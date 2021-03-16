Update 2.10 has arrived for Samurai Shodown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

One of the main things this new Samurai Shodown update adds is a new DLC character named Cham Cham. This character has appeared in previous games and it’s great to finally get her in this new iteration of this franchise.

As with lots of other updates, the new patch also balances many of the fighters’ moves. There’s a ton to read through, but thankfully EventHubs has posted the patch notes so you can see everything in full detail.

You can read the full patch notes details posted down below.

Samurai Shodown Update 2.10 Patch Notes

Features

• Added DLC character.

• Added the Guard Crush function

– An internal Guard Crush meter increases whenever an opponent blocks regular and special attacks.

– The opponent will be able to be Guard Crushed once they turn red. Landing a standing heavy slash during this phase will perform a Guard Crush.

– Just Defending an opponent’s attack will not reduce one’s internal Guard Crush meter. Also, Just Defending can prevent one from being Guard Crushed when glowing red.

• Weapons can now be picked up even if scrolled off screen

– Press the button to pick up your weapon while touching the edge of the screen where the weapon previously was to pick it up

Characters

All Characters

• Stance Break

– Now invulnerable for the 1st frame of startup.

– All characters now have the same startup times.

• Advancing

– Shortened the distance before touching the opponent and coming to a stop.

– Can now dodge even when advancing

HAOHMARU

• Standing Close Heavy Slash – Decreased attack startup.

• Cyclone Slash (Medium, Heavy) – Increased damage

• Renting Tremor Slash (Medium) – Now blows opponent back when hit in mid-air.

NAKORURU

• Standing Far Medium Slash – Decreased attack startup

• Advancing Light Slash – Now cancellable.

• Annu Mutsube (Heavy, During Max Rage) – Shrank top-side of hurtbox.

• Rera Mutsube (During Max Rage) – Now invulnerable to in-air attacks on startup.

• Amube Yatoro – No longer downs opponent on hit.

HATTORI HANZO

• Standing Close Heavy Slash – Decreased attack startup

• Falling Ninja Cicada Larva – Now disappears faster

• Gashing Ninja Cicada Larva – Now disappears faster

• Ninja Silencer – Now disappears faster

• Ninja Mon Dance – Now disappears faster

• Ninja Exploding Dragon Blast – Increased hitbox upwards

GALFORD

• Standing Close Heavy Slash – Decreased attack startup.

• Crouching (Holding Forward) Kick – Reduced recovery frames

– Now cancellable

• Advancing Medium Slash – Decreased attack startup

TACHIBANA UKYO

• Standing Far Medium Slash – Expanded lower hitbox

• Advancing Light Slash – Character now slides forward slightly during attack

• Advancing Heavy Slash – Reduced recovery frames on block

– Increased active hitbox frames

• Advancing Kick – No longer downs opponent on hit

• Concealed Sabre Swallow Swipe (During Max Rage) – Decreased attack startup

KYOSHIRO SENRYO

• Standing Close Heavy Slash – Decreased attack startup

• Crouching Close Light Slash – Now cancellable

• Advancing Light Slash – Now cancellable

• Advancing Kick – Resolved differences when armed or unarmed

• Crouch Walking – Increased movement speed

– Shrank the lower hurt box

• Toad Plague – Reduced recovery frames

– Increased active hitbox frames

• Twisting Heavens (Medium) – Decreased attack startup

• Tsunami Crunch – Increased hitbox upwards

JUBEI YAGYU

• Standing Close Heavy Slash – Decreased attack startup

• Advancing Kick – No longer downs opponent on hit

• Jumping Medium Slash – Expanded hurtbox horizontally

• Tsunami Sabre (Light, Medium) – Reduced recovery frames on miss

TAM TAM

• Gaboora Gaboora – Expanded grab hitbox horizontally

• Paguna Paguna (Medium) – Decreased attack startup

CHARLOTTE

• Standing Close Heavy Slash – Decreased attack startup

• Standing (Holding Forward) Kick – No longer downs opponent on hit

• Tri-Slash (During Max Rage) – Increased amount of hits when charged to its fullest

GENJURO KIBAGAMI

• Standing (Holding Forward) Kick – No longer downs opponent on hit.

– Now cancellable

• Slash of a Hundred Demons – Increased chip damage

EARTHQUAKE

• Fat Bound – Added a hitbox behind the character on the third hit

SHIKI

• Standing Close Heavy Slash – Decreased attack startup

• Advancing Kick – No longer downs opponent on hit

• Lotus Dance of Sublimation (Light, Medium, Heavy) – Reduced recovery frames

– Resolved an issue where under certain circumstances, the attack motion would perform even though the opponent was not grabbed

YOSHITORA TOKUGAWA

• Standing Close Medium Slash – Altered damage parameters. (First hit does more, second hit does less.)

• Standing Far Medium Slash – Extended hitbox horizontally on second attack

• Advancing Medium Slash – Altered damage parameters. (First hit does more, second hit does less.)

