Sea-of-Thieves-How-to-Play-Dice

With Season Five of Sea of Thieves, you can now roll dice and leave it all to luck. The new season even adds other rewards and content. There are one hundred levels of reward up for grabs, new Shanties, island changes and more. The new update also brings some much-needed gameplay changes and the option of burying chests.

With Season Five of Sea of Thieves, you can earn six different rolling Dice emotes and the names of each emote communicate the sided Die they roll. This Sea of Thieves guide will help you get and roll Dice emotes and describe how to use them in the game.

How to get Dice in Sea of Thieves?

​Getting a die in Sea of Thieves Season 5 is pretty straightforward. You can get the Dice in Sea of Thieves Season Five by simply reaching Renown Level 5. Renown can be earned by playing the game regularly or doing quests, fighting enemies and other things. There are 100 Renown Levels that you can progress through in the game. You can review your Renown Level by visiting the Pirate Log section of your menu.

Once you have reached level 5 and unlocked the Dice emotes, you need to locate and open the Vanity Chest on your ship. You can equip all the Dice emotes to any open slot in your Emote wheel. Here are six types of Emotes in the Sea of Thieves: D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, and D20.

How to Roll Dice in Sea of Thieves?

​Now that you’ve got your hands on these dice, now’s the fun part – using them. To Roll Dice in Sea of Thieves, equip them to your Emote wheel and then choose the type you want to roll. Your character will automatically roll a single Die and show you the result. The number adjacent to the letter represents the number of outcomes. Like rolling the die, D4 will present you with four outcomes, while a die like D20 will show you 20 different results.

You can roll these dice to decide which activity your crew will be doing that day, design your own games or just role play. It all depends on what you want to do with these things. This will also be beneficial when you are splitting your loot with friends. You can just roll the dice and let fate decide what’s it going to be. Good Luck!

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

