Should You Join the School Health or Library Committee in Persona 3 Portable?

Living an average school life is half of the fun in Persona 3 Portable, and you’re given a choice between joining the school health committee or the library committee early in the adventure if you’re playing as the female protagonist. While it might not seem like a huge decision, this choice actually affects one of the female protagonist’s unique social links, albeit in a minor way. It’s also one of the best social links in the game too, so you should consider your options carefully. Here are all the health and library committee differences in Persona 3 Portable.

Should You Choose the School Health or Library Committee in Persona 3?

The choice between the school health committee and the library committee really doesn’t matter. Regardless of your decision, the committees are available on the exact same days and contain the exact same social link. All that changes is the background and location where the social link takes place. Either way, this choice just begins the female protagonist’s Hermit social link with second-year student Saori Hasegawa.

This is another superficial choice that results in the same social link regardless of your input, just like the choice of sports team or club earlier in the game. You’re going to begin Saori’s social link no matter which committee you choose and your schedule won’t be any different. Saori will be available on the same days regardless of your choice as well, and you’ll always be able to find her hanging out in the hallway outside of your classroom when she’s available too.

Saori is exclusive to the female protagonist’s route in Persona 3 Portable, so male players won’t get to join a committee and experience her story. In the male route, the Hermit social link is an online friend from the MMO Innocent Sin Online, which the female protagonist cannot play during their route. There are a few other minor gender differences like this between the two protagonists, but nothing too major.

