Scabs vs Dregs Compared in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

While cutting down any heretics that stand in your path in Warhammer 40k: Darktide is fun, at some point all the different factions you are going against can blend together. This is bad as the weekly quests can require you to specifically target one faction in particular. While you can just keep running mission and killing anyone that dares to stand in your way, there are a few ways to quickly tell apart each faction. Let’s go over the difference between Scabs vs Dregs in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

What is the Difference between Scabs vs Dregs in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

While it might seem hard to pick out the looks of a single enemy from the swarms of them that are running at you. It is quite easy to tell the differences between the Scabs and the Dregs if you look for their key features.

The important thing to remember is that the Scabs are former soldiers that have become corrupted by the horrors of war and have gone insane. This means that they will be metal armor and be wielding weapons that are similar to what you are using.

If you happen to notice that your weapon swings are bouncing a lot more in combat and you are being shot at by regular grunts, then you know that you are going up against Scabs. These are also the enemies that the Psyker class will want to focus on handling more than the other classes.

In comparison, the Dregs will be a bit harder to pick out of a swarm as they can be easily confused with the third faction of enemies that you will run into called the Poxwalkers. Both the Dregs and the Poxwalkers look very similar as they are dressed in civilian clothes and will only run at you with melee.

The only difference between the two factions is that the Dregs tend to be wearing slightly less torn-up clothing and they are using better quality melee weapons by having bladed weapons. They are also not as corrupted as Poxwalkers are. Dregs will still show signs of the sickness but they will look closer to regular humans than the Poxwalkers do.

The last enemy type you can run into is the Poxwalkers and they look the closest to your run-of-the-mill zombies. They have rotting skin and can have growths coming off of their body. They will also be using broken pipes for melee weapons and have no way of shooting at you.

On lower difficulties, you will run into Dregs and Poxwalkers more often than you will Scabs. So if you need to kill Dregs you will want to run some easy mission to rack up your kills. On harder difficulty missions, you will run into a lot more Scabs as they are the only enemies that have access to ranged weapons outside of special enemies.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide will release on November 30 and be available to play on PC and the Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022