Spider-Man: Miles Morales – All Venom Skills

Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes three skill trees that can be invested in steadily over the course of the campaign. Although you will eventually be able to unlock all available skills, the journey through each provides a tangible sense of progression as Miles becomes more of a force to be reckoned with.

One of the way Miles differentiates himself from his mentor is through the developing superpowers emerging from New York City’s newest savior. The Venom Skills tree revolves around one of these unique powers, allowing Miles to go toe-to-toe with the biggest and baddest villains out there. We get a taste of that raw strength early on in the story. Investing in this tree springboards the fledgling hero into even loftier heights.

All Venom Skills

Venom Abilities Prerequisite Cost Description Venom Slash Level 3 1 Skill Point Press L1+Square+X to perform a Venom Smash that will damage and Venom Stun surrounding enemies. Venom Jump Level 3 1 Skill Point Pressing L1+X launches nearby enemies into the air, disarming and Venom Stunning them. Synaptic Breakdown Level 4 1 Skill Point Doubles the length of time enemies are Venom Stunned Floodgate Level 5 1 Skill Point Increases the range of Venom Punch splash damage, which allows more enemies to be Venom Stunned on impact. Miles Smash! Level 9 1 Skill Point Increases Venom Smash’s area of effect. Venom Rocket Level 16 1 Skill Point Off the Wall attacks cause Venom Stun on impact. This can only happen once every 5 seconds.

- This article was updated on:November 11th, 2020