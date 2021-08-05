Update 1.02 has arrived for Samurai Warriors 5, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have now released the second update for Samurai Warriors 5 earlier this week. The update patch number is 1.02. If you are playing the game on the PS4 version, the patch size is around 200 MB.

The new update does not add any additional content to the game, although it does fix some small bugs. You can read the full patch notes for both update 1.01 and 1.02 below.

Samurai Warriors 5 Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug in which the mature stage Musou Frenzy Attack would become the youth stage action during local two player mode.

Changed the conditions for unlocking the Defeat background music.

Carried out other bug fixes and balance adjustments.

Samurai Warriors 5 Update 1.01 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where Mitsuhide Akechi’s unique Power Attack would sometimes become a normal Power Attack.

Fixed an issue where Mitsuhide Akechi’s unique Power Attack could not defeat enemies.

Fixed an issue with the unlock conditions for Hideyoshi Hashiba’s unique Power Attack.

Fixed an issue wherein Tadakatsu Honda’s Musou Frenzy Attack would sometimes fail to hit a target.

Fixed an issue wherein attacks from the “Bow” weapon type would sometimes fail to hit a target.

Fixed an issue wherein voices would not play when Rage Mode is activated or ended.

Fixed an issue that caused process failures for certain actions.

Fixed an issue that caused NPC movement paths to be incorrectly calculated.

Fixed an issue wherein missions that had not been issued were sometimes displayed during the post-battle process. – Fixed an issue with the story text.

Fixed the drop item settings in some scenarios.

Carried out other bug fixes and balance adjustments.

Samurai Warriors 5 is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.