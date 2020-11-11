Spider-Man: Miles Morales Trophy List

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales presents another set of easily attainable trophies like its predecessor, setting it up as an easy candidate for players’ first PS5 Platinum.
While the overall list shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge, it will certainly require time commitment to clear out all 50 trophies. Read on below to see what lies ahead on the path to Platinum. Be warned, there are spoilers contained within the trophy descriptions.
|Trophy
|Type
|Description
|Be Yourself
|Platinum
|Collect all Trophies
|Just the Beginning
|Gold
|Unlock all Skills
|A New Home
|Gold
|100% complete all districts
|Urban Explorers
|Silver
|Collect all Time Capsules
|Memory Lane
|Silver
|Collect all Postcards
|Salvager
|Silver
|Open all Underground Caches
|Under Their Noses
|Silver
|Shut down all Roxxon Labs
|Underground Undone
|Silver
|Shut down all Underground Hideouts
|Ready for Anything
|Silver
|Purchase all Suits
|Come at the King
|Silver
|Unravel a criminal conspiracy in Harlem
|Never Saw It Coming
|Silver
|Complete an Enemy Base without being detected
|100x Combo!!!
|Silver
|Perform a 100x Combo
|Launch, Swing and Dive
|Bronze
|Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Traversal Challenge
|Punching Pixels
|Bronze
|Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Combat Challenge
|Dodging Light
|Bronze
|Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Stealth Challenge
|Spider-Training: Complete
|Bronze
|Complete every Spider-Training Challenge once
|Pete’s First Villain
|Bronze
|Complete the Final Test
|Kitbash
|Bronze
|Craft 10 Upgrades
|Rhino Rodeo
|Bronze
|Ride Rhino through the mall
|Deep Cuts
|Silver
|Collect all Sound Samples and recreate the Davis Brothers Mix
|Hanging By A Thread
|Bronze
|Keep the bridge together
|The Core of the Problem
|Bronze
|Investigate Roxxon’s underground lab
|True Deception
|Bronze
|Complete the vault sequence in Underground Undercover
|The Harlem Express
|Bronze
|Get the trains running again
|Veloci-Skates
|Bronze
|Chase Tinkerer through the city
|Shared History
|Bronze
|Walk through Miles and Phin’s past
|Exploding Bulldozer
|Bronze
|Defeat Roxxon Rhino
|Family Drama
|Bronze
|Defeat Prowler
|Ultimate Sacrifice
|Bronze
|Save Harlem
|From the Rafters
|Bronze
|Perform 25 Ceiling Takedowns
|Climbing the Walls
|Bronze
|Perform 25 Wall Takedowns
|Invisible Spider
|Bronze
|Defeat 50 enemies while Camouflaged
|Overcharge
|Bronze
|Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks
|Up and Over
|Bronze
|Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy
|From Downtown
|Bronze
|Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more
|Like a Rhino In A China Shop
|Bronze
|Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall
|Competitive Spirit
|Bronze
|Beat Phin at the rocket launch mini-game
|Best Fries in Town
|Bronze
|Pay your respects to a legend in the Upper West Side
|JJJ Would Be Proud
|Bronze
|Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode
|Trapped
|Bronze
|Defeat 50 enemies with Remote Mine gadget
|Five Star Review
|Bronze
|Complete all FNSM app requests
|Mod That Suit
|Bronze
|Craft a Suit Mod
|Look with Better Eyes
|Bronze
|Craft a Visor Mod
|Never Give Up
|Bronze
|Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’ grave in Harlem
|A Gift From Pete
|Bronze
|Receive the Gift Suit
|Crime Master
|Bronze
|Complete all Bonus Objectives for every crime type
|Nowhere to Hide
|Bronze
|Perform 100 Stealth Takedowns
|I’m On A Boat
|Bronze
|Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown
|Socially Acceptable
|Bronze
|Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story
|Plus Plus
|Bronze
|Complete the game on New Game+
