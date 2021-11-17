Ruined King: Do You Have to Play League of Legends First?

Ruined King was very suddenly released today during the Riot Forge announcement. One question many curious gamers may have is, do you need to play League of Legends to understand what is going on? Since the game literally has “A League of Legends Story” in it many people have come to this conclusion. Ruined King takes place in a world that’s a part of League of Legends and the characters are from League. Anyone that takes one look at this would assume they would be lost in the story of the game without the League of Legends story background. However, that might not be the case.

Do you need to play league to understand Ruined King?

While the characters and the world may be a part of League of Legends, you should be fine to play without playing League. The game covers its own story and will introduce any characters with their backstory and reason for being there. Of course, if you played League of Legends you will understand the characters and some of the locations without having to be told about them. However, if you have not the game will do a perfectly fine job explaining their role in its own story.

Another reason you don’t have to worry about playing League of Legends before playing Ruined King is that the world and story of Ruined King is a small lore note for league. if you just played league casually you would know the characters and that is all. The actual story and world of the game is something only dedicated league fans read and remember. So even if you did play league before you played Ruined King you wouldn’t learn much. You would be better off just reading all the lore entries in the League of Legends client before playing Ruined King.

So if your hold-up on buying Ruined King was the fear that the story would go over your head, have no fear. The game will keep you in the loop of what is going on just as good as every other game does. If during your playthrough you want to take a deeper dive into the lore of the game, there is a journal option that will go over the story told to you and go more in-depth on the characters, enemies and areas of the game. If you have any more questions about the game make sure to check out our other guides.

Ruined King is available on PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch