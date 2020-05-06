Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has you take control of Cal Kestis, former Jedi that is forced back into action after the rest of the Jedi have been eradicated during Order 66. Cal may get a bit hotheaded at times in the game, but he is certainly a good guy, which meant he had a blue lightsaber as default. You could change this to a number of other colors later on, such as green, purple, and yellow. However, red was never an option in the game, as that would be the color of the dark side. While you could not get a red lightsaber in the game initially, Respawn Entertainment has put out a new free update that allows you to acquire an Inquisitor outfit for Cal along with a red lightsaber and this guide will explain how you can get them.

How To Get a Red Lightsaber

This free update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrived just in time for Star Wars Day and brought with it some new content. One of these pieces of new content was that of New Journey +, which is the game’s equivalent of a New Game +.

Prior to this update, you had to start the game completely over with no access to anything you had acquired while playing. New Journey + won’t give you access to your abilities you earned throughout the game or anything, but what it will do is let you carry over your cosmetics from your previous playthrough.

To access the red lightsaber and Cal’s Inquisitor outfit, you will first have to beat the entire game. If you have already done this prior to the update, you will not have to beat it again. Now you need to make sure you have the new update downloaded and go to select it to continue your previous journey.

After starting New Journey +, you will have to play through a little bit until you get access to the Mantis ship and in turn your workbench. On here, you can go to the workbench and alter your lightsaber in multiple different ways, including color. What you will now notice is that you have an additional color option to choose from that you did not have before, red. Simply change the lightsaber color to red here and you will now be able to go out and represent the dark side with your new lightsaber color. Similarly, you can also access the Inquisitor outfit from your menu in New Journey + if you want to have the full Inquisitor look going for you as you play through the game.