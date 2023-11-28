Roots of Pacha Animals Guide: Breeding & How to Get Every Animal

Even in the hunter-gatherer era of Roots of Pacha, it’s important to bring animals into the tribe, some you can even just have as pets. Once you’ve followed this animal guide and brought them back to The Land, breeding them will keep your supply of livestock and loved stock around, here’s how.

Structures Needed to House Animals

A few days into Spring you will be able to build your own Small Hut for the pets, some require expansion too, and you’ll also be able to have Croll build a Small Animal Shed for the livestock. Croll will have the Animal Taming Idea that will unlock the building which he can put together in a few days. Croll will also be able to build your Small Hut after day seven when you select the Build option while talking to him. It will cost 250 Contributions, 25 Wood, 10 Stone, and 25 Plant Fiber.

Hut Space

  • Small Hut – 1 pet
  • Medium Hut – 2 pets
  • Large Hut – 3 pets

Shed Space

  • Small Animal Shed – 4 animals
  • Medium Animal Shed – 7 animals
  • Large Animal Shed – 10 animals

How to Tame Animals in Roots of Pacha

Before you can even interact with animals, you’ll need to get the Flute. Very early in the game you will get a Smoke Signal of an Idea from Okka called Animal Friendship. All she needs is 20 plant fiber, which I happened to have from clearing out the grass in the fields in The Land.

Once you have the flute, all you have to do is walk up to an animal and select Attune. This will open a minigame where white circles will come into the middle of the circle from the outside. Once they reach the lighter circle in the center you use your action button to play along. The better you do, the better your relationship growth with the animals. Typically it will only take a few days of attunement to get the animal to trust you enough to come to The Land.

How to Breed Animals in Roots of Pacha

Once you’ve begun taming animals and setting them up in your Animal Shed, you’ll want to interact with them daily to build hearts. Once you have a male and a female of the same type with six or more hearts each, Tetih will have the Breeding Pen Idea. Just as it sounds, once you give her the 50 flint, 30 wood, and 20 plant fiber while having 50,000 prosperity, she will give you a breeding pen.

Once you’ve built one, go to the breeding pen and select two animals. You will want to choose the highest-stat animals to get a higher quality offspring, but each animal can only be bred three times so choose wisely.

All Tamable Animals in Roots of Pacha

There are two types of animals in Roots of Pacha, livestock that will live in the Animal Shed and provide a resource, and pets that will live in the home and provide companionship. Almost all of the livestock animals can be used as a mount as well with the exception of the Junglefowl.

Livestock Animals

AnimalResourceLocation
BisonBison FurSavanna
GuanacoGuanaco FurSavanna
HorseHorse ManureCaves
IbexIbex Milk
Horns		Forest
JunglefowlJunglefowl Egg
Junglefowl Feather		Jungle
OstrichOstrich Egg
Ostrich Feather		Savanna
Wild BoarBoar FurForest

Pet Animals

AnimalLocation
BunnyForest
Cave LionSavanna
MammothSavanna
SpiderCaves
WolfForest

Rare and Legendary Colors in Roots of Pacha

Each livestock animal comes in a variety of colors that include Rare and Legendary options. But these are not found strictly by chance. For a Rare color, you must have 4 different colors of an animal and 8 total tamed. To get a Legendary color, you’ll have to have six different colors of an animal and have tamed 12 of any color. You cannot get Legendary until Year 2, but all Rare and Legendary are only around on specific days, so don’t miss them!

Rare Colors

AnimalDaySeason
Amethyst Junglefowl13 and 27Summer and Winter
Chicle Bison10 and 24Spring and Fall
Cloudy Day Steppe Horse14 and 28Spring and Fall
Fiber Wild Boar8 and 22Spring and Fall
Golden Bison3 and 17Summer and Winter
Golden Guanaco5 and 19Summer and Winter
Golden Ibex2 and 16Spring and Fall
Golden Junglefowl6 and 20Spring and Fall
Golden Ostrich4 and 18Spring and Fall
Golden Steppe Horse7 and 21Summer and Winter
Golden Wild Boar1 and 15Summer and Winter
Fiery Guanaco12 and 26Spring and Fall
Sapphire Ostrich11 and 25Summer and Winter
Shallow Waters Ibex9 and 23Summer and Winter

Legendary Colors

AnimalDaySeason
Fire Wild Boar6Summer and Winter
Grand Turquoise Junglefowl10Spring and Fall
Icy Guanaco2Spring and Fall
Rainbow Ostrich14Summer and Winter
Sky Cloud Bison22Summer and Winter
Spider Ibex26Spring and Fall
Starry Night Steppe Horse18Spring and Fall

