Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice may be close to a year old, but that doesn’t mean it’s done adding new content. In fact, the game just got a huge new update. This patch is what separates the original release from the new Game of the Year edition. The game might not have won our site’s game of the year, but it certainly impressed us in our review. And now that fantastic game just got a whole lote better with update patch 1.05.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Added “Remnant” network feature, which allows recording and sharing player actions

Added “Change Form” feature, which allows players to change their appearance

Added new feature, “Reflection of Strength”

Added new feature, “Gauntlet of Strength”

At this point you may be asking yourself, ‘what are Reflection of Strength and Gauntlet of Strength’. Both are focused around the main selling point of Sekiro, the bosses. Reflection changes the game so that any Sculptor’s Idol can be used to fight against previously defeated bosses. If you really enjoy punishment then it seems Sekiro has you in mind. And to go even further, there’s Gauntlet of Strength which lets you make a single life run against the bosses featured in the game.

And making that even worse, many of the bosses such as Genichiro Ashina, Father Owl and Sword Saint Isshin all use different attack patterns than they did in the main game. Of course, learning these attack patterns is the key to defeating all of Sekiro’s bosses, so any change here basically makes them new enemies entirely.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Update Patch 1.05 should be available across all platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Downloading it will change the game to the Game of the Year edition. Also, any new purchases will be of this version, which doesn’t add any major DLC other than what’s listed in the above patch notes.