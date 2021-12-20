Sea of Thieves Festival of Giving Guide: Rewards and Challenges Explained

The Festival of Giving has returned to Sea of Thieves and this time with more generous rewards, challenges and more. The holiday season has taken over the seas as well and the pirates are in a mood of sharing and having fun. The Festival of Giving in Sea of Thieves Season 5 will have limited-time challenges and Pirate Emporium cosmetics as well as a new tattoo set and a new bucket in line with the holiday event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sea of Thieves Festival of Giving 2021, as well as everything you can earn this holiday season in Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves Festival of Giving 2021 Event Start and End Date

The Sea of Thieves Festival of Giving 2021 event started on December 13 and will run till December 27, 2021, 10:00 UTC / 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET. So, there’s quite a lot of time to get free rewards and perform several in-game challenges.

All Rewards and Challenges in Festival of Giving 2021

As the name of the event suggests, during the event and to honor the spirit of giving and sharing, you will need to give away some of your earned treasure to other pirate crews you meet. If other players accept the treasure you’ve gifted them, you’ll reach one step closer to unlocking each of the event’s rewards, including three cosmetics and a title.

Time for generosity, pirates – the Festival of Giving is live until 10am GMT Dec 27th. Grab a free flag from Larinna, then earn Wreath of Winter items and bonus rewards by having other crews cash in your loot! ’Tis the season, after all. 🎄 Event details: https://t.co/2FFG9UyeNS pic.twitter.com/SmvzdWthVa — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) December 13, 2021

You earn each reward when other crews turn in a fixed amount of your gifts. There will also be a repeatable Daily Challenge that fetches you a decent 5,000 gold if other players turn in a maximum of five of your gifted treasures for any given day. You can even get a special Festival of Giving Flag by talking to Larinna. Here are all the challenges and their respective rewards in the Sea of Thieves Festival of Giving 2021:

Have other crews turn in five of your valuables: Wreath of Winter tattoo.

Have other crews turn in 10 of your valuables: Wreath of Winter tattoo.

Have other crews turn in 25 of your valuables: Wreath of Winter bucket.

Have other crews turn in 50 of your valuables: Glorious Gift-Giver title.

These challenges are cumulative in nature, meaning that you’ll have to perform them in the order you see them in-game (and above). To get through these challenges, you are required to gift your treasures to other crews you encounter at sea. This holiday event will bring you and other people together and help you interact in ways you might never have thought of before.

Every day, your first five items gifted to and turned in by other crews will fetch you extra gold, offering you the motivation to go back to the seas each day until the event ends.

