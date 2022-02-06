Sifu – How To Make Enemy Drop Weapons

Sifu, available now for PS5, PS4 and PC, is a Kung-Fu beat ’em up game that features not only hand-to-hand combat, but weapon-based combat. As you make your way through the world, you’ll find various weapons scattered around, but so will your enemies. When you’re surrounded with nowhere to turn, ganged up on by multiple foes, you may need to take things into your own hands.

Following this guide, we’ll teach you how to master the art of taking down your opponents, not only disarming them, but how to take their weapons and use them against them.

Take them out with their own weapons

Sifu features multiple types of weapons, from throwable knives, to bats and blades. Not only can you grab them off of the ground, or the countertops, but from your enemies as well. If you find yourself in a situation where an enemy brandishing a weapon is drawing closer, look no further than a few of your combo moves, with one, in particular, being very effective at disarming a foe.

Preforming a Leg Sweep is a simple way to get your enemy to drop whatever weapon they’re currently brandishing. Checking your combo menu from the Pause screen, on a controller you’ll want to input Down, Up, Heavy Attack (Triangle on PS5, PS4) to perform this action. Not only is it a great way to drop your opponent to the ground so you can hit them with a few hits on the ground, but it will make sure that you can grab whatever item you had your eye on.

When approaching the weapon that was just dropped, you’ll just have a simple button press, which just so happens to be labeled as Pick Up Weapon on the pause screen (O on PS5, PS4). Once you tap this, you’ll grab, or kick the new weapon into your hands and start wreaking havoc upon your foes. You can also throw these items at your opponents by pressing Throw Weapon (R1 on PS5, PS4) to toss a bat, pipe, or even a knife at your foes, to give you a chance to break away if things are getting a bit too hectic.

Weapons in Sifu cause a lot of damage, not only to you, but to your opponents as well. Getting your hands on one can quickly and efficiently change the tide of battle in your direction without a second thought.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2022