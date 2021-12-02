Solar Ash: How to Defeat Lost Sentry Remnant in Ironroot Basin

Unlike any beasty before, Lost Sentry in Solar Ash is a walking, void-spitting behemoth. With a razor-sharp maw and gangly limbs, Lost Sentry can prove troublesome. Look no further for advice on how to defeat this Remnant.

Solar Ash is a 3D action-adventure platformer built around speed, vivid colors, and addictive gameplay loops. And the boss battles are no exception. Hitting the sweet spot between difficulty, time, and repetitiveness, each boss battle, Lost Sentry included, will have you feeling unstoppable and ready for the next one. If you’re having trouble beating Lost Sentry, don’t fret. While you’re at it, check out our other guides like how to collect all the caches in Ironroot Basin, for example, to help you through Solar Ash.

How to Defeat Lost Sentry in Solar Ash

The Lost Sentry Remnant in Ironroot Basin can be a giant pain if you don’t know what to look out for. Luckily, you have us. Something entirely unique to Lost Sentry up to this point is its ability to spit voidshards, a term that I have coined, at you. His voidshard attack shoots in a straight line, so dash left or right when he attacks.

The trick is to always be on the move. Once Lost Sentry has attacked, one of its arms will drop. This is your opportunity to start the timed attack. You may want to have either the Redshift Steeplechase Suit to help with boosts or the Tempest Adagio Suit to help give you more opportunities to timeslip and nail those grapples.

For most of the timed attack, you’ll be on top of Lost Sentry’s flat head so finding and hitting all the weak points won’t prove too difficult. If you fall off or get hit at any point, be sure to scan the map for shields in the blue boxes. The last round is especially difficult, as each boss battle should be. All the black ooze on his body will increase in temperature and result in a hit and a failed time attack if you touch it at all.

A tip to avoid the black ooze is to use double jump sparingly. If you consistently stay at the same relative speed through the time attack, you will only need to use your single jump. Double jump can save you from getting trapped in the ooze, but don’t use it for each jump because you might overshoot your landing zone.

If you’ve avoided Lost Senty’s voidshard attacks and successfully slashed all its weak points, you’ll have defeated the Remnant. The next area opened to you will be Eternal Garden, and trust me, it is a fun one.

Solar Ash is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.