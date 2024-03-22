Should You Kill or Spare Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?

In Team Ninja’s 19th-century Japan, every choice you make carries weight. One of those decisions you’ll make early in the game will define a bandit’s fate. So, should you kill Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?

Decisions in Rise of the Ronin are anything but shallow. They shape your journey and the narrative of the game. The choices you make might result in impactful consequences. You might make new enemies, gain new allies, and significantly change the course of your journey. People will live or die based on what you do.

Should You Kill Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?

You should not kill Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin because you can later recruit him as an ally. Gonzo is a character you encounter in a notable mission where you fight alongside him to gain his allegiance. This mission is part of the core story and has bonus objectives like defeating formidable foes. The main objective is to defeat Gonzo and decide his fate. He will promise you his loot, although you can take it even if you slice his throat.

The only thing you have to gain from keeping Gonzo alive is forming a bond with him in the future, gaining one more ally to fight Taka, one of the first bosses of the game. However, recruiting Gonzo is not a straightforward process. After sparing his life in the battle mission, you encounter him again later causing trouble to others near Yokohama. Upon defeating again, you have the option to either finish him off or recruit him to your crew.

What Happens if You Kill Gonzo?

If you decide to kill Gonzo, the game rewards you with loot, but Gonzo’s death is permanent. You will lose the opportunity to recruit him forever unless you start the game all over again. While the overall storyline remains largely the same, Gonzo can surely make your life easier as an extra ally in the early missions that take place around Yokohama.