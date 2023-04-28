Should You Choose Trust or Reward for the Senator in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor lets Cal keep all of his force powers and lightsaber abilities from Fallen Order, and the game goes a step further and lets you experience some of Cal’s new abilities firsthand. One of these abilities is the classic Jedi Mind Trick, which Cal uses on the Senator he’s chasing on Coruscant in the opening chapter of the game. The game gives you multiple choices for Jedi Mind Tricks though, so you don’t want to choose the wrong one and mess everything up.

Which Jedi Mind Trick Answer is Correct in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

When interrogating Senator Sejan in the introduction of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal is presented with two options for his Jedi Mind Trick: trust or reward. These are two very different approaches, with the former attempting to convince Sejan to trust Cal and his crew and the latter attempting to bribe the Senator to comply.

So, which of the two dialogue options should you choose? In truth, the choice you make here does not matter. These Jedi Mind Trick dialogue options — and all of the other dialogue options throughout Jedi: Survivor for that matter — are purely there for flavor. You can’t choose incorrectly.

All that changes is the next line or two of dialogue from Senator Sejan in this scene. Regardless of the approach you take, the Senator complies and the story moves forward. These choices exist solely to connect you deeper with Cal and make you feel like a Jedi that has complete control of the situation.

These Jedi Mind Trick situations are rare throughout Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but they do pop up from time to time. One such example involves Cal tricking some stormtroopers into disabling a green laser barrier for him, granting him access to an area that would otherwise require a special ability to reach. Keep an eye out for Jedi Mind Trick opportunities when exploring the massive open world environments on each of the game’s planets.