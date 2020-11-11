Game Guides

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – All Suit Mods

Make a great suit greater

November 11th, 2020 by Joshua Garibay

Spider-Man: Miles Morales gives players more flexibility in building the latest web-slinger into their own definitive take on the iconic role. One way this comes into play is through a modification system, which allows for various gameplay-changing effects to be applied to the Spidey suit.

Suit Mods come in a variety of flavors, offering up buffs for our new hero. To assist with getting Miles ready to take on New York solo, we have compiled a list of all available Suit Mods. Take a look and decide which two you will be slotting into your Spider-Man suit.

All Suit Mods

Suit Mod Prerequisite Cost Description
Unbreakable N/A N/A Decreases damage from melee attacks by 25%.
Untouchable N/A 8 Activity Tokens Attacks after a Perfect Dodge do 50% more damage for 5 seconds.
Induction Mesh N/A 10 Activity Tokens, 1 Tech Part Generates a small amount of health per hit on Venom Stunned enemies.
Venom Momentum Level 10 12 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts Every 6th hit in a Combo applies a Venom Stun to the enemy.
Hidden Fury Level 10 10 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts Melee attacks generate bonus Camouflage Time per hit.
Deep Pockets Level 10 14 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts Increases all gadget ammo by 1.
Zap Slap Unlock Classic Suit N/A Creates a concussive force when Underground weapons are shattered.
Power Pitcher Unlock Homemade Suit N/A Increases the damage of thrown objects.
Venom Suppression Resistance Unlock Miles Morales 2099 Suit N/A Reduces the length of Roxxon Venom Suppression. Activate Camouflage to instantly remove Roxxon bolas.
Steady Focus Unlock The End Suit N/A Slows the rate that Camouflage drains when not moving.
Stronger Webs Unlock Animated Suit N/A Enemies take longer to break out of webs.
Power Transfer Unlock Spider-Training Suit N/A Turn off Camouflage early to transfer a portion of the unused Camouflage Energy to Venom Power.
Vibe the Verse Unlock Into the Spider-Verse Suit N/A Use this mod to leap into the Spider-Verse and cause the attached suit to mimic the aesthetic of a different Earth!
Venom Shield Unlock via New Game+ N/A Spending a full Venom bar to heal triggers Venom Shield, which lasts 5 seconds, blocks all damage, and Venom Stuns melee attackers.

 

