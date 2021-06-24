Scarlet Nexus: Where to Find Wither Sabbat – Surprise Test Cont

The goat-like creature Wither Sabbat is your target for the Surprise Test Cont quest in Scarlet Nexus. In fact, you need to defeat two of them with your Brain Crush ability. Brain Crush is the main finisher you should be using at all times, after depleting an enemy’s crush gauge, so it’s not like you need to go out of your way in order to successfully pull it out. However, it could be tricky if you are way overleveled when you decide to tackle these enemies. For this, we do have a possible solution, which you can find below alongside their location.

Where to find Wither Sabbat for the Surprise Test Cont side quest in Scarlet Nexus

If you are still at an early stage in your adventure, Wither Sabbat can be found in two places. The first one and fastest of the two, is Mizuhagawa NCD Dist. – Construction Site. If you teleport over to that location and progress through the main road for a while, you will find yourself in an open area, with some heavy machinery in the middle. Which can also be used with your psychokinesis power in order to cause some heavy damage to enemies that are lying there there.

Speaking of which, you need to defeat every enemy in that area, in order for the Wither Sabbat to appear. Make quick work with them, and then battle your actual target. Make sure to deplete its crush gauge and finish the fight with your Brain Crush skill, using the respective button. With one of the two targets down, we need to find one more. What you can do, is to either teleport to another place and teleport back here in order to repeat the whole process, or visit the other area you can find a Wither Sabbat.

That area would be Kikuchiba – Mid-Level Shopping District. Teleport there and just slash your way through until the very end of it, to the parking lot. Deal with enemies that appear, and after everyone is taken out, the Wither Sabbat will appear. Again, use your Brain Crush for the quest tracker to successfully count it.

Now then, all that said and done is easy, but what if you kill the creature before you manage to diminish its crush gauge? In that case, what you can do is to either equip the weakest gear you have available, to cause the least amount of damage, or increase the difficulty setting to Hard. Or just do both. This way, the monster will have more HP, so you can have the time needed to get rid of its crush gauge first, and successfully deal the last blow with a Brain Crush. After you finish with everything, open your Quests tab and claim your rewards.

Scarlet Nexus is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more related content about the game, check out the rest of our guides right here.