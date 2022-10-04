Soulstone Survivors‘ early access was announced on October 3, and since then, hundreds of fans have wondered if the rogue-lite action game will come to the console market. The game has a lot to promise, and many players are already downloading its demo and starting to delve deep into the game. So if you are one of the many fans wondering about the Soulstone Survivors console release date, stay until the end of our article.

Soulstone Survivors Console Release Date: Is the Game Coming to Xbox, PS4, and Switch?

So far, Soulstone Survivors does not have a console release date. Game Smithing Limited, the game’s developers, recently announced its early access release date, and if players go to the game’s roadmap, there is still a lot of work to be done by the developers. The good thing is that developers sound very excited about all the content they will be developing. They are more than willing to hear players’ feedback and take it into account when tweaking and implementing new content. So a console release could be on its way in the future.

The game is being developed by a small studio, but they are set on giving players the best experience they can get. According to a statement from the Soulstone Survivors Steam page, the developers have close communications with their community. They read comments from all channels and also do one interesting thing. The developers run weekly competitions on Discord for new content to add to the game. They read comments on Youtube, Reddit, Steam forums, and even e-mail before they decide to make sure the community agrees with their ideas.

Even though Soulstone Survivors is offering more than ten characters, twenty weapons, and much more. The game’s roadmap points to a lot more when the game comes out of early access into a full release. Players who take part in the game’s early access will get the chance to play as these updates start adding all this content into the game.

Soulstone Survivors will be available on November 7 on PC. For more information about the game, go to the official Game Smithing Limited Twitter page.