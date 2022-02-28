Shadow Warrior 3 Hattori Guide: How to Beat Hattori

If you’ve been enjoying Shadow Warrior 3 so far and getting further into the story, chances are you’ll be introduced to a 4-armed swordsman Yokai named Hattori. These enemies sport the wild designs you’ll see throughout the rest of the game, but they can prove to be challenging in how they can negate damage while chasing you down. Their sword attacks can chip away quickly at your health if you’re not careful, but there are a few handy tricks to fight these Yokai effectively. Read on for our guide on How to Fight Hattori in Shadow Warrior 3!

How to Beat Hattori in Shadow Warrior 3

Hattori is fast and deadly, and when they begin to spin toward you with their swords, they can negate any attack except heavy ones such as from the Crimson Bull, the Basilisk, and the Dragontail. The Crimson Bull is the safest approach as you only need one shot and no charging time, and it will stop the Hattori from spinning, making them vulnerable to any form of attack. If there are nearby barrels that can inflict any type of elemental damage, particularly shock or freeze, use these, as stopping this enemy from attacking should be a priority in arenas. Finally, if you have 2 Finisher points, you can end this fight before it begins, and instantly kill Hattori, stealing their weapon, but this option isn’t always ready.

In summary:

If Hattori is spinning, shoot with Crimson Bull or Basilisk, or go in with sword strikes

Once they’re stunned by a heavy attack, lay into them with your arsenal

Alternatively:

If you have 2 Finisher points, execute a Finisher and take their sword as your trophy

This concludes our guide on How to Fight Hattori in Shadow Warrior 3! The game launches on March 1st for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One! Be sure to check out our other guides and get into the action!

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022