Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – How to Increase Death’s Advance Reputation

The new Death’s Advance faction reputation grind introduced in Shadowlands Patch 9.1 is well worth your time if you like catch-up gear, equipment sockets, and additional cosmetics. They are the main faction in Korthia, so upgrading their reputation is fairly simple and straight-forward, assuming you don’t mind the Maw or Korthia. As soon as you clear the second chapter in the new Chains of Domination campaign you’ll gain full access to Death’s Advance, and can start your reputation farm.

Increase you Death’s Advance reputation by completing dailies and activities within Korthia and the Maw.

To increase your reputation with Death’s Advance you need to do a handful of things, all of which simple in execution. Korthia, at its core, is a Daily Quest zone, and completing the 3-5 available quests each day will net you a solid chunk of Death’s Advance reputation. Each daily rewards 125 reputation, though you can get a reputation token as a quest reward that will grant you 175 additional reputation upon completion.

The largest source of reputation for Death’s Advance in Shadowlands is the faction’s weekly quest, Shaping Fate. You have to complete activities within the Maw and Korthia (like looting treasures, taking down Rare creatures, finishing daily quests, etc.), and you’ll net 750 reputation. Additionally, claiming the reward chest at the end will net you 2000-3000 gold, some Korthian gear, conduits, and reputation with all four of the Covenant factions.

Another large source of reputation for Death’s Advance are the bi-weekly Covenant Assaults that occur within the regular Maw. These grant 350 reputation each, adding up to a total of 700 reputation if you clear the two that spawn during any given week. Speaking of the Maw, the Tormenters of Torghast event (orange orbs with a skull on the map) will net you 100 Death’s Advance reputation each time you complete it. You also get 200 reputation the first time you complete the Tormenters event via the weekly Tormentor’s Cache you get as a reward.

Desmotaeron, once inaccessible, is open to all in Shadowlands Patch 9.1, and you can grab some Death’s Advance reputation in this northern Maw zone. The weekly “Containing the Helsworn” quest will net you 200 reputation, though there’s a chance for the quest to drop a Death’s Advance reputation token upon completion and it’s worth 1000 reputation. You can also loot Helsworn Battle Plans from enemies within Desmotaeron, which gives you the weekly quest “Helsworm Battle Plans,” that rewards 200 reputation.

Finally, if you’ve ranked up your Archivist’s Codex reputation to “Tier 4” and grabbed the Repaired Riftkey, you can visit the Rift, where enemies have a chance to drop Stolen Korthian Supplies. These will give you a weekly quest of the same name that’ll reward you with 200 reputation with Death’s Advance in Shadowlands.

So, that’s it: grind out activities within Korthia and the Maw, loot a couple of weekly quests, and cross your fingers the rewards include those meatier Death’s Advance reputation tokens. Hey, at least you only need to be rank 1 for the Korthian Catch-Up gear! But, you’ll want to plug away at your reputation grind if you want to grab the Season 2 socket item from Death’s Advance. Have fun!

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination launches June 29th (NA) and June 30th (EU).