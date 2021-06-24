Scarlet Nexus: Where to Find Fuel Pool – Trouble With Fire

Scarlet Nexus has a good amount of side quests for you to complete, and things start simple with the Trouble with Fire quest, where you need to find two Fuel Pool creatures and destroy them with the SAS pyrokinesis power active. This is something very easy to accomplish, as pyrokinesis is available for you quite early, and the Fuel Pool Other is one of the first enemies you encounter. Which means they are both easy to kill and find.

Where to find Fuel Pool for the Trouble with Fire side quest in Scarlet Nexus

It is extremely easy to locate some Fuel Pool. All you have to do, is to teleport to Kikuchiba – Mid Level Shopping District. An early game area, which you will of course have already unlocked. Click the respective teleport button, choose Kikuchiba as your destination and the beforementioned sub-area, and you will find yourself one step away from your target.

After you jump into the ‘stage’, just follow the main path in front of you. After something like 5 seconds, you will see right there in the open road, two Fuel Pool waiting for you. Simple as that. Activate your pyrokinesis SAS and make sure to knock them out before the power expires, for the quest to count those kills. After you successfully dispatch them, open your quest tab and complete/ return the mission. Fuel Pool can also be found in Upper-Level Construction sire of the same area, however this is by far the fastest and easiest way of reaching them, at a low level too. There are bigger fish to catch, so save some time with this easy method.

Scarlet Nexus is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more related content about the game, check out the rest of our guides right here.