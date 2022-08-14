Tower of Fantasy has loads of goodies you can harvest and discover in its lush overworld. Despite the largely gatcha-oriented experience, you can also find loot all around the world with experience or weapon upgrade materials, or more, if you find the numerous chests littered about the map. One particular chest you’ll encounter is the Password Chest, which sports an option either to Perfect Decipher or Forced Decipher it, but doesn’t seem to offer a proper distinction between the consequences of either action before you choose. Read on for our guide on Whether or Not You Should Perfect Decipher Password Chests in Tower of Fantasy!

Should You Perfect Decipher Password Chests in Tower of Fantasy?

While it might seem like a reasonable idea to hold onto the Type I, Type II, or Type III chips for a rainy day, you should always use them whenever you have them available to Perfect Decipher a chest. Simply put, the rewards are just better if you choose to Perfect Decipher a Password Chest in Tower of Fantasy, and the Forced Decipher, despite showing a “self-destruct” message after choosing it, seems to only bestow lesser rewards like currency and experience. While the only indicator that Perfect Decipher is better is the message “Rewards UP”, there’s not any benefit to choosing Forced Decipher instead. As long as you use the Perfect Decipher option, you’ll get those, as well as other goodies like crafting components.

Password Chests are all over the place in Tower of Fantasy, and you can get the Type chips as weekly mission and activity rewards as well as for bounties, so they will be plentiful as you play the game. If you have them, spend them, and you’ll only get better rewards if you do.

Tower of Fantasy launched globally for PC, iOS, and Android devices on August 10th, 2022.