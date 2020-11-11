Spider-Man: Miles Morales Trophy List

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales presents another set of easily attainable trophies like its predecessor, setting it up as an easy candidate for players’ first PS5 Platinum.

While the overall list shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge, it will certainly require time commitment to clear out all 50 trophies. Read on below to see what lies ahead on the path to Platinum. Be warned, there are spoilers contained within the trophy descriptions.