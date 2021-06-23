Scarlet Nexus: How to Do Follow-Up Attacks

Follow-up attacks will be your bread-and-butter combat mechanic in Scarlet Nexus, as not only they are extremely helpful for breaking an Other’s defense gauge, but also very efficient with some enemies too. In general, follow-up attacks are pretty much self-explanatory, but they do have some extra quirks you need to know about. Feel free to take a look below for more details.

How to do follow-up attacks in Scarlet Nexus

Follow-up attacks don’t have any pre-requisite to be unlocked, so you have access to them from pretty much the very beginning of the game. Before anything else though, what are exactly these specific moves? That is not hard to explain as they are what the name implies them to be. Attacks or skills that are activated in sequence with one-another. The benefit of this action is that they come out really fast, they have an innate increase to the damage caused, and they deplete an Other’s defense gauge much faster than normal.

They have two variations, follow-up weapon attacks and psychokinesis attacks. In order to successfully trigger them, you need to press the respective button at the moment the previous action connects. For example, if you attack with your normal weapon attack (ex. Square for PS users) the moment the sword/ drones connect, hold your psychokinesis attack button (ex. R2 for PS users) and release in order for a faster projectile to be thrown, ending up as a combo to your first action. You can do the exact same thing, but vice-versa. First use your psychokinesis move, then proceed with following up with a weapon attack.

As you progress through the game and you unlock more passive abilities through your Brain Map, you will be able to learn skills that let you connect more follow-up attacks instead of only two you can in the beginning, resulting to longer strings of attacks. However, to pull them out successfully, you will also need a bigger PK gauge in order to be able to use your psychokinesis attacks multiple times. Don’t worry, there are passive traits for that too, so keep playing game, level up and you will be able to trigger some very lengthy and powerful follow-up attacks and combos.

Scarlet Nexus is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 25th. For more related content about the game, check out the rest of our guides right here.