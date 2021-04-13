Update 4 has finally arrived for Satisfactory, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Given that this is one of Satsifactory’s substantial updates, you can expect Update 4 to feature plenty of fresh content. From the addition of autonomous drones to hover packs and ziplines, you’ll be delivering both supplies and yourself around bases faster than ever. There’s so much being added, all of which should prove intriguing to both new and veteran players. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Satisfactory Update 4.

Satisfactory Update 4 Patch Notes

NEW CONTENT

ENGINE UPGRADE

Updated to Unreal Engine Version 4.25

MODULAR BUILDS

Changed the way the game is packaged to make it more mod-friendly. This shouldn’t have a significant impact on anyone other than modders

AERIAL RESOURCE TRANSPORT

Drone & Drone Port Let Drones fly your resources across the map in Tiers 7&8. They are most effective over longer distances.



LIGHTS

Ceiling Light, Flood Light Tower, Wall Flood Light & Street Light These 4 buildables will allow you to finally illuminate those dark factory floors

Lights Control Panel This panel can control the settings of all lights connected to it



EQUIPMENT

Hover Pack This new equipment allows you to fly through your factory wherever you have a functioning power grid

Zipline It allows you to attach to Power Lines and zip up and down them as much as you want



BUILDINGS

Blender The next level of fluid-related production allowing you to combine up to 2 fluid and 2 solid resources

Particle Accelerator A high-end production building with an intense power drain that fluctuates over the course of each production cycle

Resource Well Pressuriser & Extractor In combination, these 2 buildings can harvest vast amounts of fluid resources from the new Resource Wells

Power Storage Can store excess power and distribute it back into the grid when needed

Power Switch These can be named and break their power circuit connection via the flip of a switch



RESOURCES

Nitrogen Gas The first gas to be added to Satisfactory. It functions like other fluids except that it doesn’t require Pumps to be moved through the Pipes

Resource Wells This new resource spot can be tapped with the Pressurizer. They can currently give access to Nitrogen Gas, Oil, and Water depending on the Resource Well

New Parts 17 new parts & resources have been added: Aluminium Casing, Empty Fluid Tank, Cooling System, Fused Modular Frame, Non-Fissile Uranium, Plutonium Pellet, Encased Plutonium Cell, Plutonium Fuel Rod, Nuclear Plutonium Waste, Copper Dust, Pressure Conversion Cube, Nitrogen Gas, Nitric Acid, Packaged Nitrogen Gas, Packaged Alumina Solution, Packaged Sulfuric Acid & Packaged Nitric Acid

New Alternate Recipes 17 alternate recipes added for the new parts and several alternate recipes added for parts already in the game

New Project Parts A total of 4 new parts for the next phase of Project Assembly: Assembly Director System, Magnetic Field Generator, Thermal Propulsion Rocket & Nuclear Pasta



CHANGES

BALANCING

Rebalanced all production lines containing Bauxite/Aluminium This includes alternative recipes

Rebalanced Nuclear production lines This includes alternative recipes Removed Uranium Pellets as part of this rework

All conveyor fed Generators now always produce at full capacity instead of regulating their power output to factory consumption

Geothermal Generators now produce a fluctuating amount of power

Geysers now have purities that affect the minimum and maximum amount of power a Geothermal Generator can produce

Upped stack sizes for several commonly used items

Rebalanced progression of inventory slot increases

Decreased Fuel burn rate in Fuel Generator from 15 per minute to 12 per minute

Added several new Crash Sites so there are enough Hard Drives for additional alternate recipes

PROGRESSION

Changed the Tier 7 progression to work with the new Tier 8 content (this does not affect already unlocked content)

Added a global MAM research completion sound

OPTIMISATION

The maximum bandwidth of the Network Quality Setting values have been increased

General bandwidth reduction

• This includes optimizations to the general bandwidth consumption of Minimap/HUD location data transfer, Replication Graph optimizations for Conveyor Belts/Lifts, Building Inventory replication, and many other minor replication changes.

Implemented a new Conveyor Item Renderer (Experimental)

• We are testing this new system to reduce the cost of having many conveyors items moving. It is still a work in progress but can already have positive effects depending on your system. We are continuing to work on this

• This system is intended to reduce objects in the game

Reduce instance mesh component memory footprint, should improve instance creation and updating

Optimized Power Lines

Tweaked LOD timings and reduced the number of elements on LODs

Added some optimizations of the Train functionality

Enabled PushModel Replication. This should significantly improve CPU performance for hosts/single player for large saves

Factory tick optimizations #PraiseBen

Added distance cull to skeletal meshes

Enabled only ticking when rendered for several skeletal meshes

Refactored scalability implementation for background thread. Makes the system more future-proof and mod-friendly.

Cherry-picked Instance mesh optimization from unreal engine 4.26 upgrade

Most factory buildings will now only have legs when they are not placed on flat surfaces, will reduce object count.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Added a Gamma slider in the Options Menu

Added another condition to trigger a slide, you now have to be holding a direction for it to start

Added a “Continue without multiplayer” button for when the game cannot connect to EOS, this should help for those of you who get stuck in a “Working…” screen when launching the game

Implemented proper snapping functionality for Water Extractors

Added ability to copy and paste settings in buildings (such as selected recipes, overclocking, etc.)

Added a quick switch radial menu in the Build Mode that can be accessed by pressing “E” to switch between similar buildings like different Power Poles

Added a directional arrow to the Hyper Tube Entrance hologram

Quick search (opened with N) now closes when hitting Enter with an empty search field

New M.A.M. completion pop up in HUD

144 FPS lock option has been added

Changed the number of decimals in overclocking from 1 to 4

Disabled clearance check on fences, now players can build in between them.

