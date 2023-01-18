Should You Give the Man 20,000 Yen in Persona 3 Portable?

There’s a Well-Dressed Man at Paulownia Mall in Persona 3 Portable, and he wants a huge chunk of change from you for a very shady investment. Since yen can be hard to come by in the opening hours of Persona 3 Portable, many players are wondering if paying the Well-Dressed Man is worth it. What does he give you? Do you get it back in the end? There are understandably a lot of questions about this shady dude who spends his time offering deals to unattended children at the mall, so here’s what you need to know about the Well-Dressed Man’s investment deal in Persona 3 Portable.

Should You Pay the Well-Dressed Man 20,000 Yen in Persona 3?

Before you can interact with the Well-Dressed Man, you’ll need to have a high enough level of Charm. The male protagonist must have level 4 Charm (Smooth) to begin the interaction while the female protagonist only needs level 2 Charm (Ingenue). You also need to progress the Hermit social link to either rank 4 or rank 2 for the male and female protagonists respectively before you can interact with the Well-Dressed Man. Once the prerequisites have been met, the Well-Dressed Man will offer you a deal.

So why does the Well-Dressed Man need 20,000 yen from you? To put it simply, paying the man will unlock the Devil social link. The 20,000 yen payment is just the beginning though, as he’ll ask you for 10,000 additional yen the next two times you see him, bringing the grand total to 40,000 yen. Unlocking a social link is well worth the asking price, however, so make sure you save up some yen. You can also sell items at the nearby police station or complete some requests for Elizabeth if you’re short on change.

If you’re paying close enough attention, you may recognize the Well-Dressed Man as President Tanaka from the Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities program that sells items on TV on Sunday mornings. Of course, he’ll introduce himself to you after you pay him and begin the Devil social link, but diehard Persona fans most likely knew that this man’s payment request was important from the moment they met him.

