How Many Missions Are in Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

Here's a full list of all the missions in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

November 11th, 2020

How many missions are in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s not as long as its predecessor, but Spider-Man: Miles Morales still has a sizable campaign packed with web-slinging and crime-fighting. Miles has many of the same abilities as Peter because they’re both Spider-Men and all, but Miles has a few extra tricks up his sleeve that make combat much more interesting than in the last game. He can use devastating Venom attacks to deal huge damage to a single foe or perform a slam that hits multiple foes at once. He can also turn invisible, which makes stealth a much more viable strategy this time around. Here’s how many missions are in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mission List

There are 17 missions in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and each of them is listed below.

  1. Hold Onto Your Web-Shooters
  2. Parting Gift
  3. New Thwip
  4. We’re Here For You
  5. La Nochebuena
  6. Harlem Train Out Of Service
  7. Reconnecting
  8. Time to Rally
  9. Someone Left the Lights On
  10. Corporate Espionage
  11. Underground Undercover
  12. Curtain Call
  13. Breaking Through the Noise
  14. Tinker Tailor Spider Spy
  15. Thicker Than Blood
  16. Like Real Scientists
  17. The Battle For Harlem

You can keep track of the missions you’ve completed by checking the in-game mission list in the same menu as the map, gadgets, and skill tree. Harlem Train Out Of Service is not counted among the rest as a main story mission in the in-game list, but it is a required mission that unlocks the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app early in the game. Because you have to complete it to progress through the story, we counted it as a main mission despite its absence from the in-game mission list.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5. The game also includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered if you purchase the Ultimate Edition on PS5.

