Sonic Superstars: Release Date, Trailer, and Platforms

Image: SEGA

Sonic the Hedgehog has mainly focused on 3D releases in recent times. The last new fully-2D title so far was Sonic Mania, and that was more of a celebration of previous entries rather than something never seen before. This has changed with the announcement of Sonic Superstars, a brand-new 2D game set to release not too long from now.

Sonic Superstars Release Date and Platforms

According to the game’s official website, Sonic Superstars is set to release sometime in Fall 2023. It will be available on modern PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC devices, with notable mentions being given to both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Information on possible pre-order bonuses hasn’t been revealed yet, but fans can currently sign up on the Sonic Superstars website to get an exclusive skin. This skin is available for free, but signups must be done before January 31st, 2024 if fans want to get it.

Sonic Superstars features the classic Sonic gameplay with old-style designs, aiming to be more of an evolution than a simple homage. The game features new abilities granted through use of the Chaos Emeralds along with unique transformations that provide a completely different level of play. Four-player co-op is also included, with Tails, Knuckles, and Amy joining Sonic in his adventure through the Northstar Islands.

Notably, Superstars does not seem to include Christian Whitehead in its current information, despite him working on the recently-released Mania and Origins games. In other words, unless this information is simply not being shared, Sonic Superstars is being developed wholly by SEGA and the Sonic Team. What this means for the title, from content to polish, has yet to be seen in full. But long-time fans of the classic Sonic style can rest easy knowing the developers are looking to make it last.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023