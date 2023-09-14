Spy x Anya: Operation Memories is a Slice of Life Spy x Family Game Coming to the Switch Soon

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Ever wanted a slice of life experience featuring your favorite spy-themed anime? Spy x Family is releasing a new game, but instead of playing as Loid Forger and infiltrating Ostanian society on a mission of peace, you’re playing as the adorable telepath, Anya Forger! You’ll get to enjoy life in the Forger family with daily activities for a wholesome experience you can enjoy at home or on the go for the Nintendo Switch! Spy x Anya: Operation Memories brings Spy x Family to the Switch with this new slice of life game release coming soon!

Spy x Anya: Operation Memories Release Date

Spy x Anya: Operation Memories will release on Nintendo Switch in 2024, release date TBD. The game is sure to appeal to the Spy x Family fandom looking for a cozy game to relax with themed after this incredibly popular manga and anime series.

While it might be a tough sell for those wanting to experience Loid’s spy operations mixed in with daily life as a father and psychiatrist, or Yor’s double life as an assassin, it’ll be an undeniably wholesome experience.

Spy x Anya: Operation Memories Gameplay Details and Game Modes

Spy x Anya adopts a slice of life model allowing you to roleplay as Anya in her school and family life with the Forgers. You can complete assignments for school, go to classes, spend time with family, go on family outings, take photographs, and more. You’ll get mini-games, exercise sims, and other activities as you go about your week!

While Operation Strix might be ongoing for Loid, Anya gets to enjoy the simple life, and you’re free to enjoy it with her as you get closer to the Ostanian elite at your school! Be sure to enjoy the experience as you hang with Damian at school, or play with your adorable dog, Bond, and the rest of the Forger family. We’ll keep you posted with more details as they’re revealed leading up to the release of Spy x Anya: Operation Memories!

