once you’ve followed this animal guide and brought them back to The Land, breeding them will keep your supply of livestock and loved stock around, here’s how.

Structures Needed to House Animals

A few days into Spring you will be able to build your own Small Hut for the pets, some require expansion too, and you’ll also be able to have Croll build a Small Animal Shed for the livestock. Croll will have the Animal Taming Idea that will unlock the building which he can put together in a few days. Croll will also be able to build your Small Hut after day seven when you select the Build option while talking to him. It will cost 250 Contributions, 25 Wood, 10 Stone, and 25 Plant Fiber.

Hut Space

Small Hut – 1 pet

Medium Hut – 2 pets

Large Hut – 3 pets

Shed Space

Small Animal Shed – 4 animals

Medium Animal Shed – 7 animals

Large Animal Shed – 10 animals

How to Tame Animals in Roots of Pacha

Before you can even interact with animals, you’ll need to get the Flute. Very early in the game you will get a Smoke Signal of an Idea from Okka called Animal Friendship. All she needs is 20 plant fiber, which I happened to have from clearing out the grass in the fields in The Land.

Once you have the flute, all you have to do is walk up to an animal and select Attune. This will open a minigame where white circles will come into the middle of the circle from the outside. Once they reach the lighter circle in the center you use your action button to play along. The better you do, the better your relationship growth with the animals. Typically it will only take a few days of attunement to get the animal to trust you enough to come to The Land.

How to Breed Animals in Roots of Pacha

Once you’ve begun taming animals and setting them up in your Animal Shed, you’ll want to interact with them daily to build hearts. Once you have a male and a female of the same type with six or more hearts each, Tetih will have the Breeding Pen Idea. Just as it sounds, once you give her the 50 flint, 30 wood, and 20 plant fiber while having 50,000 prosperity, she will give you a breeding pen.

Once you’ve built one, go to the breeding pen and select two animals. You will want to choose the highest-stat animals to get a higher quality offspring, but each animal can only be bred three times so choose wisely.

All Tamable Animals in Roots of Pacha

There are two types of animals in Roots of Pacha, livestock that will live in the Animal Shed and provide a resource, and pets that will live in the home and provide companionship. Almost all of the livestock animals can be used as a mount as well with the exception of the Junglefowl.

Livestock Animals

Animal Resource Location Bison Bison Fur Savanna Guanaco Guanaco Fur Savanna Horse Horse Manure Caves Ibex Ibex Milk

Horns Forest Junglefowl Junglefowl Egg

Junglefowl Feather Jungle Ostrich Ostrich Egg

Ostrich Feather Savanna Wild Boar Boar Fur Forest

Pet Animals

Animal Location Bunny Forest Cave Lion Savanna Mammoth Savanna Spider Caves Wolf Forest

Rare and Legendary Colors in Roots of Pacha

Each livestock animal comes in a variety of colors that include Rare and Legendary options. But these are not found strictly by chance. For a Rare color, you must have 4 different colors of an animal and 8 total tamed. To get a Legendary color, you’ll have to have six different colors of an animal and have tamed 12 of any color. You cannot get Legendary until Year 2, but all Rare and Legendary are only around on specific days, so don’t miss them!

Rare Colors

Animal Day Season Amethyst Junglefowl 13 and 27 Summer and Winter Chicle Bison 10 and 24 Spring and Fall Cloudy Day Steppe Horse 14 and 28 Spring and Fall Fiber Wild Boar 8 and 22 Spring and Fall Golden Bison 3 and 17 Summer and Winter Golden Guanaco 5 and 19 Summer and Winter Golden Ibex 2 and 16 Spring and Fall Golden Junglefowl 6 and 20 Spring and Fall Golden Ostrich 4 and 18 Spring and Fall Golden Steppe Horse 7 and 21 Summer and Winter Golden Wild Boar 1 and 15 Summer and Winter Fiery Guanaco 12 and 26 Spring and Fall Sapphire Ostrich 11 and 25 Summer and Winter Shallow Waters Ibex 9 and 23 Summer and Winter

Legendary Colors

Animal Day Season Fire Wild Boar 6 Summer and Winter Grand Turquoise Junglefowl 10 Spring and Fall Icy Guanaco 2 Spring and Fall Rainbow Ostrich 14 Summer and Winter Sky Cloud Bison 22 Summer and Winter Spider Ibex 26 Spring and Fall Starry Night Steppe Horse 18 Spring and Fall