Ruined King: Do You Have to Play League of Legends First?

Do you need to go through all the toxicity to know what is going on?

November 17th, 2021 by J.T. Isenhour

Ruined-King-Viego-Trailer

Ruined King was very suddenly released today during the Riot Forge announcement. One question many curious gamers may have is, do you need to play League of Legends to understand what is going on? Since the game literally has “A League of Legends Story” in it many people have come to this conclusion. Ruined King takes place in a world that’s a part of League of Legends and the characters are from League. Anyone that takes one look at this would assume they would be lost in the story of the game without the League of Legends story background. However, that might not be the case.

Do you need to play league to understand Ruined King?

While the characters and the world may be a part of League of Legends, you should be fine to play without playing League. The game covers its own story and will introduce any characters with their backstory and reason for being there. Of course, if you played League of Legends you will understand the characters and some of the locations without having to be told about them. However, if you have not the game will do a perfectly fine job explaining their role in its own story.

Ruined-King-Pike-Trailer

Another reason you don’t have to worry about playing League of Legends before playing Ruined King is that the world and story of Ruined King is a small lore note for league. if you just played league casually you would know the characters and that is all. The actual story and world of the game is something only dedicated league fans read and remember. So even if you did play league before you played Ruined King you wouldn’t learn much. You would be better off just reading all the lore entries in the League of Legends client before playing Ruined King.

So if your hold-up on buying Ruined King was the fear that the story would go over your head, have no fear. The game will keep you in the loop of what is going on just as good as every other game does. If during your playthrough you want to take a deeper dive into the lore of the game, there is a journal option that will go over the story told to you and go more in-depth on the characters, enemies and areas of the game. If you have any more questions about the game make sure to check out our other guides.

Ruined King is available on PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Ruined King Ruined King: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?
Riot Games’ surprised its fans and the gaming community as a whole with the surprise release of their new story-driven...
Attack of the Fanboy
A fight with Yasuo in your party How to Recruit Yasuo in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
How to get The Unforgiven into your party.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy