Spider-Man: Miles Morales – All Suit Mods

Spider-Man: Miles Morales gives players more flexibility in building the latest web-slinger into their own definitive take on the iconic role. One way this comes into play is through a modification system, which allows for various gameplay-changing effects to be applied to the Spidey suit.
Suit Mods come in a variety of flavors, offering up buffs for our new hero. To assist with getting Miles ready to take on New York solo, we have compiled a list of all available Suit Mods. Take a look and decide which two you will be slotting into your Spider-Man suit.
All Suit Mods
|Suit Mod
|Prerequisite
|Cost
|Description
|Unbreakable
|N/A
|N/A
|Decreases damage from melee attacks by 25%.
|Untouchable
|N/A
|8 Activity Tokens
|Attacks after a Perfect Dodge do 50% more damage for 5 seconds.
|Induction Mesh
|N/A
|10 Activity Tokens, 1 Tech Part
|Generates a small amount of health per hit on Venom Stunned enemies.
|Venom Momentum
|Level 10
|12 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts
|Every 6th hit in a Combo applies a Venom Stun to the enemy.
|Hidden Fury
|Level 10
|10 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts
|Melee attacks generate bonus Camouflage Time per hit.
|Deep Pockets
|Level 10
|14 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts
|Increases all gadget ammo by 1.
|Zap Slap
|Unlock Classic Suit
|N/A
|Creates a concussive force when Underground weapons are shattered.
|Power Pitcher
|Unlock Homemade Suit
|N/A
|Increases the damage of thrown objects.
|Venom Suppression Resistance
|Unlock Miles Morales 2099 Suit
|N/A
|Reduces the length of Roxxon Venom Suppression. Activate Camouflage to instantly remove Roxxon bolas.
|Steady Focus
|Unlock The End Suit
|N/A
|Slows the rate that Camouflage drains when not moving.
|Stronger Webs
|Unlock Animated Suit
|N/A
|Enemies take longer to break out of webs.
|Power Transfer
|Unlock Spider-Training Suit
|N/A
|Turn off Camouflage early to transfer a portion of the unused Camouflage Energy to Venom Power.
|Vibe the Verse
|Unlock Into the Spider-Verse Suit
|N/A
|Use this mod to leap into the Spider-Verse and cause the attached suit to mimic the aesthetic of a different Earth!
|Venom Shield
|Unlock via New Game+
|N/A
|Spending a full Venom bar to heal triggers Venom Shield, which lasts 5 seconds, blocks all damage, and Venom Stuns melee attackers.
