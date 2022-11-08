Sonic Frontiers: All Red Star Rings in 1-7

Back to the cybernetic city and as a way to end the series of levels in Kronos Island! Of course, since this is a numbered stage, there are some objectives to complete. With that said, here are all the locations of the red star rings in 1-7 of Sonic Frontiers.

All Red Star Rings for 1-7 in Sonic Frontiers

The rings will be listed in order based on their placement on the game’s UI.

Ring 1

Proceed through the level normally. As long as you’re centered when going down the grinding path, you should easily get the first ring. It’ll be easier if you are on the first rail, grinding down and hitting the spring.

Ring 2

After the first checkpoint, you can choose to either go up the ramp, grind the rail up, or destroy the helicopter and go through the moving platforms. The second red ring is on the moving platforms section. Some simple jumping and maneuvering will get you there; there’s no need to use the swinging bar.

Ring 3

After the second checkpoint, this section contains 3 tanks and a flying helicopter. Take the bottom-most path of this section to find the third red ring in the center of this location.

Ring 4

After the large loop and running down section, a series of springs will propel you upward. Perform a homing attack to latch onto the trick poles. Successfully jump when the meter hits blue on both poles to jump onto the platform containing the fourth ring.

If you happened to miss the timing of the jumps, you can retry them by walking back to the spring and performing a homing attack. You should also have enough jump height to reach one of the poles.

Ring 5

After Ring 4, proceed with the level like normal. Once you get to the sections with more grinding, stay on the rail. The last ring of the level will be on the rail after the circle of spiked balls and booster ring.

With all rings in hand, you’ll now be able to unlock the power of wielding all seven Chaos Emeralds to take on your first major boss in the game.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022