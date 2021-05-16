Rust Console Edition: Where are the NA Servers?

Choosing a server is the first thing you need to do before you can start playing Rust, but the Console Edition seems to hide the NA servers at first glance. When you boot up Rust Console Edition on either PS4 or Xbox One, you may see that the official server list is populated by a long list of EU servers. For some reason, the game shows EU servers first for some players regardless of their region. These servers have incredibly high ping for players in North America, but there are servers available for players in the NA region. Here’s where to find the NA servers in Rust Console Edition.

How to Play on NA Servers in Rust Console Edition

To find NA servers on Rust, simply scroll down on the official games list until you find them. For some reason, the game pushes EU and other regions’ servers to the top of the list regardless of your actual location, which can make finding the right server difficult. There are plenty of North American servers to choose from on the official list, but you’ll have to scroll down pretty far to find them.

There is a filter feature when searching for servers on Rust Console Edition, but it doesn’t seem to work too well in its current state. Even if you select North America as the region when filtering your search, you’ll still see the wrong servers at the top of the list. In a game like Rust where a single second can be the difference between life and death, you don’t want to play on a server that has a high ping. Make sure you’re playing on a server in the right region. The same goes for community servers. There’s a lot of fun to be had on custom Rust servers, but you won’t have a good time if the server is hosted in another region and your ping is really high.

Rust is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.