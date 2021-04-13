Update 4 has finally arrived for Satisfactory, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Given that this is one of Satsifactory’s substantial updates, you can expect Update 4 to feature plenty of fresh content. From the addition of autonomous drones to hover packs and ziplines, you’ll be delivering both supplies and yourself around bases faster than ever. There’s so much being added, all of which should prove intriguing to both new and veteran players. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Satisfactory Update 4.
Satisfactory Update 4 Patch Notes
NEW CONTENT
- Updated to Unreal Engine Version 4.25
- Changed the way the game is packaged to make it more mod-friendly. This shouldn’t have a significant impact on anyone other than modders
- Drone & Drone Port
- Let Drones fly your resources across the map in Tiers 7&8. They are most effective over longer distances.
- Ceiling Light, Flood Light Tower, Wall Flood Light & Street Light
- These 4 buildables will allow you to finally illuminate those dark factory floors
- Lights Control Panel
- This panel can control the settings of all lights connected to it
- Hover Pack
- This new equipment allows you to fly through your factory wherever you have a functioning power grid
- Zipline
- It allows you to attach to Power Lines and zip up and down them as much as you want
- Blender
- The next level of fluid-related production allowing you to combine up to 2 fluid and 2 solid resources
- Particle Accelerator
- A high-end production building with an intense power drain that fluctuates over the course of each production cycle
- Resource Well Pressuriser & Extractor
- In combination, these 2 buildings can harvest vast amounts of fluid resources from the new Resource Wells
- Power Storage
- Can store excess power and distribute it back into the grid when needed
- Power Switch
- These can be named and break their power circuit connection via the flip of a switch
- Nitrogen Gas
- The first gas to be added to Satisfactory. It functions like other fluids except that it doesn’t require Pumps to be moved through the Pipes
- Resource Wells
- This new resource spot can be tapped with the Pressurizer. They can currently give access to Nitrogen Gas, Oil, and Water depending on the Resource Well
- New Parts
- 17 new parts & resources have been added:
- Aluminium Casing, Empty Fluid Tank, Cooling System, Fused Modular Frame, Non-Fissile Uranium, Plutonium Pellet, Encased Plutonium Cell, Plutonium Fuel Rod, Nuclear Plutonium Waste, Copper Dust, Pressure Conversion Cube, Nitrogen Gas, Nitric Acid, Packaged Nitrogen Gas, Packaged Alumina Solution, Packaged Sulfuric Acid & Packaged Nitric Acid
- 17 new parts & resources have been added:
- New Alternate Recipes
- 17 alternate recipes added for the new parts and several alternate recipes added for parts already in the game
- New Project Parts
- A total of 4 new parts for the next phase of Project Assembly:
- Assembly Director System, Magnetic Field Generator, Thermal Propulsion Rocket & Nuclear Pasta
- A total of 4 new parts for the next phase of Project Assembly:
CHANGES
BALANCING
- Rebalanced all production lines containing Bauxite/Aluminium
- This includes alternative recipes
- Rebalanced Nuclear production lines
- This includes alternative recipes
- Removed Uranium Pellets as part of this rework
- All conveyor fed Generators now always produce at full capacity instead of regulating their power output to factory consumption
- Geothermal Generators now produce a fluctuating amount of power
- Geysers now have purities that affect the minimum and maximum amount of power a Geothermal Generator can produce
- Upped stack sizes for several commonly used items
- Rebalanced progression of inventory slot increases
- Decreased Fuel burn rate in Fuel Generator from 15 per minute to 12 per minute
- Added several new Crash Sites so there are enough Hard Drives for additional alternate recipes
- Changed the Tier 7 progression to work with the new Tier 8 content (this does not affect already unlocked content)
- Added a global MAM research completion sound
- The maximum bandwidth of the Network Quality Setting values have been increased
- General bandwidth reduction
• This includes optimizations to the general bandwidth consumption of Minimap/HUD location data transfer, Replication Graph optimizations for Conveyor Belts/Lifts, Building Inventory replication, and many other minor replication changes.
- Optimized and replaced lots of particle systems and VFX #PraiseSimon
- Implemented a new Conveyor Item Renderer (Experimental)
• We are testing this new system to reduce the cost of having many conveyors items moving. It is still a work in progress but can already have positive effects depending on your system. We are continuing to work on this
- Implemented a Pooling System for building components
• This system is intended to reduce objects in the game
- Implemented new impostors for factory buildings
- Reduce instance mesh component memory footprint, should improve instance creation and updating
- Optimized Power Lines
- Tweaked LOD timings and reduced the number of elements on LODs
- Added some optimizations of the Train functionality
- Enabled PushModel Replication. This should significantly improve CPU performance for hosts/single player for large saves
- Factory tick optimizations #PraiseBen
- Added distance cull to skeletal meshes
- Enabled only ticking when rendered for several skeletal meshes
- Refactored scalability implementation for background thread. Makes the system more future-proof and mod-friendly.
- Cherry-picked Instance mesh optimization from unreal engine 4.26 upgrade
- Most factory buildings will now only have legs when they are not placed on flat surfaces, will reduce object count.
- Added a Gamma slider in the Options Menu
- Added another condition to trigger a slide, you now have to be holding a direction for it to start
- Added a “Continue without multiplayer” button for when the game cannot connect to EOS, this should help for those of you who get stuck in a “Working…” screen when launching the game
- Implemented proper snapping functionality for Water Extractors
- Added ability to copy and paste settings in buildings (such as selected recipes, overclocking, etc.)
- Added a quick switch radial menu in the Build Mode that can be accessed by pressing “E” to switch between similar buildings like different Power Poles
- Added a directional arrow to the Hyper Tube Entrance hologram
- Quick search (opened with N) now closes when hitting Enter with an empty search field
- New M.A.M. completion pop up in HUD
- 144 FPS lock option has been added
- Changed the number of decimals in overclocking from 1 to 4
- Disabled clearance check on fences, now players can build in between them.
