Should You Support Mayor Kuzak in Robocop Rogue City?

Mayor Kuzak is a returning character from Robocop 2 that we get to see in Rogue City. In the game, he counts on Robocop’s help to be reelected. But is it a good idea to aid him?

Although it’s not a complex RPG, Robocop: Rogue City does let you decide how Murphy responds to a few situations, and they have consequences at the end of the game. Given these circumstances, would it be wise to back Kuzak’s election? Will he help Detroid?

What Happens if Mayor Kuzak is Elected in Robocop Rogue City?

Kuzak is no saint. He is a politician, after all. Still, Mayor Kuzak is OCP’s greatest adversary. As such, when elected, he goes on a crusade against OCP, suing them and doing what he can to stop Delta City from becoming a reality.

Not supporting Kuzak will cause Robocop to remain as OCP’s property. No matter what other choices you make, if Kuzak is elected without Robocop’s support, the mayor will distance himself from Alex Murphy. Although he is not explicit about the matter, the media makes it very clear that Mayor Kuzak does not intend to help Robocop have human rights at all.

Although your choices affect the ending, nothing changes throughout the rest of the game. Most of your choices take a long time to reveal any consequences. More often than not, you will not see anything different until you reach the end of the game.

How to Keep Your Support for Mayor Kuzak

Be careful when talking to other characters in Robocop: Rogue City. Even if you don’t intend to support Mills, merely being seen with him and engaging in conversation when he invites you to his car is sufficient for the game to infer that you’ve chosen to support him.

Near the end of the game, you will be given another opportunity to declare your actual allegiance. During the presentation of OCP’s new robots, when standing next to the carcass of Robocop 2, a reporter will ask Murphy who he intends to support. That moment is crucial, and you can either withdraw your support to either politician or support either Mills or Kuzak.