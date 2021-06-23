Scarlet Nexus: How to Use Brain Crush

From the many abilities you will unlock in Scarlet Nexus, your finisher Brain Crush may quite possible be the most satisfying of them all. As the move’s description mentions, it literally kills an enemy in one single move, if you manage to wear down its crush gauge first. This means that even if you leave an Other with half life, but you manage to break the crush gauge at its entirety, you can simply press the corresponding button (ex. L2 for PlayStation users) and after a brief cinematic sequence the enemy will perish right away. Below you will find everything you need to understand how exactly you reach that point and execute a Brain Crush.

How to use Brain Crush and one-shot damaged enemies in Scarlet Nexus

As I mentioned above, almost each enemy in the game has a crush gauge you can deplete, which in result will enable the activation of a Brain Crush. The specific gauge can be chipped down by simply attacking the creature, but in order to actually lower it down fast, you need to spam follow-up weapon and psychokinesis attacks.

While we already have a detailed guide about follow-up attacks which you can give it a look through our list, to keep it short, they are sequential attacks that can be done by connecting weapon and psychokinetic attacks together. The moment you connect with your melee weapon, use your psychokinesis projectiles and vice-versa. This creates a follow-up sequence, which other than the already great benefits it provides, it destroys crush gauges with ease. It is the go-to way to use Brain Crush efficiently, so never forget about chaining up those hits. Since you can use a Brain Crush even to a full life monster, this whole method is a great way to clear waves of enemies fast and farm their dropped materials.

Speaking of which, this is the second and last reason why you’d want to use Brain Crush whenever possible. Enemies that are destroyed in such a way, have a 100% chance to drop an item of a greater rarity than normal. This automatically means that if you are planning on farming a certain material for crafting a weapon or item in general, Brain Crushing everything in your path is essential. Additionally, to make things even faster, you can reduce the specific skill’s animation sequence by going to settings and change the ‘Brain Crush Animation’ from Normal to Short, although you will not see anymore those cool-looking moves.

Try practicing a lot with this technique, by visiting older areas where enemies can be dealt without trouble. When you feel satisfied with your training, go on with your adventure and make sure to abuse this awesome tool of destruction.

Scarlet Nexus is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 25th. For more related content about the game, check out the rest of our guides right here.