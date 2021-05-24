Update 1.03 is nearly here for Rust Console Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The first major post-launch patch for Rust Console Edition arrived just in time for the full release, fixing a handful of early access bugs that some players were running into. The launch period has not been as smooth as it could be, however, and there are still quite a few issues plaguing the game at the moment. The latest patch aims to fix some of the more urgent problems with the game, so the experience should be a bit more stable once it’s installed. Here’s everything new with Rust Console Edition update 1.03.

Rust Console Edition Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Fixed Random 5 second freeze;

Random 5 second freeze; Fixed Invisible skins;

Invisible skins; Fixed Voice chat fixed;

Voice chat fixed; Fixed Fall through Launch Site floor;

Fall through Launch Site floor; Fixed Ladders not climbable;

Ladders not climbable; Fixed Team system issues;

Team system issues; Fixed Missing rock and torch on spawn;

Missing rock and torch on spawn; Fixed Monument generation fixes;

Monument generation fixes; Fixed Spawn point distribution fix;

Spawn point distribution fix; Fixed Missing Deluxe/Ultimate skin packs;

Missing Deluxe/Ultimate skin packs; Fixed Crash fixes.

The update is still currently being worked on, but it should become available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime in the near future. This patch fixes the random 5 second freeze that some players have been encountering while playing the game. This bug has understandably been frustrating, so it’s nice to see a fix for it. Skin problems will also be addressed in this patch, so there shouldn’t be invisible skins anymore and deluxe/ultimate edition owners will be able to see their special skins after installing this update.



Some other major issues have been ruining the experience for new players, but these issues will be resolved with this update. The bug that causes new players to spawn naked without a rock or torch will be addressed with patch 1.03. Ladders will work as intended as well, preventing players from getting stuck in places like the gas station. There will also be other miscellaneous improvements like fixes for the Team system and adjustments to spawn point distribution and monument generation. Update 1.03 is shaping up to be a pretty great patch, and it will be out sometime soon for Rust Console Edition players.

Rust is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Rust Console Edition status page.