- Certain buildings can now be rotated 45 degrees when placing instead of only 90 degrees:
• Jump Pad
• U-Jelly Landing Pad
• Street Light
• Personal Storage Container
• Light Control Panel
• Power Switch
• M.A.M.
• AWESOME Shop
• Craft Bench
• Equipment Workshop
- Added compression of hidden map data when sending it to clients
- Made sliding more stable to use for clients
- Implemented an improvement for choppy player movement in multiplayer
- Testing a possible improvement for choppy vehicle movement in multiplayer
- Updated the style and info of all production UIs
- Updated multi-output production UIs to better display the recipe information
- Added maximum consumption and Power Storage information to the Power Graph
- Updated the Power Graph to show the last minute of power history
- Changed respawning to Right Mouse Button
- Overhauled the attention ping (Alt + Left Mouse Button) so it indicates when it is off-screen and shows distance to ping when it is centered on the screen
- Made several additions to the AWESOME Shop UI: Favorites, product page, related schematics, image gallery, descriptions, and a search bar that can be activated by pressing Space Bar like in the Build Menu
- The AWESOME shop now displays the cost to build the specified buildings in the schematic that you want to purchase
- Moved the warning errors in the Pipeline Pump UI to the center
- The recipe scroll box in the build menu now properly covers the whole area
- Added scrolling support with arrow keys in the chat window
- Right-click menu on inventory slots and buildings in the Build Menu has the option to open the appropriate Codex page
- Re-shot Liquid Biofuel icon to look less like Oil
- Added option for High contrast build/dismantle mode – places a semi-opaque backdrop behind text
- Added option for small/large slots in build/dismantle mode
- Production UI now has a search bar to find specific recipes
- Overclocking no longer rounds to the nearest whole percent
- Overclocking now supports math formulas when entering a number (similar to the Quick Search)
- Tooltips on inventory slots now display which Building the part/recipe is produced in
- Changed max-width of tooltips so longer recipes don’t go out of bounds
- Changed the size of some things in the Build Menu info so the cost slots can be regular size
- Updated the size of the Alternate Recipe buttons in the M.A.M.
- Added icon for Water in Compass and Map
- Inventory tooltips now display a maximum of 3 recipes, with a hint to the codex if there are more alternate recipes
- Made Tooltips a bit more compact
- Tweaked sounds on all vehicles
- Improved sounds for different production cycles on Constructor, Manufacturer
- Updated factory building leg texture and mesh
- Added specific factory building legs for the Space Elevator
- Polished Dune Desert Maze layout (southwest corner of the Dune Desert)
- Implemented several new ambient VFX and an automated proximity-based system to spawn them
- Added support for area-specific music with a few new music tracks
- Tweaked and added some caves in the Dune Desert
- Polished a large list of environmental assets
- Added some additional animation, VFX, and sound feedback to the Lizard Doggo
- Improved first person and third person Parachute animations, VFX, and sounds
- Polished the Object Scanner mesh
- Polished Chainsaw animations and sounds
- Overhauled the Color Gun visuals and sounds
- Tweaked landing and footstep sounds
- Reworked swimming and water impact sounds
- Overhauled options menu functionality
- Added a menu volume slider for UI sounds
- Added some Build & Dismantle Mode contrast options
- Added an option to toggle small or big slots in Build & Dismantle Mode
- Fixed Miner Mk.1 sound start-up/stop bug
- Fixed client players always having full fuel on equipping a Jetpack
- Fixed a sound bug that occurred when dying underwater
- Fixed a sound bug that occurred when triggering water effects with vehicles
- Train track switch positions now update correctly for 3 or more outgoing tracks
- Fixed several localization bugs (with around 3000 words translated by the community as a result)
- Buildings now show power consumption in MW in the Build Menu
- Clients driving Trains should no longer get the “No Power” message while having power
- Fixed Miners Mk.1&2 sometimes not shutting down properly
- Fixed bugs that resulted in extreme velocity when sliding under certain conditions
- Changed Sliding so it works more consistently with different frame rates
- Fixed loading/unloading Freight Carts while standing on or near them crushing players
- Fixed exploit that made it able to obtain multiple upgrades of the Space Elevator at the same time in multiplayer
- Corrected Personal Storage Container centre. This will cause Personal Storage Containers to be moved slightly
- Fixed a lot of typos and consistency errors
- Hidden a lot of irrelevant strings
- Fixed some text wrapping issues
- Made a lot of strings localizable
- Added support for Extended Latin, Cyrillic, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean characters in train station names
- Updated UI fonts to support special characters and other stuff
- Updated all languages with the latest translations
- Added language completion rate percentage in the selection menu
- Updated community translators in the credits
- Updated the visuals for community translators in the credits; Languages are now highlighted and longer translator lists are broken into several lines to display everyone
- Some conveyor belt items look odd due to the new Conveyor Subsystem, this will be fixed soon
- Conveyor Lift items don’t show up correctly in some situations
- Conveyor belt items can flicker when switching level of detail
- First initialization of new conveyor items can affect performance for a few frames
As you can see, Satisfactory Update 4 is quite the content-heavy patch. Most notably, autonomous drones should provide another solid option for transporting your goods to and from. The same can be said for the hover pack and ziplines, which should give plenty of new ways to traverse bases. And of course, a whole host of new buildings should make Satisfactory Update 4 feel that much beefier. If you’re excited to try all of this out, trust me, you aren’t the only one.
Satisfactory is available now on PC in Early Access. For more information regarding this update, check out the game’s official Steam page.