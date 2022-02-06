Sifu – How To Select Dialog Choices?

Sifu, available now on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC, is an absolutely killer time.

However, one thing that isn’t explained at the beginning of your journey is how spoken dialog choices are picked and delivered. Following this guide, we will show you how to make your journey through the world of Sifu resound with your personal feelings at the time, and how to choose the proper dialog choices for you.

Hear no evil, possibly speak a little evil

When walking into a room in Sifu, you may be hit with 3 dots of varying colors on the bottom of your screen. What these are for are not immediately clear, but after being asked a question, or hitting a contextual clue, you’ll see 3 different phrases with color codes pop up.

Blue, or Left on the Directional Pad, is going to be more of a pacifist option, usually being fairly polite with your response. Yellow, or Up on the Directional Pad is going to be an inquisitive response, trying to find more information about the current situation. Red, or Right on the Directional Pad, is going to be an aggressive response, prompting you to get into a fight with the people around you.

While you are exploring the world, as well, you may see the Yellow option pop up. This means that there is a contextual clue to where you are supposed to go next. In the first level, The Slums, you are dropped into the world and almost instantly are offered the option of the Yellow context clue. As you may not be aware of what that is or how to activate it initially, you may run past it, but it offers some great clues as to where you should be heading.

Unfortunately, there is no morality system in Sifu. The choices that you make are going to be more “spur of the moment” than anything, so you don’t have to worry about if it will affect your overall score in the long run. While that may be disappointing to some, it’s also nice as you make a second or third run through the level, as you can experiment a bit with different dialog choices and what will happen after they are said. Or, you can ignore them completely and just begin to beat the snot out of them if that is what you’d prefer to do at that moment!

Sifu is a game all about choices, how you’ll attack, how you’ll react, and how you accept the morality of your situation. Choose wisely, or act on a whim; the choice is yours.

For more tips and tricks for Sifu, fight your way through the crowd to our helpful Sifu Guides archive.