Spider-Man: Miles Morales – How to Heal

Miles Morales is a Spider-Man in training and as such he’s bound to take a hit or two. He’s new at this, after all. Fortunately, the rising hero has an ability up his spandex sleeves to help him shrug off the bruises.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales follows in the footsteps of its 2018 predecessor by including a similar healing system as we saw paired with Peter Parker. Instead of Focus, Miles relies on filling his Venom bars in and out of combat.

How to Heal

The Venom bars can be found at the top-left of the HUD, denoted by the lightning icon. Filling up the bars can be done through combat proficiency and even while traveling through NYC via Air Tricks. Once these bars have been built up, Miles can access his healing ability.

Click down on the D-pad to expend Venom bar energy in exchange for health. Miles will light up with a slightly transparent green hue, indicating that health is being disbursed. Although it happens relatively quickly, the resupply of health is not instantaneous. The rate of health regeneration is still fairly rapid.

Additional healing can be gained through upgrades, such as the Induction Mesh Suit Mod, which gives health back per hit on enemies who have been stunned by Venom attacks. Used in conjunction with a Venom-boosting Visor Mod, like Venom Overclock, will keep Miles in fighting form with plenty of accessible health on standby.