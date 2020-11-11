How many missions are in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s not as long as its predecessor, but Spider-Man: Miles Morales still has a sizable campaign packed with web-slinging and crime-fighting. Miles has many of the same abilities as Peter because they’re both Spider-Men and all, but Miles has a few extra tricks up his sleeve that make combat much more interesting than in the last game. He can use devastating Venom attacks to deal huge damage to a single foe or perform a slam that hits multiple foes at once. He can also turn invisible, which makes stealth a much more viable strategy this time around. Here’s how many missions are in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mission List
There are 17 missions in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and each of them is listed below.
- Hold Onto Your Web-Shooters
- Parting Gift
- New Thwip
- We’re Here For You
- La Nochebuena
- Harlem Train Out Of Service
- Reconnecting
- Time to Rally
- Someone Left the Lights On
- Corporate Espionage
- Underground Undercover
- Curtain Call
- Breaking Through the Noise
- Tinker Tailor Spider Spy
- Thicker Than Blood
- Like Real Scientists
- The Battle For Harlem
You can keep track of the missions you’ve completed by checking the in-game mission list in the same menu as the map, gadgets, and skill tree. Harlem Train Out Of Service is not counted among the rest as a main story mission in the in-game list, but it is a required mission that unlocks the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app early in the game. Because you have to complete it to progress through the story, we counted it as a main mission despite its absence from the in-game mission list.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5. The game also includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered if you purchase the Ultimate Edition on PS5.
- This article was updated on:November 11th, 2020