Certain buildings can now be rotated 45 degrees when placing instead of only 90 degrees:

• Jump Pad

• U-Jelly Landing Pad

• Street Light

• Personal Storage Container

• Light Control Panel

• Power Switch

• M.A.M.

• AWESOME Shop

• Craft Bench

• Equipment Workshop

NETWORKING

Added compression of hidden map data when sending it to clients

Made sliding more stable to use for clients

Implemented an improvement for choppy player movement in multiplayer

Testing a possible improvement for choppy vehicle movement in multiplayer

UI

Updated the style and info of all production UIs

Updated multi-output production UIs to better display the recipe information

Added maximum consumption and Power Storage information to the Power Graph

Updated the Power Graph to show the last minute of power history

Changed respawning to Right Mouse Button

Overhauled the attention ping (Alt + Left Mouse Button) so it indicates when it is off-screen and shows distance to ping when it is centered on the screen

Made several additions to the AWESOME Shop UI: Favorites, product page, related schematics, image gallery, descriptions, and a search bar that can be activated by pressing Space Bar like in the Build Menu

The AWESOME shop now displays the cost to build the specified buildings in the schematic that you want to purchase

Moved the warning errors in the Pipeline Pump UI to the center

The recipe scroll box in the build menu now properly covers the whole area

Added scrolling support with arrow keys in the chat window

Right-click menu on inventory slots and buildings in the Build Menu has the option to open the appropriate Codex page

Re-shot Liquid Biofuel icon to look less like Oil

Added option for High contrast build/dismantle mode – places a semi-opaque backdrop behind text

Added option for small/large slots in build/dismantle mode

Production UI now has a search bar to find specific recipes

Overclocking no longer rounds to the nearest whole percent

Overclocking now supports math formulas when entering a number (similar to the Quick Search)

Tooltips on inventory slots now display which Building the part/recipe is produced in

Changed max-width of tooltips so longer recipes don’t go out of bounds

Changed the size of some things in the Build Menu info so the cost slots can be regular size

Updated the size of the Alternate Recipe buttons in the M.A.M.

Added icon for Water in Compass and Map

Inventory tooltips now display a maximum of 3 recipes, with a hint to the codex if there are more alternate recipes

Made Tooltips a bit more compact

FACTORY

Tweaked sounds on all vehicles

Improved sounds for different production cycles on Constructor, Manufacturer

Updated factory building leg texture and mesh

Added specific factory building legs for the Space Elevator

WORLD

Polished Dune Desert Maze layout (southwest corner of the Dune Desert)

Implemented several new ambient VFX and an automated proximity-based system to spawn them

Added support for area-specific music with a few new music tracks

Tweaked and added some caves in the Dune Desert

Polished a large list of environmental assets

WILDLIFE

Added some additional animation, VFX, and sound feedback to the Lizard Doggo

EQUIPMENT

Improved first person and third person Parachute animations, VFX, and sounds

Polished the Object Scanner mesh

Polished Chainsaw animations and sounds

Overhauled the Color Gun visuals and sounds

PLAYER CHARACTER

Tweaked landing and footstep sounds

Reworked swimming and water impact sounds

SETTINGS

Overhauled options menu functionality

Added a menu volume slider for UI sounds

Added some Build & Dismantle Mode contrast options

Added an option to toggle small or big slots in Build & Dismantle Mode

BUG FIXES

Fixed Miner Mk.1 sound start-up/stop bug

Fixed client players always having full fuel on equipping a Jetpack

Fixed a sound bug that occurred when dying underwater

Fixed a sound bug that occurred when triggering water effects with vehicles

Train track switch positions now update correctly for 3 or more outgoing tracks

Fixed several localization bugs (with around 3000 words translated by the community as a result)

Buildings now show power consumption in MW in the Build Menu

Clients driving Trains should no longer get the “No Power” message while having power

Fixed Miners Mk.1&2 sometimes not shutting down properly

Fixed bugs that resulted in extreme velocity when sliding under certain conditions

Changed Sliding so it works more consistently with different frame rates

Fixed loading/unloading Freight Carts while standing on or near them crushing players

Fixed exploit that made it able to obtain multiple upgrades of the Space Elevator at the same time in multiplayer

Corrected Personal Storage Container centre. This will cause Personal Storage Containers to be moved slightly

LOCALISATION

Fixed a lot of typos and consistency errors

Hidden a lot of irrelevant strings

Fixed some text wrapping issues

Made a lot of strings localizable

Added support for Extended Latin, Cyrillic, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean characters in train station names

Updated UI fonts to support special characters and other stuff

Updated all languages with the latest translations

Added language completion rate percentage in the selection menu

Updated community translators in the credits

Updated the visuals for community translators in the credits; Languages are now highlighted and longer translator lists are broken into several lines to display everyone

KNOWN ISSUES

Some conveyor belt items look odd due to the new Conveyor Subsystem, this will be fixed soon

Conveyor Lift items don’t show up correctly in some situations

Conveyor belt items can flicker when switching level of detail

First initialization of new conveyor items can affect performance for a few frames

As you can see, Satisfactory Update 4 is quite the content-heavy patch. Most notably, autonomous drones should provide another solid option for transporting your goods to and from. The same can be said for the hover pack and ziplines, which should give plenty of new ways to traverse bases. And of course, a whole host of new buildings should make Satisfactory Update 4 feel that much beefier. If you’re excited to try all of this out, trust me, you aren’t the only one.

Satisfactory is available now on PC in Early Access. For more information regarding this update, check out the game’s official Steam page.