Scarlet Nexus – Is It On Xbox Game Pass?

Scarlet Nexus is Bandai Namco’s next highly-anticipated action RPG, dripping with anime style. The “Brain Punk” game has certainly garnered quite a bit of hype since its announcement and now we have mere days left until we can get our hands on it.

With its release imminent, those looking to dive into the supernatural events of Scarlet Nexus are certainly weighing their purchase options. Sure, you could go the standard route of shelling out $59.99 to own the title outright. But the gaming industry is changing and now we have even more choices in terms of how we access our games (and for how much).

The Xbox Game Pass is one such service that emerged in recent years, allowing players to subscribe to a service and access an ever-changing list of titles. Microsoft has made it their goal to soak up countless third-party titles to pad out their first-party AAA games tied into the subscription. Since Bandai Namco has included their other games, such as Code Vein, on Xbox Game Pass, the addition of Scarlet Nexus seems obvious.

Read on for the specifics on Scarlet Nexus on Game Pass.

Is Scarlet Nexus On Xbox Game Pass?

No, Scarlet Nexus has not been announced for the Xbox Game Pass at this time. It’s an odd exclusion given the ongoing marketing stating the game is “best experienced on the Xbox Series X.” Furthermore, the Demo Edition of Scarlet Nexus arrived on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S one full week before the PS4 and PS5 in May.

Rumors recently arose earlier in June that the game was, in fact, making the jump to the subscription service. The claim came from Games Beat journalist Jeff Grubb and it quickly spread like wildfire. However, the Xbox E3 conference came and went without a word regarding Scarlet Nexus joining Xbox Game Pass, and there were numerous games added during the show.

A Bandai Namco spokesperson attempted to get ahead of relentless rumor mill by providing the following statement to VGC:

“We have no plans to bring Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass at this time and are excited for its launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 25.”

There may still be a bit of hope for a surprise reveal. Bandai Namco is hosting their own E3 presentation on Tuesday, June 15th, at 2:25 PM PST. If Scarlet Nexus truly is launching on Xbox Game Pass, this would be the place to make such an announcement before the game’s launch next week. For now, we can only speculate on the outcome of this rumor, but at least it doesn’t look completely hopeless.

We will report back with the final answer after we see what Bandai Namco has planned for their E3 stream.

Scarlet Nexus will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 25th.