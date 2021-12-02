Solar Ash: How to Defeat Withered Eye Remnant in Eternal Gardens

Hideously nightmarish, Withered Eye in Solar Ash keeps its eye trained on you from its moon above Eternal Gardens. One of the only Remnants with five digits attached to its arms, Withered Eye is especially creepy and hard to beat. Worry no more because here is the guide on how to defeat this pesky Remnant.

Solar Ash, in case you are unaware, is the newest game by Heart Machine and Annapurna Interactive. It’s got action, it’s got adventure, it’s got platforming, and it’s got puzzles. Oh, and it’s go abominable bosses. Whether you need help beating a boss or are looking for the last cache in an area, check out our Solar Ash guides for help.

How to Defeat Withered Eye in Solar Ash

Each Remnant in Solar Ash brings something new to the table. In the case of Withered Eye, instead of the boss battle taking place on and around the main area, Withered Eye beckons you to its moon to fight. It also has hands that will try their hardest to swat you. Here’s what to look out for.

The fight will begin after you’ve destroyed all the anomalies in Eternal Gardens, as per usual. A rail will appear which will take you to the moon. Once on the moon, you’ll be safe in a crevice with a checkpoint before braving the moon’s surface. Withered Eye will charge at you, so make sure you’re skating around. Be careful not to get hit because the only place for shields are the crevice you started at.

Withered Eye will try to hit you with his hands. In order to avoid getting hit, when he charges up, dash directly away from the Remnant. Once his attack has missed you, the weak point will be revealed and you’ll be able to grapple on to start the timed attack. Like every other boss’s timed attack, you’ll need to travel up and down Withered Eye whacking his weak spots until you hit his central nerve three times.

Yet another difference that makes Withered Eye special is that he has a lot of tentacle-like appendages that will sway and get in your way during your attack. Especially on your last attack when the black ooze parts of Withered Eye deal damage, avoid his tentacles at all cost.

Once you’ve succeeded at your time attack three times, Withered Eye will be no more. Just when you thought the game couldn’t get more spectacular, it does. Mirrorsea is the next location, and it is magnificent.

Solar Ash is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.