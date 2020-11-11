Game Guides

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Trophy List

It may be a short game, but you will need to invest time for the Platinum

November 11th, 2020 by Joshua Garibay

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales presents another set of easily attainable trophies like its predecessor, setting it up as an easy candidate for players’ first PS5 Platinum.

While the overall list shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge, it will certainly require time commitment to clear out all 50 trophies. Read on below to see what lies ahead on the path to Platinum. Be warned, there are spoilers contained within the trophy descriptions.

Trophy Type Description
Be Yourself Platinum Collect all Trophies
Just the Beginning Gold Unlock all Skills
A New Home Gold 100% complete all districts
Urban Explorers Silver Collect all Time Capsules
Memory Lane Silver Collect all Postcards
Salvager Silver Open all Underground Caches
Under Their Noses Silver Shut down all Roxxon Labs
Underground Undone Silver Shut down all Underground Hideouts
Ready for Anything Silver Purchase all Suits
Come at the King Silver Unravel a criminal conspiracy in Harlem
Never Saw It Coming Silver Complete an Enemy Base without being detected
100x Combo!!! Silver Perform a 100x Combo
Launch, Swing and Dive Bronze Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Traversal Challenge
Punching Pixels Bronze Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Combat Challenge
Dodging Light Bronze Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Stealth Challenge
Spider-Training: Complete Bronze Complete every Spider-Training Challenge once
Pete’s First Villain Bronze Complete the Final Test
Kitbash Bronze Craft 10 Upgrades
Rhino Rodeo Bronze Ride Rhino through the mall
Deep Cuts Silver Collect all Sound Samples and recreate the Davis Brothers Mix
Hanging By A Thread Bronze Keep the bridge together
The Core of the Problem Bronze Investigate Roxxon’s underground lab
True Deception Bronze Complete the vault sequence in Underground Undercover
The Harlem Express Bronze Get the trains running again
Veloci-Skates Bronze Chase Tinkerer through the city
Shared History Bronze Walk through Miles and Phin’s past
Exploding Bulldozer Bronze Defeat Roxxon Rhino
Family Drama Bronze Defeat Prowler
Ultimate Sacrifice Bronze Save Harlem
From the Rafters Bronze Perform 25 Ceiling Takedowns
Climbing the Walls Bronze Perform 25 Wall Takedowns
Invisible Spider Bronze Defeat 50 enemies while Camouflaged
Overcharge Bronze Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks
Up and Over Bronze Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy
From Downtown Bronze Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more
Like a Rhino In A China Shop Bronze Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall
Competitive Spirit Bronze Beat Phin at the rocket launch mini-game
Best Fries in Town Bronze Pay your respects to a legend in the Upper West Side
JJJ Would Be Proud Bronze Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode
Trapped Bronze Defeat 50 enemies with Remote Mine gadget
Five Star Review Bronze Complete all FNSM app requests
Mod That Suit Bronze Craft a Suit Mod
Look with Better Eyes Bronze Craft a Visor Mod
Never Give Up Bronze Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’ grave in Harlem
A Gift From Pete Bronze Receive the Gift Suit
Crime Master Bronze Complete all Bonus Objectives for every crime type
Nowhere to Hide Bronze Perform 100 Stealth Takedowns
I’m On A Boat Bronze Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown
Socially Acceptable Bronze Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story
Plus Plus Bronze Complete the game on New Game+

