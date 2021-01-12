Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a breath of fresh air when it came to Star Wars games upon its release back in late 2019, as it was a single player game that didn’t have a bunch of microtransactions surrounding it. The game was very well received by many, though there was no doubt that there were some technical issues due to the last generation of consoles. This made the game a prime candidate for a next generation upgrade with the new Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 out now and now Respawn Entertainment has surprised us with what they are calling a “Next-Gen Optimization Update.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Next-Gen Optimization Update Patch Notes

Next generation optimization updates, or really what are now current generation optimization updates, are great ways to update last generation games to make them run better on the new consoles without having to go through the trouble of a full remaster or anything. You shouldn’t expect a major upgrade in say the visuals here, but rather a bigger focus on the framerate that can make all the difference in the world in a game like this. You can read the full patch notes below or on the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order website.

High Level Summary of Features:

Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S)

Console Specifics:

Xbox Series S

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Xbox Series X Performance mode

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS

Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p

Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode)

Postprocessing has been increased to 4K

Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p

PlayStation 5