Spelunky 2 improves on the original in almost every way, including the addition of auto run so you don’t have to hold down a button to sprint anymore. If you’re used to the way the first game played, then you might want to disable auto run and swap back to the way things used to be. Thankfully, there’s an easy way to do that. Most of the game’s controls are remappable and customizable, and the run button is no exception. Here’s how to disable auto run in Spelunky 2.

How to Disable Auto Run in Spelunky 2

To disable auto run in Spelunky 2, head to the Options menu. From there, select Controls and scroll down to the Movement Default setting. Here, you can swap between walking and running as the default form of movement.

If you spent so much time with the original game that you’re used to walking by default, be sure to change it back if you want to. You can also remap any of the controls here. Just above the Movement Default setting is the button for Walk/Run, which is set to R2 by default. You can also set individual control schemes and preferences for each player at the top of the menu. Being able to run automatically without holding a button definitely speeds up the pace of the game, but it can also lead to you accidentally running into traps or enemies. There are many parts of Spelunky 2 where you’ll want to slow down and carefully navigate your way through a deathtrap, so make sure you have your movement options set the way you like.