How many missions are in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s not as long as its predecessor, but Spider-Man: Miles Morales still has a sizable campaign packed with web-slinging and crime-fighting. Miles has many of the same abilities as Peter because they’re both Spider-Men and all, but Miles has a few extra tricks up his sleeve that make combat much more interesting than in the last game. He can use devastating Venom attacks to deal huge damage to a single foe or perform a slam that hits multiple foes at once. He can also turn invisible, which makes stealth a much more viable strategy this time around. Here’s how many missions are in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mission List

There are 17 missions in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and each of them is listed below.

Hold Onto Your Web-Shooters Parting Gift New Thwip We’re Here For You La Nochebuena Harlem Train Out Of Service Reconnecting Time to Rally Someone Left the Lights On Corporate Espionage Underground Undercover Curtain Call Breaking Through the Noise Tinker Tailor Spider Spy Thicker Than Blood Like Real Scientists The Battle For Harlem

You can keep track of the missions you’ve completed by checking the in-game mission list in the same menu as the map, gadgets, and skill tree. Harlem Train Out Of Service is not counted among the rest as a main story mission in the in-game list, but it is a required mission that unlocks the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app early in the game. Because you have to complete it to progress through the story, we counted it as a main mission despite its absence from the in-game mission list.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5. The game also includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered if you purchase the Ultimate Edition on PS5.

- This article was updated on:November 11th, 2020