Update 2.43 has arrived for Skyforge and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new update for Skyforge is available this week and caters to the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of the game.

One of the biggest things about this update is that it addresses an issue where your character’s appearance couldn’t be saved. If you are still having issues with this, you are advised to contact the developer directly.

Anyway, you can read the rest of the patch notes posted down below.

Skyforge Update 2.43 Patch Notes

Important

Addressed an issue where changes to the character’s appearance could not be saved. We will need a little more time to make sure the issue will not happen again. Then we’ll collect data about all affected players and issue an appropriate compensation. We will inform you about compensation in a separate post. If you encounter this problem again, please contact our support team.

Seasonal Challenges

Addressed an issue where the challenges “Separate the Wheat from the Chaff” and “Not Edible” could not be completed.

PvP

In all PvP modes, the character will now dismount if they take any damage.

Various

Phytonide Flagship: addressed an issue where players could fulfill a prophecy even if it wasn’t in their bag.

Addressed an issue where some players could not see Quinta in the Research Center.

Addressed an issue where, after performing an emote, the character would sometimes drop down on one knee.

Addressed an issue where the Slayer’s Backstab, the Berserker’s Leap, and the Paladin’s Radiant Aspect would cause Machavann’s Avatar to get stuck.

Updated the icon for the aura of support classes. Now it matches the icon of the corresponding ability.

Fixed the achievement “Watch Your Feet!”, now, as stated in the description, the whole group should avoid the roots, not one player.