• Pink Blossoms (Light) – Increased opponent recovery on guard

• White Lilies (Medium) – Now invulnerable to in-air attacks on startup

• Camellias (Medium, Heavy) – Increased opponent recovery on guard

• Morning Glory (Light) – Decreased attack startup

YASHAMARU KURAMA

• Standing Close Heavy Slash – Decreased attack startup

• Arctic Tempest – Slightly reduced the amount traveled forward on final hit

• Azure Gale (On Ground (Heavy, During Max Rage))- Now invulnerable to in-air projectiles on startup

• Azure Gale (In Air (Medium, During Max Rage))- Now invulnerable to projectiles on startup

• Double Jump (After Wintry Gust) – Double Jump (After Wintry Gust

DARLI DAGGER

• Standing Close Heavy Slash – Decreased attack startup

• Advancing Medium Slash – First hit now cancellable

• High Tide – Extended grab hitbox in front of character

• Blade Surf (During Max Rage) – Now invulnerable to in-air attacks on startup

WU-RUIXIANG

• Standing Close Heavy Slash – Decreased attack startup

– Second attack now downs opponent when hit in mid-air

• Crouching Close Medium Slash – Added a guard point

• Crouching Close Heavy Slash – Now attacks twice, with the second hit pulling the opponent closer

• Crouching Kick – Increased opponent knockback duration on hit

RIMURURU

• Standing Far Medium Slash – Decreased attack startup

• Standing Kick – Now cancellable

• Konril Nonril – Increased hitbox upwards

• Konril Nonril (During Max Rage) – Now invulnerable to in-air attacks on startup

• Kamui Shtokke – If the first hit lands, the second will also now land, too

• Rupu Kuare • Tu Tu – Resolved issues where, under certain circumstances, damage was not properly dealt out.

SHIZUMARU HISAME

• Crazy Downpour – Changed so that holding TAP while weaponless no longer charges this attack

• Wall Jump – Decreased distance moved after jumping off wall

• Rains of Time – Now cancellable into an in-air attack when bounding upwards after hitting an opponent

• May Shower Slice (Light) – Decreased attack startup

BASARA

• Jumping Heavy Slash – Expanded hitbox horizontally

• Shadow Dance Dream Pull – No invulnerable during the dash

KAZUKI KAZAMA

• Flames of Disaster – All recovery frames have been reduced

• Exploding Death – Now invulnerable to air-attacks regardless the Flames of Disaster level.

• Annihilating Flames – Now hits only once on guard instead of multiple times

• Soul Burner (Lv0,1,2.) – No longer downs opponent when hit in-air

WAN-FU

• Standing Close Medium Slash – Decreased attack startup

• Crouching Medium Slash – Altered distance designations for determining close/far proximity

• Spirit Blast Whirlwind – Increased hitbox upwards

• Crouch Walking – Increased movement speed

– Shrank the lower hitbox

MINA MAJIKINA

• Standing Heavy Slash – Altered distance designations for determining close/far proximity

• Crouching Medium Slash – All recovery frames have been increased

– No longer downs opponent on hit

– Extended upper hurtbox

• Vanishing Soul Stance – Increased time in between shots when arrows are at LV0

SOGETSU KAZAMA

• Standing Far Medium Slash – Now cancellable

• Crouching Close Medium Slash – Decreased attack startup

• Advancing Heavy Slash – Increased attack hit frames

• Moon Rise – Shortened the guard pose whenever an enemy blocks this attack

– Extended time needed before controlling the orb when holding down the button

• Aquatic Moon Rise – All recovery frames have been reduced

• Moon Glow (Light) – Decreased attack startup

– Now invulnerable to in-air attacks on startup

• Moon Glow (During Max Rage) – Reduced recovery frames on block

– All recovery frames have been reduced

– Now invulnerable to in-air attacks on startup

IROHA

• Jumping Heavy Slash – Shrank hitbox horizontally

• Iron Feather Ridge – Increased frames where attack is cancellable

• Dew Drizzle (Medium) – Reduced damage

– Decreased attack startup

• Dew Drizzle (Heavy) – Reduced damage

• Wind Slash – Extended upper hurtbox

• Wind Slash (In Air) – Increased landing recovery frames

WARDEN

• Standing Heavy Slash – Altered distance designations for determining close/far proximity.

• Standing Kick – Now cancellable

• Jumping Kick – Expanded hitbox horizontally

• Warden’s Wrath (Cancel) – All recovery frames have been reduced

• Guardian’s Assault (Cancel) – All recovery frames have been reduced

GONGSUN LI

• Twisting Maple – Decreased attack startup

• Cloud Fall – No longer downs opponent on hit in mid-air

– Increased area where this projectile can be negated by other projectiles

• Lunar Recall (Light) – Decreased attack startup

• Autumn Tide (Heavy) – Now launches upwards

• Flash Step – Increased Flash Step recovery frames when weapon is outside screen bounds

Samurai Shodown is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms. The game is also available on Google Stadia if you play on that platform. For more on the new update, you can check out the patch notes PDF files.

- This article was updated on:March 15th, 2021